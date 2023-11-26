Skip To Content
    If You Rent Your Home, We Want To Hear About The Most Game-Changing (But Renter-Friendly) Upgrades You've Done

    Renting doesn't mean you can't customize your space — so tell us how you've made your home your own.

    Ross Yoder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Signing a lease and moving into a brand-new space can feel downright exhilarating — until the inevitable moment when you wish you could change every last detail. Luckily, the internet is teeming with amazing renter-friendly home upgrades, but TBH, I'd love some help from the BuzzFeed Community to identify the best of the best.

    people moving into a new apartment with boxes and items they&#x27;re unpacking
    Catherine Delahaye / Getty Images

    So, people who rent: What are the most game-changing upgrades you've implemented in your home, or plan to, that made your space (or your actual life!) better, homier, or even easier?

    I'll go first, just to get the ball rolling: After nearly five years in my apartment, I realized that I couldn't possibly prepare another meal in my kitchen without some sort of lighting that wasn't The Big Lights (if you know, you know). I found some sticky, plug-in under-cabinet lights for less than $30, and suddenly I want to spend every waking hour in my kitchen.

    undercabinet lights in kitchen via sticky strips
    Ross Yoder

    Maybe the water pressure in your shower made you dread what used to be your favorite step in your morning routine. You swapped in a new one with a little YouTube DIY training, and suddenly your showers feel like world-class spa treatments.

    rain showerhead in a shower stall
    u/triggered-nerd / Via reddit.com

    Perhaps your white-walled bedroom was seriously starting to bum you out, so you grabbed a few rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper and turned it into the bedroom of your dreams.

    tropical-themed peel and stick wallpaper wall in bedroom
    u/known_donor_mama / Via reddit.com

    Let's say you're someone who, like me, really struggles to wake up in the morning. You bought some smart lightbulbs for your home, and after a few minutes of tinkering around on your phone, they now turn on automatically at a set time every morning — and waking up has never been easier.

    bedside lamps on either side of bed in a bedroom
    u/PumpkinSmiles / Via reddit.com

    Or, maybe your renter-friendly upgrade was as simple as switching out the yellowing light switch covers that looked like they hadn't been cleaned since 1970. Your new ones look as fresh as the rest of your place, and they give you an instant hit of serotonin any time you enter (or leave) a room.

    white light switch cover
    Susan Vineyard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Tell me all about the best renter-friendly upgrades you've made to your space in the comments below or through this anonymous form, and your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.