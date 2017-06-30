A Dad Asked People To Wish His Bullied Son Happy Birthday And The Internet Responded Perfectly

Yesterday, a dad called Christopher Hope-Smith put up a small request on Twitter.
Hope-Smith, from Leeds, explained his eight-year-old son Ollie was about to celebrate his ninth birthday on 5 July but that he was currently going through a tough time at school.
Hope-Smith's tweet has now been shared almost 10,000 times. And a whole range of people, including celebrities, responded. Here's Stormzy's message:
Australian actor Russell Crowe:
Astronaut Tim Peake:
Strictly Come Dancing champion and presenter Ore Oduba.
Presenters Sara Cox and Jake Humphrey both recorded messages for Ollie's birthday:
PENNY FROM FIREMAN SAM!
THE ENGLAND FOOTBALL TEAM!!!!
After *all* the attention, Hope-Smith's wife posted late last night.
"I don't 'tweet' and always go on at him for spending too much time on Twitter!! However, this time I am completely overwhelmed by everyones kind thoughts," she wrote on his account.
"You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him. I have been battling with this matter for over a year and am only just now being listened to.
"It is heartbreaking listening to an 8 year old think that he is worthless and 'shouldn't be here'. I know that we are definitely not the only ones in the world to be going through this but I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart 'Thank You' so much. You really don't know what this means, Natalie xx".
Hope-Smith posted thanking everyone for their messages, and explaining he had no idea it would go so far.
And he had one important thing to say:
So happy birthday Ollie! Have a great day!
Christopher Hope-Smith has been contacted for comment.
