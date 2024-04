28.

"New mailbox. I bought it before we even closed our house because the last one looked pretty ugly and old from the outside, but it was rusted to bits on the inside! The poor mail carrier was probably worried about getting tetanus every time he delivered mail. I installed the new one before we even moved in. It went from an old, faded health hazard to a bright, shiny new one. It's such a little change, but it was the first thing that made me feel like, 'Wow, this is our home now!' Never really cared about a mailbox before that."