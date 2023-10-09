    These 10 Destinations Are Beautiful Year-Round, But They're PERFECT For Fall

    The allure of autumn beckons, so get ready to sip cider, crunch through leaves, and immerse yourself in the magic of fall. 🍂

    As you plan your fall getaway, consider these enchanting destinations that celebrate the beauty of autumn in their own unique ways. Whether you seek scenic vistas, cultural experiences, or outdoor adventures, you're promised an unforgettable journey. So, grab your sweaters and pack your bags!

    1. New England, USA

    Red barn and fall leaves.
    Shobeir Ansari / Getty Images

    New England, with its quaint towns and rolling hills, is a fall enthusiast's dream. The entire region bursts into a fiery display of color as the leaves change. Don't miss iconic fall foliage drives through Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

    2. Bavarian Alps, Germany

    Castle, changing leaves, and mountains at sunset.
    Boris Jordan Photography / Getty Images

    Germany's Bavarian Alps transform into a fairytale landscape during the fall. The picturesque villages nestled among the mountains offer a cozy retreat. Explore the region's castles, forests, and charming beer gardens.

    3. Kyoto, Japan

    Temple with red leaves.
    Magicflute002 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    While famous for cherry blossoms in the spring, Kyoto shines just as much in the fall. The city's temples and gardens are adorned with maple trees, creating a stunning tapestry of red and gold. The Philosopher's Path is a must-visit.

    4. Canadian Rockies, Canada

    Kavram / Getty Images

    Canada's Rocky Mountains are a fall paradise. Jasper and Banff National Parks offer breathtaking vistas of mountains reflected in crystal-clear lakes, all surrounded by a sea of golden aspens.

    5. The Cotswolds, England

    Joe Daniel Price / Getty Images

    The Cotswolds, known for its honey-colored stone villages, looks even more charming in the fall. Stroll along quaint streets, enjoy hearty pub fare, and take in the countryside draped in autumn hues.

    6. Tuscany, Italy

    A vineyard with orange leaves.
    Massimo Santi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Tuscany's vineyards and rolling hills take on an even more romantic allure in the fall. Enjoy wine tastings amid the grape harvest, explore medieval towns like San Gimignano, and savor the Tuscan cuisine.

    7. Patagonia, Argentina

    Red leaves in front of mountain peaks.
    Anton Petrus / Getty Images

    For those seeking adventure, Patagonia offers rugged landscapes and stunning fall colors. Explore the Andes, hike to glaciers, and witness the fiery foliage contrasted against snow-capped peaks.

    8. Aspen, Colorado, USA

    Yellow aspens in front of a snow-capped mountain.
    Brad Mcginley Photography / Getty Images

    Aspen, Colorado, is synonymous with autumn beauty. The town's name alone evokes images of golden aspen groves. Hike the Maroon Bells, and take a scenic drive along Independence Pass.

    9. Prague, Czech Republic

    Red-roofed buildings of Prague.
    Graphixel / Getty Images

    Prague's medieval charm is amplified in the fall. Wander through the historic Old Town Square, cross the iconic Charles Bridge, and admire the city's stunning architecture amidst the backdrop of fall foliage.

    10. Napa Valley, California, USA

    Yellowing leaves of a vineyard and a white barn.
    Leezsnow / Getty Images

    Napa Valley, renowned for world-class wine, is truly captivating in the fall. The vineyards are alive with the colors of harvest, and the region's wine tasting experiences are a true delight. Castello di Amorosa is a must-see.

