The chairman of the Parole Board that approved the notorious rapist John Worboy for release has said he is "very concerned" after some victims were not informed.

The imminent release of the former black cab driver, who drugged and sexually assaulted scores of women in London between 2002 and 2007, has angered MPs, campaigners, and victims – some of whom say they only heard about his release on the news.

Worboys, 60, was convicted in 2009 of 19 offences – including one rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges – and sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

He was described in court as a predator who targeted women in his taxi who were alone, vulnerable, and often desperate to get home.

Chairman of the board Nick Hardwick told the BBC the decision to release Worboys must have been "very distressing" for victims, and admitted there had been a "lack of transparency".



He added: “[Whoever’s] fault it was I fully accept this was a problem with the parole system. This would have been absolutely horrible for the two women concerned and I apologise unreservedly.”



Lawyer Harriet Wistrich, who represented two women who were attacked by Worboys, said neither had been made aware of his imminent release. She described how one woman found out "while cooking tea for her children".



"It feels like another smack in the face, after having spent years battling for justice to [hold] the police to account for failing to investigate, that they've also not had the courtesy to inform her."

As criticism mounts over the decision, Labour MP Yvette Cooper also called for the parole board review to be made public. "Given the seriousness of this case, the parole board should publish their reasons immediately so both the decision and the process can be scrutinised before this man is released.

"We also need to know what information and support was given to all the victims before this decision was taken."



Conservative MP Anna Soubry also condemned the decision.