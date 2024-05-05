BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Reviewers With 2-Year-Olds Swear By These 28 Products From Amazon

    No one has time for the terrible twos — make them terrific with these products.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of colorful and convenient hanging cups to keep cups accessible and easy to find for your ravenously thirsty toddler. These little miracles will also cut down on dishes and on finding random cups all over the house.

    a reviewer's child using the cups to get water from a fridge door dispenser
    Reviewer's photo of four colorful cups hanging on their fridge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Puj was founded by a husband-and-wife design team with the singular goal of making parenting a bit easier with problem-solving products. 

    Promising review: "We were going through so many paper cups and my kids were leaving them all over the house. I decided to stop buying paper and buy these and honestly, these are worth every penny! My kids are in charge of their own cups and even the 2-year-old is good about putting his back. I am in love with these! They are very good quality and haven't had any problems with any of them breaking (and that's with three rough, destructive boys!). Best purchase I've ever made!" —3boyMOM

    Price: $14.99+ (available in packs of two and four and in various colors and combinations)

    2. A Bug Bite Thing suction tool that helps relieve the itch from any number of bites. This tool is a quick, easy, and compact way to keep the itch manageable or even remove bites completely if used quickly.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of white plastic bug bit suction tool
    amazon.com

    As one of the many people out there with "Skeeter Syndrome," I discovered this tool a few years ago when I lived in a very buggy area. I've found that if I catch the bite quickly after, this tool genuinely helps control the issue before it gets out of hand. If I don't catch it quickly, it still provides enough relief to make me happy. My kids don't love using it, but they definitely love the relief it brings!

    Promising reviews: "IT WORKS...and my 2-year-old tolerated it!! I was really really hoping this would work, and really really worried it wouldn't. Both my kiddos and I have histamine issues and mosquito bites swell up to the size of quarters and it's AWFUL. My daughter went out to look at the flower beds with her dad the other evening, and after 5 minutes came back with six mosquito bites. She was miserable for 36 hours before I ordered this in a fit of desperation at a stop light while she was screaming in her car seat. I was also worried it would only work on "new bites". I was worried it would only work if you held the suction for a full 30 seconds. But I tried it last night when we received it (bless Amazon for 1 day shipping). I was able to hold suction on her bites for anywhere from 12-14 seconds before she wiggled away. She let me treat each of the 6 bites. When she woke up this morning the swelling was GONE. There was a small dot of pink where she'd been bitten, but it wasn't even mosquito-bite big, it was like she'd been dotted with a pink marker. And she didn't fuss or scratch at all today. I AM AMAZED." —Mrs_Web

    Price: $9.95+ (available in three colors and various multipacks)

    3. And a bottle of DEET-free, non-irritating natural insect repellent specifically made for kids. Take warm weather back from the insects and enjoy the parenting ace-in-the-hole that is outdoor fun.

    Photo of model&#x27;s hand holding white and green insect spray pump
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "The smell is great! Now, you might think that doesn't matter, but when you are trying to wrestle your toddler to apply things like bug spray and sunscreen, you need all the help you can get. We recommend it all the time!" —A. Thatcher

    "It really works. We have had a lot of rain this year and we moved into a new neighborhood where the neighbor has a water leak or something, but there is always standing water in his yard between our houses, which means loads of mosquitoes. I bought this so I didn't have to use the adult spray on the 2-year-old. Smells good and they do not get bit. It's a little thick so I usually spray it in my hands and then put it on them like suntan lotion." —jeanie jensen

    Price: $8.75+ (available in four sizes) 

    4. A detangling kids' leave-in conditioner so those oh-so-cute baby curls stay curled, but the bedhead stays mild. This spray is also delightfully paraben, phthalate, gluten, wheat, and nut-free for those worried about chemicals or certain food allergies. 

    on the left, a reviewer's child with frizzy hair and, on the right, the same child's hair with the curls less frizzy and more defined
    www.amazon.com

    Reviewers say this spray works on a wide range of curls to detangle, soften, and hydrate. 

    Promising review: "I use this on my two older daughters' hair and it works amazing. They both have long hair that gets matted so easily from just sleeping and it takes forever to get out. This stuff has helped make it so much easier to get knots out when needed and has been helping their hair from getting so matted and frizzy when sleeping. I will be buying again!" —Ray Ray

    Price: $9.49

    5. And a detangling brush to save you from the daily and nightly battle of the knotted hair. If you're tired of dreading brushing tangled hair, it's time to take control of the situation with this awesomely-reviewed brush. Plus it works on all types of hair — from straight and fine to thick and curly!

    a reviewer holding the brush
    a reviewer showing their child's curly hair pulled up in a bun
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is the best brush ever! I actually just ordered two more for my teens. I bought this on sale with low expectations. However, it has saved my 2-year-old so many tears. Her hair is thick and tangles very easily. This gets all the tangles out without pulling on her hair." —Amazon Customer

    "My 10-year-old daughter has 4A/4B mix curls in her hair, so detangling her hair is usually interesting. Someone recommended this brush to me who has type 4 hair, and I was skeptical at first. Then I figured, what the heck, and ordered it. I NEEDED THIS BRUSH YEARS AGO. The first time I used it, she didn't budge. I am finally detangling my daughter's hair, and she's not squirming or moving with the comb. It's been over a month now, and it still works. This brush is a must-have!" —dominique1802

    Price: $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and as a pack of two)

    6. The Oogie Bear nose and ear gadget to make picking those stubborn boogers quick, easy, and secretly satisfying. Parents praise the Oogiebear for how effective it is, with many of them placing them strategically throughout the house for boogie emergencies. You'd think that at two they could maybe blow their nose, but experience says you'd be wrong. 

    model's hand holds blue tool with small silicone loops near model baby's nose
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Our little one is 2 years old and we still use his oogiebear. When he was an infant we received one and loved it so much that I bought two more (one as a back up and one to keep in the diaper bag permanently). This device is perfect for getting those sticky boogers out of their tiny little nostrils. If you have a Nose Freida or something similar, this is still a great addition to your tool kit. It works for entirely different situations. When your little one just has a booger that’s up there just far enough that you can’t get it with a tissue, this is the perfect tool. I buy one for everyone I know that’s having a baby." —Nicole Fanning

    Price: $12.95

    7. A flexible stroller fan for keeping your little one cool during long strolls. This small, rechargeable battery-operated fan has a flexible tripod clip for keeping it secure and three speeds, which is perfect for when you've had enough of the heat at the park.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This fan includes a cover to help keep your toddler's fingers safe and also has an LED light setting in case they'd prefer a little light when it's dark out.

    Promising review: "Perfect attachment to add to my 2-year-old's stroller. Originally purchased to help with the Fl heat at theme parks. It’s been a lifesaver. 3 modes for one fan. I only wish there were 4. The LED light was a nice touch. The product was a lot more flexible and sturdy than I thought it would be. Good fan for the price." —Beth McCrary

    Price: $23.99+ (available in three colors)

    8. A foldable Oxo Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty that comes in SO handy for on-the-go emergencies. Keeping a potty and some bags in your trunk can help avoid Porta-Potties, gross bathrooms, or roadtrip gotta-go emergencies when there is no rest stop in sight. This one even includes bags!

    Amazon

    Includes three disposable bags with absorbent pads and a travel bag.

    Promising review: "We recently potty trained our 2-year-old and take this potty absolutely everywhere with us because we frequently have to go potty in unexpected places! I love that it can be used by itself or as a seat on top of a regular toilet seat. My little one refused to use it with bags inside (which makes it much more convenient) so we had to buy a silicone insert but it is still super convenient!" —A. Nicole

    Price: $20.95+ (available in two colors)

    9. A Little Tikes "Big Digger" sandbox they can dig in or play with the tons of toys it comes with. The cover doubles as a ramp when in play, plus it comes with a dump truck, sifter, shovel, and rake. Reviewers love how much play it gets, as well as its smaller size that doesn't overwhelm a backyard. Sand is such a fun sensory toy for toddlers and the cover keeps it safe and clean when not in use.

    Two child models playing with blue and gray plastic sandbox with yellow digging toys
    Amazon

    Sand not included. 

    Promising reviews: "My very active toddler absolutely LOVES this sandbox. Great for digging, imaginative play, and building. Used one fifty-pound bag of sand, and it filled it the perfect amount. Easy to put the cover on and take off, great size for play without taking up too much space." —Courtney 

    "Purchased for our 2-year-old grandson. He and his 4-year-old brother LOVED the excavator and the toys (trucks, shovels and little construction worker). The cover fits well. The box took one bag (50#) of sand. The box is a perfect size for a tot and does not take up a lot of room in the yard. Would purchase again." —JJ

    Price: $106.02

    10. A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars that will take your little explorer to the next level. These kid-friendly binoculars are durable, easy to use, and will delight kids of all ages. There's something so fun about binoculars for kids, and who knows, maybe they'll be just as excited to see hummingbirds at the feeder as you are these days.

    A child model looking through the binoculars
    reviewer's child holding the binoculars and looking out of the window
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These binoculars are perfect for toddlers. They are lightweight, which makes it easy for my 2-year-old to hold and look through them. These make her very eager to be outdoors and learn. The only drawback is that the size of them is hard to travel with, and my daughter doesn’t go anywhere without them. Otherwise, great company and great toy!" —Courtni Leondard

    "My 3.5-year-old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" —JillS

    Price: $9.49+ (available in two colors)

    11. A set of toy hammocks designed to control the chaos of all of those stuffies. These hammocks keep the toys handy, but also contained for the next time grandma stops by with a "but I couldn't resist!"

    Reviewer's photo showing a pair of white hammocks holding stuffed animals and hanging on a blue wall
    www.amazon.com

    We just put a toy hammock in my daughter's room, and it's seriously made all the difference. We went from stuffed animals piled onto chairs and over the floor to one easily accessible place, and my mind was suddenly relaxed when walking into her room. 

    Promising review: "These have a net-like material, and the hooks and mounts for the hooks (when you have drywall walls) actually impressed me more than anything. I have seven children; my two-year-old is the youngest. Needless to say, she has a whole lot of hand me downs along with toys we have purchased for her, and before I knew it, all her toys had accumulated, and no matter what I did, there was always a mess due to lack of space to place everything.

    Not only did this product help me keep my daughter's toys off the floor and outta the way. It is also extremely convenient and helps make cleaning and organizing just as simple as rolling outta the bed. Oh, and my daughter says it makes an amazing hammock. Lol, with that being said, she weighs 25 lbs, climbs into the net with her blanket, and falls asleep ... and it actually held her throughout the duration of her nap!!! For the money and convenience, the smiles it also has given my family are priceless and well worth every penny of this purchase." —Tiffany Centeneo

    Price: $12.87 (available in six colors)

    12. A hide-away toy storage bag if the very idea of packing up a huge array of toys is exhausting in and of itself. Simply pile toys into the mat, gather them up, and collect up to 9 GALLONS of toys in one beautiful scoop. Back pain, I hardly knew ye. 

    the bag lying on its side with the mat open and toys on it
    the mat rolled back into the storage bag
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect storage solution for small pieces! Very large container and stylish design. I was able to get rid of the eye sore of a container that our blocks came in! I would love to have more of these for legos, kitchen toys, etc. Super easy to clean up, even my 2-year-old can do it!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $56.99+ (available in four colors)

    13. A wooden cleaning play set that will make them feel like the mini-adults they are. Cleaning sets are inexplicably popular for toddlers — I wouldn't ask too many questions and instead, allow them to enjoy being the small-footed custodian cleaning up all the mess out there.

    A broom, mop, duster, brush, and dustpan handing on the wooden organizing stand
    A child cleaning the floor with the duster and dustpan
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Set includes a mop, broom, dust pan, dust brush, duster, and a stand.

    Promising review: "I have a 2.5-year-old granddaughter and she is obsessed with this cleaning kit. She watches me clean all the time and she goes right over to her broom and starts sweeping. Good quality, sturdy, and worth the money. I am not disappointed." —gary e.

    Price: $34.99

    14. sandwich cutter and sealer perfect for your Uncrustables-obsessed kid who refuses crust on their PB&J. With the rising cost of groceries, these can help ease the burden of picky eating — plus they're fun to use!

    a reviewer photo of the cutter and sealer tool next to a sealed sandwich and the left behind crust
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an almost 2-year-old son and I rarely made sandwiches for him because it's so messy. He always takes them apart and before I know it, the pieces of sandwich are all over the kitchen! I decided to go for it and get this sandwich cutter and did it ever make a difference! Not only do the contents of the sandwich stay between the bread, but he doesn't fling it everywhere. He also loves to eat the little bits of crust, and so do my dogs. Great product, thank you!" —Alicia

    Price: $16.97

    15. A set of *dino-mite* dino ice pop molds because ice pops are definitely a childhood necessity. These adorable molds come in four different dino species and the sticks are fossils, allowing your aspiring paleontologist to discover dinosaur bones as they go! Homemade ice pops are easy to make, delicious, and a great way to get in a little extra fruit.

    Four dinosaur ice pops
    reviewer's photo of a dinosaur popsicle they made
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised with the quality of these. Easy to remove from the silicone have had no issues with breaking. I purchased the dinosaur mold and they hold a little over 3 ounces each. A little big for my dino-loving 2-year-old but she loves them and finishes the whole thing!" —IonaSky

    Price: $15.16 (also available in three other styles)

    16. A super convenient grape cutter that takes all of the work out of minimizing choking hazards. Quickly insert the grape or tomato and slice it into a safer size — especially when you have several young kids or are prepping for a party or play date, this is life-changing. One less thing to worry about!

    reviewer's gif showing the grape cutter in action
    reviewer's photo of the grape cutter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This grape cutter is awesome. I wish I would have bought this for my 2-year-old months ago. It makes packing lunches so easy and the grapes are cut safe so there is no risk of choking." —Doris Anderson

    Price: $11.95 (available in two colors)