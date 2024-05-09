Reviewers With 4-Year-Olds Swear By These 28 Products From Amazon

1. An anti-nail-biting pen that can help curb both nail biting and thumb sucking if your little one has had a hard time breaking the habit. The bad taste hangs on through hand washing and many parents have had quick success in helping their kids keep their constantly germ-ridden hands out of their mouths.
2. A pack of sink extenders to help your kiddo feel a taste of independence and help save your hands from quadruple the washing. These sink extenders help your little one reach the water with ease without needing to be hoisted up like a sack of potatoes. May your back rejoice!
3. A detangling brush to save you from the daily and nightly battle of the tangles. If you're tired of dreading the ordeal of brushing hair, it's time to take control of the situation with this awesomely-reviewed brush. Plus it works on all types of hair — from straight and fine to thick and curly!
4. And a three-pack of an amazing kid's conditioning detangler that quickly and easily gets tangles out of all types of hair. Save tears from your kiddo — and maybe you — by spritzing it generously in the hair and letting the paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free formula make you the hero of the detangling story.
5. A suction cup bath mat for when they discover showers can be just as fun as baths, but you discover they still have very little coordination. This bath mat is simple, fits most tubs, and provides a little much-needed peace of mind.
6. A set of plastic knives that will empower your 4-year-old to help out in the kitchen and ignite their inner Top Chef. My kids have these knives, and not only do they cut well and foster independence, they aren't sharp, so I don't have to worry about accidents.
7. A sandwich cutter and sealer perfect for your Uncrustables-obsessed kid who refuses crust on their PB&J. With the rising cost of groceries, these can help ease the burden of picky eating — plus they're fun to use!
8. A snack spinner that adds a little fun to snack time and hopefully brings a little novelty to picky eating. This spinner is also a total parenting win for long car rides because it keeps plenty of snacks easily accessible.
9. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall wire whisk that will save you from all of the reasons you don't want to make your fan-favorite pancakes — dishes and mess. You can make your batter right in the dispenser and the BlenderBall will get the clumps out all in one go. Then just squeeze and be on your way! This is also an awesome way to get your kiddo in the kitchen helping out.
10. A Melissa & Doug magnetic responsibility chart you'll love because it's customizable based on whatever your kiddo is ready to start doing. From loading the dishwasher to simply saying "please" and "thank you," this chart can grow with your child and your family.
11. A wooden puzzle you can use to create fun images or to start your 4-year-old on the complexities of Tetris from an early age. Either one, they'll love this tech-free toy and the creativity that comes with it!
12. A sight word Bingo game perfect for any kid who loves games but might not love homework. Play is proven to be the best way for kids to learn and this game takes the stress out of learning for even the most reluctant of kids. It's just like the game we all love, but it uses sight words instead of numbers. Get ready to have a little fun yourself!
13. A pack of TikTok-famous Crayola Globbles you can hurl against a wall and let slowly roll back down without leaving a sticky residue! Because there is something so satisfying about sticking things to walls, these are fun for adults to play with, too!
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER, they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Price: $9.99+ (available in a pack of six or 16)
14. A sensory swing perfect for a quiet space to look at books, *hang out* for a bit, or for swinging away those wiggles. Sensory swings are a kid favorite and can be used inside or outside for ultimate versatility.
15. A super convenient toothbrush holder and dispenser that will give you some much-needed organization and counter space. AND — if that wasn't already enough — it dispenses toothpaste, so you don't have to worry about globs of toothpaste all over your counter. I can breathe easier just thinking about it.
16. A bug bite suction tool that helps relieve the itch from bites. This tool is a quick, easy, and compact way to keep the itch manageable or even remove bites completely if used quickly.
17. A car seat buckle release tool that will protect your nails *and* your sanity from how surprisingly difficult unbuckling is. Yes, it's been four years of car seats and yes, it has definitely not gotten easier until now.
18. A pair of kick mats that will protect your seats from a forward-facing kid with very little impulse control.
19. A sleep-training alarm clock for any parent who has been woken up when it's still dark by a 4-year-old's face inches from their own. This clock provides a visual cue for when it's actually time to get up for the morning and is a total game changer for helping you get some much-needed sleep — even if your kid is ready to go.
20. A Learning Resources Create-a-Space Storage Center to keep craft supplies both neat and easily-accessible for your little Picasso's newest artistic endeavor.
21. A craft supplies kit because it comes with all you need for a decent, kid-led craft center that stores easily and can be organized quickly when it turns into a craft-splosion.
22. A canvas growth chart so you can track their growth without marking up your walls. This is especially helpful for families who don't want to lose those memories if they move or ever want to repaint. We're a family that moves a lot and we have one of these charts. It's so comforting to know that the next time we pack up, we don't have to leave those marks behind.
23. A set of toy hammocks designed to control the chaos of all of those stuffies. These hammocks keep the toys handy, but also contained for the next time grandma stops by with a "but I couldn't resist!"
24. An adorable macrame hair accessory holder to save yourself from an explosion of bows every time you open a drawer. Turn all of those bows and clips into an art piece that also makes it easier for your 4-year-old to make a decision on what bow will perfectly accent today's Bluey-themed outfit.
25. A bath toy organizer to help keep your bath toys mildew-free and organized. Reviewers say that it sticks well and is easy-to-use, allowing you to clean up the bottom of the bathtub and hang the toys to dry.
Promising review: "Love love love this! It’s the best thing I could have gotten for my 4-year-old daughter: bath toys , shampoos, and conditioners, and there is extra space for my things also since I got the jumbo-sized one. Took four mins to put up and organize everything! Now my bathroom looks clean and organized!" —Crystal
Price: $11.99+ (available in two sizes and pre-stocked with toys or by itself)