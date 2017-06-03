Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Politics

We Illustrated Your Election Dreams, You Weirdos

Here's to the ones who dream, crazy as they may seem.

Posted on
Rebecca Hendin
Rebecca Hendin
BuzzFeed Illustrator/Designer, International
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

The UK has been overtaken with politics fever since Theresa May called a snap general election. People can’t stop talking about the election. They can’t stop thinking about it. Politics is seeping into every aspect of life. And as 8 June draws close, the election has even begun dominating the British public's dreams.

Ordinary people, struggling to deal with politicians invading their nighttime headspace, have turned to Twitter to share stories of their dazzling political unconsciousnesses. University lecturer Chris Brooke has been collating these political dreams, which range from the rather sweet to the utterly nightmarish. We at BuzzFeed decided to select some of these dreams and bring them to life by illustrating them.

We’re so sorry.

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @sarajalali_

We drew:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @kapowaz

We drew:

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @themushypeach

We drew:

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @glowypanda

We drew:

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @BeaaEganx

We drew:

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @westerosbucky

We drew:

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @AGWelch

We drew:

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

You tweeted:

Via Twitter: @JBOWERS91

We drew:

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

Here's to democracy. Happy voting, everyone.

Rebecca Hendin is an illustrator and designer for BuzzFeed International, based at BuzzFeed UK in London.

Contact Rebecca Hendin at rebecca.hendin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by