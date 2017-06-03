We Illustrated Your Election Dreams, You Weirdos

The UK has been overtaken with politics fever since Theresa May called a snap general election. People can’t stop talking about the election. They can’t stop thinking about it. Politics is seeping into every aspect of life. And as 8 June draws close, the election has even begun dominating the British public's dreams.

Ordinary people, struggling to deal with politicians invading their nighttime headspace, have turned to Twitter to share stories of their dazzling political unconsciousnesses. University lecturer Chris Brooke has been collating these political dreams, which range from the rather sweet to the utterly nightmarish. We at BuzzFeed decided to select some of these dreams and bring them to life by illustrating them.

We’re so sorry.

You tweeted: