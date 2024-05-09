BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Reviewers With 4-Year-Olds Swear By These 28 Products From Amazon

    These products will help bridge the gap between toddler and big kid.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An anti-nail-biting pen that can help curb both nail biting and thumb sucking if your little one has had a hard time breaking the habit. The bad taste hangs on through hand washing and many parents have had quick success in helping their kids keep their constantly germ-ridden hands out of their mouths.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.

    Promising review: "I love this stuff!! It tastes horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails. In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown.." —Denise Batista

    Price: $16.95

    2. A pack of sink extenders to help your kiddo feel a taste of independence and help save your hands from quadruple the washing. These sink extenders help your little one reach the water with ease without needing to be hoisted up like a sack of potatoes. May your back rejoice!

    Amazon, Amazon / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product was so easy to install and just as easy to remove! My daughter is 4-years-old and says she’s too big for a step stool and this solved her problem. She loves it and the water comes at smoothly! Highly recommend." —Jessica Colvin

    Price: $11.44

    3. A detangling brush to save you from the daily and nightly battle of the tangles. If you're tired of dreading the ordeal of brushing hair, it's time to take control of the situation with this awesomely-reviewed brush. Plus it works on all types of hair — from straight and fine to thick and curly!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

    Promising review: "Can I just go ahead and say that I'm pretty sure this thing is magic. My 4 1/2 year old daughter has the tangliest (What? It's a word.) hair in the known universe. The worst part is that she also has a very sensitive head. Tears have been shed, on both of our parts. The second I used this brush on her, I knew it was special. She even loves it! She doesn't like me to use anything else to brush her hair, and her hair always looks shiny and smooth afterward! Wonderful product!" —BeccaInPink

    Price: $10.99+ (available in 10 colors and in packs of two)

    4. And a three-pack of an amazing kid's conditioning detangler that quickly and easily gets tangles out of all types of hair. Save tears from your kiddo — and maybe you — by spritzing it generously in the hair and letting the paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free formula make you the hero of the detangling story.

    Child before and after haircut, sitting, wearing pajamas with hair transformation visible
    amazon.com

    This fan-favorite spray is loved by both adults and kids and softens both straight and curly (including 4a–4c) hair!

    I have been using this on my thick- and wavy-haired daughter since she was two and on my baby fine-haired 4-year-old to give her hair a little more softness. It works wonders on both completely different hair types, doesn't leave residue, and genuinely helps get tangles out.

    Promising review: "Smells amazing but helped a ton with 4-year-old's curly hair. I could brush through her curls with my fingers afterwords. Yay for no more crying!" —Brittany Adams

    Price: $12.80 for three bottles

    5. A suction cup bath mat for when they discover showers can be just as fun as baths, but you discover they still have very little coordination. This bath mat is simple, fits most tubs, and provides a little much-needed peace of mind.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the blue bath mat with a pebble design in their bath tub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves taking showers and now I do not have to worry about him slipping. Easy to put in tub and easy to keep clean!." —Jill

    Price: $12.99+ (available in nine colors)

    6. A set of plastic knives that will empower your 4-year-old to help out in the kitchen and ignite their inner Top Chef. My kids have these knives, and not only do they cut well and foster independence, they aren't sharp, so I don't have to worry about accidents.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Even with safety measures built into the knives, nothing is completely kid-proof — children still need supervision while using them.

    Promising review: "I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who want to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" —Abby Roeller

    Price: $9.95 (available in two colors)

    7. A sandwich cutter and sealer perfect for your Uncrustables-obsessed kid who refuses crust on their PB&J. With the rising cost of groceries, these can help ease the burden of picky eating — plus they're fun to use!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome sandwich cutters!!!! My 4-year-old got stuck on those Smuckers frozen crust less sandwiches and wouldn’t eat anything not shaped like that and the round press is PERFECT for making an at home one. Love the other shapes too but the round one is the whole reason I bought this set." —Kaylee M.

    Price: $16.97

    8. A snack spinner that adds a little fun to snack time and hopefully brings a little novelty to picky eating. This spinner is also a total parenting win for long car rides because it keeps plenty of snacks easily accessible.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fabulous!! I have a 4-year-old and 6-year-old and they think these are so cool and the portion sizes are great! Must have!!!" —Andrew

    Promising review: "Seriously the best, most ingenious snack dispenser ever. It’s so simple and powerful. My girls love the power of choice, and pushing the button to make it spin! I love that it makes introducing new foods so easy. I just put a small portion in one section and they have the complete choice to try it or pass it. This snack spinner is so fun that they often surprise me with what they choose to eat first! Makes snacks on the go so simple. I feel empowered as a parent with this tool." —Colton Bragg

    Price: $29.90 (available in two sizes and six colors)

    9. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall wire whisk that will save you from all of the reasons you don't want to make your fan-favorite pancakes — dishes and mess. You can make your batter right in the dispenser and the BlenderBall will get the clumps out all in one go. Then just squeeze and be on your way! This is also an awesome way to get your kiddo in the kitchen helping out.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer

    Promising review: "A practical and hassle free product. I especially liked the fact that it was easy and safe to use with my 4-year-old granddaughter." —Virginia Asin

    Price: $13+ (available in two colors and with pancake art options)

    10. A Melissa & Doug magnetic responsibility chart you'll love because it's customizable based on whatever your kiddo is ready to start doing. From loading the dishwasher to simply saying "please" and "thank you," this chart can grow with your child and your family.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The sets comes with two fabric hinged dry erase boards — one with spaces to track seven goals, and one that’s blank for magnet storage — and a hanging cord to keep it accessible. It also includes 90 magnets featuring both rewards and behavior goals such as get ready for bed, get dressed, take bath, clear table, put toys away, share, brush teeth, apologize, say please, thank you, help with indoor/outdoor chores, no teasing, show respect and more. Plus, there are two blank magnets to write your own goals or rewards!

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these for my 4-year-old twins. I love that it comes with a variety of responsibility magnets that you can change out, based on your child's needs and age. It even comes with blank magnets so that you can write in what you want. More than anything, the chart has helped to clearly define expectations for our kids. They know what we expect them to do, and all we have to do is remind them. Since we've implemented the chart, my twins have been sharing more, hitting less, and picking up toys without the usual battles. They'll even say, 'Mommy, I shared my car/doll!' My kids have been very enthusiastic about sitting down each night and going over their chart. This is by far one of my best purchases!" —Mom of twins

    Promising review: "As soon as we started using this with our almost 4-year-old daughter, her behavior has definitely changed. We aren't getting the temper tantrums and fits because she now understands that it isn't respectful and she would not get her magnet for that. Her goal every day is to get seven magnets and she almost always does it. She is now very honest about her behavior and choices herself and recognizes if she earned her magnet and, if not, why and how to correct for the next day. LOVE THIS ITEM!" —Kindle Customer

    Price: $22.49

    11. A wooden puzzle you can use to create fun images or to start your 4-year-old on the complexities of Tetris from an early age. Either one, they'll love this tech-free toy and the creativity that comes with it!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Each puzzle is 40 pieces and helps improve fine motor skills, problem solving, and critical thinking and is great for kids 3-12.

    Promising review: "This puzzle has been a huge hit with my 4-year-old and 6-year-old grandsons. Each was able to play with it in a unique and challenging way. The quality is great and it is lightweight as well so it is easy to store and get out." —BoiseMom

    Price: $7.99

    12. A sight word Bingo game perfect for any kid who loves games but might not love homework. Play is proven to be the best way for kids to learn and this game takes the stress out of learning for even the most reluctant of kids. It's just like the game we all love, but it uses sight words instead of numbers. Get ready to have a little fun yourself!

    Word board with chips, cards, and packaging
    Amazon

    The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards and a storage box. The caller will pull sight words rather than numbers, allowing players to find common sight words in order to create a Bingo. 

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter and I go to the library every weekend, where she loves to 'check out' the games in the children's section. This was one that she wanted to play over and over and over. After the third go-round, I noticed that she was beginning to recognize some of the words on her own. That sold me! The minute I got home I purchased the game so she could play it at home. Every time I go over to her house, we play at least one round of this game, and I can tell her reading skills are increasing. And when we go to the library, she STILL wants to check this game out and play it there! The words on these bingo cards are words that can't be illustrated well — words like 'them,' 'her,' 'go,' 'if' - small, mostly conjunctive words, but essential to reading. This game makes it easy and fun to learn those words. I simply can't praise this game enough." —Molly Harrington

    Price: $12.99

    13. A pack of TikTok-famous Crayola Globbles you can hurl against a wall and let slowly roll back down without leaving a sticky residue! Because there is something so satisfying about sticking things to walls, these are fun for adults to play with, too!

    Six colored balls in yellow packaging
    Reviewer's video showing the sticky balls sliding down the wall
    Reviewer holding the balls in pink, purple, orange, yellow, green, and blue colors
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER, they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick

    Price: $9.99+ (available in a pack of six or 16)

    14. A sensory swing perfect for a quiet space to look at books, *hang out* for a bit, or for swinging away those wiggles. Sensory swings are a kid favorite and can be used inside or outside for ultimate versatility.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I have a neurodivergent daughter who is sensory-seeking for heavy work and sensory-sensitive to most other senses. The swing has been an awesome tool for her to get the compression that helps her calm down, get in swings for much needed sensory input, or give her a comforting place to go when she's overwhelmed. My 4-year-old who is neurotypical also LOVES the swing. It gets used literally every day by both kids and is a total win of a product for our family.

    Promising review: "If you or your people need a sensory swing, you found it. Initially out of the box I was disappointed. I thought, 'this is a glorified piece of fabric and a strap' —BUT I WAS WRONG. Because it's fabric without thick seams, it's extremely adjustable and I can easily wash it. It dries quick and can be put right back together. My kid is about 43 inches tall and can lay in the swing fully stretched out with fabric to spare. My kid is 4, sensory seeker big time, and loves swinging — it's our favorite thing. Over and over I heard from inside the swing, 'this one is a winner mom, I love the new swing.'" —Sarah S

    Price: $38.99 (available in 12 colors)

    15. A super convenient toothbrush holder and dispenser that will give you some much-needed organization and counter space. AND — if that wasn't already enough — it dispenses toothpaste, so you don't have to worry about globs of toothpaste all over your counter. I can breathe easier just thinking about it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This ingenious invention includes a toothpaste dispenser, four cups and holders, and a place to store toothbrushes — making it the perfect solution for a shared bathroom.

    Promising review: "So glad we found this! With a 4- and 5-year-old I was constantly cleaning toothpaste off everything in the bathroom! This is great, they basically need 0 help from me now. And it keeps my counter less cluttered with everything in one handy place. Highly recommend especially if you have kids!." —Maggie Byers

    Price: $17.99 (available in three colors)

    16. A bug bite suction tool that helps relieve the itch from bites. This tool is a quick, easy, and compact way to keep the itch manageable or even remove bites completely if used quickly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    As one of the many people out there with "Skeeter Syndrome," I discovered this tool a few years ago when I lived in a very buggy area. I've found that if I catch the bite quickly after, this tool genuinely helps control the issue before it gets out of hand. If I don't catch it quickly, it still provides enough relief to make me happy. My kids don't love using it, but they definitely love the relief it brings!

    Promising review: "I was surprised how well this worked! My 4-year-old gets all eaten up by mosquitos every year and itches until his bites are bloody. I hate putting all those chemicals on him but I have to. This product makes a big difference on him. This will minimize the bite and he won't itch it like it normally does. I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.95 (available in three colors and various multipacks)

    17. A car seat buckle release tool that will protect your nails *and* your sanity from how surprisingly difficult unbuckling is. Yes, it's been four years of car seats and yes, it has definitely not gotten easier until now.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this because I have three kids, and since I have captain chairs, my 4-year-old sits in the third row. I can toss it back to him after I’ve parked or when I’m in the carpool line and he can unbuckle himself and then unbuckle his siblings and I don’t have to climb in the car. It’s GREAT! I also like how it doesn’t attach to the car seat like some similar products, and I can keep it up front while the car is moving. So much safer!" —Amazon Customer

    Promising review: "I bought this so my daughter could unbuckle her carseat by herself. She is almost 4 and has been buckling herself and unbuckling her chest chestclip for quite a while now. This has given her a lot of independence and helped me by not having to go around to her side with a 2-year-old in tow. She is able to easily unbuckle herself and get out of the car. This product is great and serves its purpose well. I first heard about it from my friend who is a CPST (child passenger safety tech). If she recommended it, I knew it was going to be a good product." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $14.99 (available in seven colors)

    18. A pair of kick mats that will protect your seats from a forward-facing kid with very little impulse control.

    A kid in a backseat of a car with their feet kicking the front seat but the cover is protecting the back of the car seat
    Amazon

    These mats easily buckle on using two elastic straps and fit most sedan, SUV, and minivan seats.

    Promising review: "Definitely needed these! My son who just turned 4 is constantly kicking my seats and with a dirt driveway, mud is a huge issue. These were so easy to install and I don't even notice that they are there, but they definitely protect the seat from my little cowboy's boots. I love my boy to pieces and I definitely recommend these kick mats. Must have item." —Mary

    Price: $18.59

    19. A sleep-training alarm clock for any parent who has been woken up when it's still dark by a 4-year-old's face inches from their own. This clock provides a visual cue for when it's actually time to get up for the morning and is a total game changer for helping you get some much-needed sleep — even if your kid is ready to go.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was a lifesaver!!! My 4-year-old was getting up at 5:30 :( and we could not convince him to go back to bed. We found this clock and we're amazed at the results. My son loves it! He gets so excited when it turns green and he can get out of bed, or when he wakes up and it is green. It seems to have helped train him to sleep in longer. It is easy to set up. Our only complaint is the light from the indicator (red, yellow, green) is soooo bright. We tip the clock on its face so his room does not light up. He can still see the color, so it's fine. But I do wish we could dim it. Don't let this stop you from getting it though, it was worth every penny!" —JW

    Price: $49.99 (available in four colors)

    20. A Learning Resources Create-a-Space Storage Center to keep craft supplies both neat and easily-accessible for your little Picasso's newest artistic endeavor.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old twins and I LOVE this! They love being able to see all of their crayons/markers/ scissors, etc. I love that their coloring items are organized, look cute, and not all over our house. I was pleasantly surprised how much it holds; it fits all of our supplies perfectly. We keep ours on our Ikea shelf in the playroom, and everyone who comes over comments on now cool it is. I consider it a must-have item, and can't recommend it enough! Just buy it; you won't regret it!" —MElgin

    Price: $15.58+ (available in three colors)

    21. A craft supplies kit because it comes with all you need for a decent, kid-led craft center that stores easily and can be organized quickly when it turns into a craft-splosion.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the art and craft supplies included in the kit
    amazon.com

    This kit includes 20 feathers, 10 pipe cleaners, 20 metallic color pompoms, 
    25 standard pompoms, one jar of sequins with mixed shapes like butterfly, snowflake, leaf, heart and flower, 30 googly eyes, two large pompoms, 64 mixed foam letters, 1 crystal diamond stickers, 30 mixed colors buttons, 50 colorful wooden popsicle sticks, four containers glitter glue  (white, blue, green and gold), a pair of safety scissors, and five sheets of thick construction paper (red, orange, blue, yellow, green).

    Promising review: "This is the perfect activity box to order for your little one while in quarantine. Definitely get what you pay for and more! There's even added construction paper for your little ones. Highly recommended. My 4-year-old loves EVERYTHING that was included. We’ll for sure order this item again in the future."  —Cindy

    Promising review: "Great way to get a lot of different craft items to ignite your kiddo’s imagination and love of crafts! Opened this up and my 4-year-old immediately started making a fire breathing dragon out of the supplies!" —Matt

    Price: $14.98+ (available in two styles and three sizes)

    22. A canvas growth chart so you can track their growth without marking up your walls. This is especially helpful for families who don't want to lose those memories if they move or ever want to repaint. We're a family that moves a lot and we have one of these charts. It's so comforting to know that the next time we pack up, we don't have to leave those marks behind.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a very tall 4-year-old boy, who is growing up so fast. So investing in a a growth chart was a great add in his room makes it much more fun knowing his exact measurement in height plus it put a smile on every one face.." —brian martinezk

    Price: $8.89 (available in five designs)

    23. A set of toy hammocks designed to control the chaos of all of those stuffies. These hammocks keep the toys handy, but also contained for the next time grandma stops by with a "but I couldn't resist!"

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo showing a pair of white hammocks holding stuffed animals
    amazon.com

    We just put a toy hammock in my 4-year-old's room and its seriously made all of the difference. We went from stuffed animals piled onto chairs and over the floor to one easily-accessible place and my mind is suddenly relaxed when walking into her room. 

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old has a zoo of stuffed animals. I needed an easy way to store them in her small room. This worked great. I hung it by myself with no problems at all. Came with two nets, one held a BUNCH of her stuffed animals. I couldn’t be happier." —Belinda

    Price: $12.87+ for two hammocks (available in six colors)

    24. An adorable macrame hair accessory holder to save yourself from an explosion of bows every time you open a drawer. Turn all of those bows and clips into an art piece that also makes it easier for your 4-year-old to make a decision on what bow will perfectly accent today's Bluey-themed outfit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a mom of twin girls...I find there's a lot of bows in this house. One of the twins in particular has become a fan of the big bows lately and they just take over. So, I bought this. We hang it inside their closet using a Command Hook and it's perfect! They can pick out a bow to go with their outfit every day and they're able to put their bows away all by themselves too (they're 4). I'm happy with the look, quality, and functionality." —megs

    Price: $9.99

    25. A bath toy organizer to help keep your bath toys mildew-free and organized. Reviewers say that it sticks well and is easy-to-use, allowing you to clean up the bottom of the bathtub and hang the toys to dry.

    The mesh organizer containing bath toys and stuck to the wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love love love this! It’s the best thing I could have gotten for my 4-year-old daughter: bath toys , shampoos, and conditioners, and there is extra space for my things also since I got the jumbo-sized one. Took four mins to put up and organize everything! Now my bathroom looks clean and organized!" —Crystal

    Price: $11.99+ (available in two sizes and pre-stocked with toys or by itself)

    26. A shockingly effective cleaning paste (yes, *that* cleaning paste) for cleaning everything from glass to marble to stainless steel — and whatever else! No longer will jelly hands terrorize your cabinets or markers fill your walls. A little peace of mind goes a long way.