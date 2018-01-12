 back to top
Donald Trump Is Not Coming To London And People Are Taking The Piss

"Embarrassing. As Brits know, the US doesn’t own the embassy. It leases it from the Marquess of Toadsbury at the cost of one eel pudding a year."

Rose Troup Buchanan
The president of the United States tweeted on Friday that he would not be coming on a planned visit to the UK next month.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the… https://t.co/9crSrOBXme

Donald Trump said he cancelled the trip because of a decision by Barack Obama to relocate the US embassy, even though it was actually the Bush administration that approved the move.

His tweet came four days before the new embassy is due to open, and amid increasing hostility towards the president's visit.

As the news filtered through, people reacted in a time-honoured fashion*.

Royal family reacts to news that Trump has cancelled UK visit
Philip Coggan @econbuttonwood

*They may have taken the piss.

🐔 https://t.co/eGSX5kaalc
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Many explained why they had also cancelled their trips to London for various ~reasons~.

Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I’m not a fan of bus replacement services and I paid £14.10 for my tra… https://t.co/M7C5RYLM86
Sarah Crossan @SarahCrossan

Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of my parents having sold my old cricket gear for “… https://t.co/YsnvGY9feM
Greg James @gregjames

Reason I canceled my trip to Asda Southgate is that I am not a big fan of the store manager having stopped perhaps… https://t.co/LrvVaH9Uqh
john sturgis @sturgios

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that John Cleese did not participate in the 1974 season of Monty Python's Fl… https://t.co/Tpupw6yWma
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon started trending.

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because my advisers - great advisers, the best - sang me that London's burning, and they'… https://t.co/nklfJ0cqjT
Rachel Delahaye Lefever @RachelDelahaye

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because this happened
Batch_STFC @batch_2001

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because Hadrian hasn't finished building that wall. Shoddy.
Pauline Kam @pauline_kam

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because my advisers - great advisers, the best - sang me that London's burning, and they'… https://t.co/nklfJ0cqjT
Rachel Delahaye Lefever @RachelDelahaye

And as the day progressed, things got Quite British.

Embarrassing. As Brits know, the US doesn’t own the embassy. It leases it from the Marquess of Toadsbury at the cos… https://t.co/8hOcaPE9EQ
Richard V. Hirst @vivmondo

Of course, the location of the new embassy (in Battersea, south of the River Thames) prompted the typical North London versus South London divisions.

Finally he says something sane. South London def = off location https://t.co/RosZgKhKCS
Sathnam Sanghera @Sathnam

Never been prouder of south London’s reputation
Aisha S Gani @aishagani

Trump did eventually make it to the embassy, kind of.

So this is weird... look what was just unveiled outside the new US embassy in Nine Elms
Tom Rayner @RaynerSkyNews

Just to be crystal clear this was a PR stunt by Madame Tussauds.

But ultimately, we all knew who was the real loser.

@IanDunt It's the real fans I feel sorry for #Trump #TrumpVisit
Julian Shea @juliansheasport

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

