It’s The Bank Holiday So Here’s A Photograph Of Princess Charlotte

This is Princess Charlotte.
1. The daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine (better known as Kate) turns two years old tomorrow. YAY FOR HER.
2. Ahead of her birthday, the palace released a new photograph of her in a field.
The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomo… https://t.co/d1fOWcMeuq— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal)
The photograph was taken by her mother, AKA the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family home in Norfolk last month.
3. The princess was styled in a now-sold out cardigan from John Lewis. Most people liked this look.
4. Ish.
5. But the conclusion was that Princess Charlotte was cute.
8. Some people went as far as to call her both cute and adorable.
10. In a statement, Kensington Palace said it hoped everyone enjoyed the photograph.
“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday.
“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”