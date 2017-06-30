A Dad Asked People To Wish His Bullied Son Happy Birthday And The Internet Responded Perfectly

Hope-Smith, from Leeds, explained his eight-year-old son Ollie was about to celebrate his ninth birthday on 5 July but that he was currently going through a tough time at school.

@Hopenlesmyth Hope your 9th birthday is out of this world Ollie. Just remember - a bully is a person too scared to… https://t.co/1tPziqlNSc

@Hopenlesmyth Hello Ollie! I have decided that your official 9th birthday new name is 'Ollie the Mighty'. You cool with that? #bullyssmell

@Hopenlesmyth Hi Ollie! Happy birthday!! Remember to always be kind, work hard, do your best, and PLAY MORE GAMES!!

@Hopenlesmyth He's a bit old now, but did he ever watch Fireman Sam? More than happy to send a message if you think he'd like? (I'm Penny) x

@Hopenlesmyth Happy birthday, Ollie! 🎂 Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen. 👍

After *all* the attention, Hope-Smith's wife posted late last night.

"I don't 'tweet' and always go on at him for spending too much time on Twitter!! However, this time I am completely overwhelmed by everyones kind thoughts," she wrote on his account.

"You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him. I have been battling with this matter for over a year and am only just now being listened to.

"It is heartbreaking listening to an 8 year old think that he is worthless and 'shouldn't be here'. I know that we are definitely not the only ones in the world to be going through this but I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart 'Thank You' so much. You really don't know what this means, Natalie xx".