The chairman of the Parole Board that approved the notorious rapist John Worboy for release has said he is "very concerned" after some victims were not informed.
The imminent release of the former black cab driver, who drugged and sexually assaulted scores of women in London between 2002 and 2007, has angered MPs, campaigners, and victims – some of whom say they only heard about his release on the news.
Worboys, 60, was convicted in 2009 of 19 offences – including one rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges – and sentenced to eight years imprisonment.
He was described in court as a predator who targeted women in his taxi who were alone, vulnerable, and often desperate to get home.
Chairman of the board Nick Hardwick told the BBC the decision to release Worboys must have been "very distressing" for victims, and admitted there had been a "lack of transparency".
He added: “[Whoever’s] fault it was I fully accept this was a problem with the parole system. This would have been absolutely horrible for the two women concerned and I apologise unreservedly.”
Lawyer Harriet Wistrich, who represented two women who were attacked by Worboys, said neither had been made aware of his imminent release. She described how one woman found out "while cooking tea for her children".
"It feels like another smack in the face, after having spent years battling for justice to [hold] the police to account for failing to investigate, that they've also not had the courtesy to inform her."
As criticism mounts over the decision, Labour MP Yvette Cooper also called for the parole board review to be made public. "Given the seriousness of this case, the parole board should publish their reasons immediately so both the decision and the process can be scrutinised before this man is released.
"We also need to know what information and support was given to all the victims before this decision was taken."
Conservative MP Anna Soubry also condemned the decision.
Sophie Walker, Leader of the Women's Equality Party, said the decision was a "case study in the failure of the criminal justice system to protect and deliver justice for the victims of sexual violence."
“The parole board may have satisfied itself that he can be prevented from ruining even more lives, but that will come as little comfort to the more than 100 women who he is thought to have attacked.”
Yvonne Traynor, chief executive of Rape Crisis South London, condemned the decision. She told the Guardian she felt it was "far too soon for this dangerous and manipulative perpetrator to be released into the public".
A spokesperson for the Rape and Sexual Violence Project, Lisa Thompson, told the BBC that it was "a massive failure of women who courageously went to the police in the first place and had then gone to court".
So why is Worboys being let out?
The parole board, made up of three people usually chaired by a judge, is bound by the sentencing for the crimes Worboys was convicted of: attacking 12 women, rather than the "hundreds" of women police subsequently estimated in the year after his trial.
Worboys was handed an eight-year imprisonment for public protection (IPP) sentence and has served 10 years – including time spent in remand – as the Secret Barrister explains here. IPP sentences, which have since been scrapped, meant individuals convicted of dangerous or sexual crimes had to remain in prison until they were able to demonstrate to the parole board that they had been sufficiently rehabilitated.
Having served 8 years, Worboys was eligible to appeal to the board for release.
In a statement, the board said: "We can confirm that a three member panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Mr John Worboys, following an oral hearing.
“The arrangements for Mr Worboys’ release will be managed by the Ministry of Justice.”
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.