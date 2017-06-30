Sections

A Dad Asked People To Wish His Bullied Son Happy Birthday And The Internet Responded Perfectly

Celebrities like Stormzy, Russell Crowe, Sara Cox, Dawn French, and the entire England football team all wished his son happy birthday.

Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Yesterday, a dad called Christopher Hope-Smith put up a small request on Twitter.

Christopher Hope / Twitter

Hope-Smith, from Leeds, explained his eight-year-old son Ollie was about to celebrate his ninth birthday on 5 July but that he was currently going through a tough time at school.

Christopher Hope / Twitter

Hope-Smith's tweet has now been shared almost 10,000 times. And a whole range of people, including celebrities, responded. Here's Stormzy's message:

@Hopenlesmyth Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️🎉Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the… https://t.co/QLIF4l1qZT
#GSAP @Stormzy1

@Hopenlesmyth Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️🎉Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the… https://t.co/QLIF4l1qZT

Australian actor Russell Crowe:

@Hopenlesmyth Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !!
Russell Crowe @russellcrowe

@Hopenlesmyth Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !!

Astronaut Tim Peake:

@Hopenlesmyth Hope your 9th birthday is out of this world Ollie. Just remember - a bully is a person too scared to… https://t.co/1tPziqlNSc
Tim Peake @astro_timpeake

@Hopenlesmyth Hope your 9th birthday is out of this world Ollie. Just remember - a bully is a person too scared to… https://t.co/1tPziqlNSc

@Hopenlesmyth Hello Ollie! I have decided that your official 9th birthday new name is 'Ollie the Mighty'. You cool with that? #bullyssmell
Dawn French @Dawn_French

@Hopenlesmyth Hello Ollie! I have decided that your official 9th birthday new name is 'Ollie the Mighty'. You cool with that? #bullyssmell

Anyone wanna send this bullied kid a happy birthday message. RT @JasonManford: @Hopenlesmyth happy birthday Ollie… https://t.co/4YKQcd8Xm3
JasonManford @JasonManford

Anyone wanna send this bullied kid a happy birthday message. RT @JasonManford: @Hopenlesmyth happy birthday Ollie… https://t.co/4YKQcd8Xm3

@Hopenlesmyth Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I ho… https://t.co/nN7vVl4jlS
Eric Keyes @monkeyes

@Hopenlesmyth Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I ho… https://t.co/nN7vVl4jlS

@Hopenlesmyth Hi Ollie! Happy birthday!! Remember to always be kind, work hard, do your best, and PLAY MORE GAMES!!
Wil Wheaton @wilw

@Hopenlesmyth Hi Ollie! Happy birthday!! Remember to always be kind, work hard, do your best, and PLAY MORE GAMES!!

Strictly Come Dancing champion and presenter Ore Oduba.

@Hopenlesmyth Happy Birthday Ollie! Another year bigger, bolder, braver... And a better man than any of those bulli… https://t.co/iQ7BC3dxlr
Ore Oduba @OreOduba

@Hopenlesmyth Happy Birthday Ollie! Another year bigger, bolder, braver... And a better man than any of those bulli… https://t.co/iQ7BC3dxlr

Presenters Sara Cox and Jake Humphrey both recorded messages for Ollie's birthday:

@Hopenlesmyth Happy birthday Ollie! x x x 🎂
sara cox @sarajcox

@Hopenlesmyth Happy birthday Ollie! x x x 🎂

@Hopenlesmyth
Jake Humphrey @mrjakehumphrey

@Hopenlesmyth

PENNY FROM FIREMAN SAM!

@Hopenlesmyth He's a bit old now, but did he ever watch Fireman Sam? More than happy to send a message if you think he'd like? (I'm Penny) x
Tegwen Tucker @tegwentucker

@Hopenlesmyth He's a bit old now, but did he ever watch Fireman Sam? More than happy to send a message if you think he'd like? (I'm Penny) x

THE ENGLAND FOOTBALL TEAM!!!!

@Hopenlesmyth Happy birthday, Ollie! 🎂 Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen. 👍
England @England

@Hopenlesmyth Happy birthday, Ollie! 🎂 Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen. 👍

After *all* the attention, Hope-Smith's wife posted late last night.

"I don't 'tweet' and always go on at him for spending too much time on Twitter!! However, this time I am completely overwhelmed by everyones kind thoughts," she wrote on his account.

"You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him. I have been battling with this matter for over a year and am only just now being listened to.

"It is heartbreaking listening to an 8 year old think that he is worthless and 'shouldn't be here'. I know that we are definitely not the only ones in the world to be going through this but I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart 'Thank You' so much. You really don't know what this means, Natalie xx".

Hope-Smith posted thanking everyone for their messages, and explaining he had no idea it would go so far.

And he had one important thing to say:

So happy birthday Ollie! Have a great day!

Christopher Hope-Smith has been contacted for comment.

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

