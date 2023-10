This morning, I reached a new home organization low when the sole closet in my apartment became so stuffed with clothes that it could no longer latch closed. Not even close! So, as the unofficial president of the r/OrganizationPorn fan club, I took to the popular subreddit to round up the most impressive (and attainable!) organization hacks to hopefully give myself some motivation to get my life together — and yours, too, if you're reading this. These are the organization hacks and successes from real-life people that really itched my brain in the most satisfying way: