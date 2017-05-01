Get Our App!
It’s The Bank Holiday So Here’s A Photograph Of Princess Charlotte

She turns two tomorrow.

Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Princess Charlotte.

This is Princess Charlotte.

Mark Large / PA Archive/PA Images

The daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine (better known as Kate) turns two years old tomorrow. YAY FOR HER.

The daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine (better known as Kate) turns two years old tomorrow. YAY FOR HER.

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

2. Ahead of her birthday, the palace released a new photograph of her in a field.

The photograph was taken by her mother, AKA the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family home in Norfolk last month.

3. The princess was styled in a now-sold out cardigan from John Lewis. Most people liked this look.

5. But the conclusion was that Princess Charlotte was cute.

how bloody cute is princess charlotte

— ciara (@ciarajxyne)

How cute is Princess Charlotte though

— Elin Ffîon (@elin_fstreet)

@KensingtonRoyal Aww bless her she's so adorable. Happy birthday Princess Charlotte 🎉 hope she was a great day

— Emily (@emily07_emily)

GUYS PRINCESS CHARLOTTE IS SO CUTE AND ADORABLE I CANT EVEN!

— winnie (@philstelml)

I can't deal with how cute Princess Charlotte is! So adorable

— Grace Charlotte (@GraceCharlotte_)

10. In a statement, Kensington Palace said it hoped everyone enjoyed the photograph.

“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday.

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

11. So there you go. Happy Birthday Charlotte!

12. Princess Charlotte Is Happier About Balloons Than You Will Ever Be About Anything

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.
