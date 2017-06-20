Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Is Dead At 42

Prodigy, one half of the influential New York rap duo Mobb Deep, has died, a statement from his publicist released to news outlets Tuesday confirmed. He was 42.

Celebrated for their gripping, noir tales of extralegal exploits in their native Queens, Mobb Deep helped define hip-hop's first golden age in New York in the mid '90s with their 1995 album The Infamous. Its most famous single, the eerie and flinty-eyed "Shook Ones, Pt. II," introduced a slang alternative to the past tense of "shake" that has endured in popular vernacular.

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep," a statement from Prodigy's publicist read. "Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth."

In addition to eight Mobb Deep albums — including the gold albums The Infamous, Hell On Earth, and Infamy; as well as Murda Muzik, which went platinum — Prodigy had a successful solo career, releasing seven albums since his acclaimed debut H.N.I.C. (or "Head Nigga In Charge") in 2000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



