Manchester United Pay Tribute To Bombing Victims After Europa League Victory

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw United claim their second major trophy of the season, after their triumph in the EFL Cup, and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

“It was difficult to train yesterday, really difficult for us but the manager told us the only thing to do was to win this for them and that’s what we have done. It’s just a football game, it’s just a trophy, but if we can help or if we can support them with this just 1% it’s enough for us," Herrera said.

“We are very happy. European trophy, you don’t win it every day, but I want to dedicate the trophy to the victims. This is just football but what happened two days ago was horrible.

“We don’t want this in the world, we want a world of respect and I know we are just football players, but we have some audiences so from here I just want to say to everyone to work together for a normal world. This happened in Manchester, but everywhere has to be a united world to fight for peace and no more attacks and no more deaths please.”