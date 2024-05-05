Reviewers With 2-Year-Olds Swear By These 28 Products From Amazon

1. A pack of colorful and convenient hanging cups to keep cups accessible and easy to find for your ravenously thirsty toddler. These little miracles will also cut down on dishes and on finding random cups all over the house.
Puj was founded by a husband-and-wife design team with the singular goal of making parenting a bit easier with problem-solving products.
Promising review: "We were going through so many paper cups and my kids were leaving them all over the house. I decided to stop buying paper and buy these and honestly, these are worth every penny! My kids are in charge of their own cups and even the 2-year-old is good about putting his back. I am in love with these! They are very good quality and haven't had any problems with any of them breaking (and that's with three rough, destructive boys!). Best purchase I've ever made!" —3boyMOM
Price: $14.99+ (available in packs of two and four and in various colors and combinations)
2. A Bug Bite Thing suction tool that helps relieve the itch from any number of bites. This tool is a quick, easy, and compact way to keep the itch manageable or even remove bites completely if used quickly.
3. And a bottle of DEET-free, non-irritating natural insect repellent specifically made for kids. Take warm weather back from the insects and enjoy the parenting ace-in-the-hole that is outdoor fun.
4. A detangling kids' leave-in conditioner so those oh-so-cute baby curls stay curled, but the bedhead stays mild. This spray is also delightfully paraben, phthalate, gluten, wheat, and nut-free for those worried about chemicals or certain food allergies.
Reviewers say this spray works on a wide range of curls to detangle, soften, and hydrate.
Promising review: "I use this on my two older daughters' hair and it works amazing. They both have long hair that gets matted so easily from just sleeping and it takes forever to get out. This stuff has helped make it so much easier to get knots out when needed and has been helping their hair from getting so matted and frizzy when sleeping. I will be buying again!" —Ray Ray
Price: $9.49
5. And a detangling brush to save you from the daily and nightly battle of the knotted hair. If you're tired of dreading brushing tangled hair, it's time to take control of the situation with this awesomely-reviewed brush. Plus it works on all types of hair — from straight and fine to thick and curly!
Promising reviews: "This is the best brush ever! I actually just ordered two more for my teens. I bought this on sale with low expectations. However, it has saved my 2-year-old so many tears. Her hair is thick and tangles very easily. This gets all the tangles out without pulling on her hair." —Amazon Customer
"My 10-year-old daughter has 4A/4B mix curls in her hair, so detangling her hair is usually interesting. Someone recommended this brush to me who has type 4 hair, and I was skeptical at first. Then I figured, what the heck, and ordered it. I NEEDED THIS BRUSH YEARS AGO. The first time I used it, she didn't budge. I am finally detangling my daughter's hair, and she's not squirming or moving with the comb. It's been over a month now, and it still works. This brush is a must-have!" —dominique1802
Price: $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and as a pack of two)
6. The Oogie Bear nose and ear gadget to make picking those stubborn boogers quick, easy, and secretly satisfying. Parents praise the Oogiebear for how effective it is, with many of them placing them strategically throughout the house for boogie emergencies. You'd think that at two they could maybe blow their nose, but experience says you'd be wrong.
Promising review: "Our little one is 2 years old and we still use his oogiebear. When he was an infant we received one and loved it so much that I bought two more (one as a back up and one to keep in the diaper bag permanently). This device is perfect for getting those sticky boogers out of their tiny little nostrils. If you have a Nose Freida or something similar, this is still a great addition to your tool kit. It works for entirely different situations. When your little one just has a booger that’s up there just far enough that you can’t get it with a tissue, this is the perfect tool. I buy one for everyone I know that’s having a baby." —Nicole Fanning
Price: $12.95
7. A flexible stroller fan for keeping your little one cool during long strolls. This small, rechargeable battery-operated fan has a flexible tripod clip for keeping it secure and three speeds, which is perfect for when you've had enough of the heat at the park.
8. A foldable Oxo Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty that comes in SO handy for on-the-go emergencies. Keeping a potty and some bags in your trunk can help avoid Porta-Potties, gross bathrooms, or roadtrip gotta-go emergencies when there is no rest stop in sight. This one even includes bags!
9. A Little Tikes "Big Digger" sandbox they can dig in or play with the tons of toys it comes with. The cover doubles as a ramp when in play, plus it comes with a dump truck, sifter, shovel, and rake. Reviewers love how much play it gets, as well as its smaller size that doesn't overwhelm a backyard. Sand is such a fun sensory toy for toddlers and the cover keeps it safe and clean when not in use.
10. A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars that will take your little explorer to the next level. These kid-friendly binoculars are durable, easy to use, and will delight kids of all ages. There's something so fun about binoculars for kids, and who knows, maybe they'll be just as excited to see hummingbirds at the feeder as you are these days.
Promising reviews: "These binoculars are perfect for toddlers. They are lightweight, which makes it easy for my 2-year-old to hold and look through them. These make her very eager to be outdoors and learn. The only drawback is that the size of them is hard to travel with, and my daughter doesn’t go anywhere without them. Otherwise, great company and great toy!" —Courtni Leondard
"My 3.5-year-old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" —JillS
Price: $9.49+ (available in two colors)
11. A set of toy hammocks designed to control the chaos of all of those stuffies. These hammocks keep the toys handy, but also contained for the next time grandma stops by with a "but I couldn't resist!"
We just put a toy hammock in my daughter's room, and it's seriously made all the difference. We went from stuffed animals piled onto chairs and over the floor to one easily accessible place, and my mind was suddenly relaxed when walking into her room.
Promising review: "These have a net-like material, and the hooks and mounts for the hooks (when you have drywall walls) actually impressed me more than anything. I have seven children; my two-year-old is the youngest. Needless to say, she has a whole lot of hand me downs along with toys we have purchased for her, and before I knew it, all her toys had accumulated, and no matter what I did, there was always a mess due to lack of space to place everything.
Not only did this product help me keep my daughter's toys off the floor and outta the way. It is also extremely convenient and helps make cleaning and organizing just as simple as rolling outta the bed. Oh, and my daughter says it makes an amazing hammock. Lol, with that being said, she weighs 25 lbs, climbs into the net with her blanket, and falls asleep ... and it actually held her throughout the duration of her nap!!! For the money and convenience, the smiles it also has given my family are priceless and well worth every penny of this purchase." —Tiffany Centeneo
Price: $12.87 (available in six colors)
12. A hide-away toy storage bag if the very idea of packing up a huge array of toys is exhausting in and of itself. Simply pile toys into the mat, gather them up, and collect up to 9 GALLONS of toys in one beautiful scoop. Back pain, I hardly knew ye.
Promising review: "Perfect storage solution for small pieces! Very large container and stylish design. I was able to get rid of the eye sore of a container that our blocks came in! I would love to have more of these for legos, kitchen toys, etc. Super easy to clean up, even my 2-year-old can do it!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $56.99+ (available in four colors)
13. A wooden cleaning play set that will make them feel like the mini-adults they are. Cleaning sets are inexplicably popular for toddlers — I wouldn't ask too many questions and instead, allow them to enjoy being the small-footed custodian cleaning up all the mess out there.
Set includes a mop, broom, dust pan, dust brush, duster, and a stand.
Promising review: "I have a 2.5-year-old granddaughter and she is obsessed with this cleaning kit. She watches me clean all the time and she goes right over to her broom and starts sweeping. Good quality, sturdy, and worth the money. I am not disappointed." —gary e.
Price: $34.99
14. A sandwich cutter and sealer perfect for your Uncrustables-obsessed kid who refuses crust on their PB&J. With the rising cost of groceries, these can help ease the burden of picky eating — plus they're fun to use!
Promising review: "I have an almost 2-year-old son and I rarely made sandwiches for him because it's so messy. He always takes them apart and before I know it, the pieces of sandwich are all over the kitchen! I decided to go for it and get this sandwich cutter and did it ever make a difference! Not only do the contents of the sandwich stay between the bread, but he doesn't fling it everywhere. He also loves to eat the little bits of crust, and so do my dogs. Great product, thank you!" —Alicia
Price: $16.97
15. A set of *dino-mite* dino ice pop molds because ice pops are definitely a childhood necessity. These adorable molds come in four different dino species and the sticks are fossils, allowing your aspiring paleontologist to discover dinosaur bones as they go! Homemade ice pops are easy to make, delicious, and a great way to get in a little extra fruit.
Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised with the quality of these. Easy to remove from the silicone have had no issues with breaking. I purchased the dinosaur mold and they hold a little over 3 ounces each. A little big for my dino-loving 2-year-old but she loves them and finishes the whole thing!" —IonaSky
Price: $15.16 (also available in three other styles)
16. A super convenient grape cutter that takes all of the work out of minimizing choking hazards. Quickly insert the grape or tomato and slice it into a safer size — especially when you have several young kids or are prepping for a party or play date, this is life-changing. One less thing to worry about!
Promising review: "This grape cutter is awesome. I wish I would have bought this for my 2-year-old months ago. It makes packing lunches so easy and the grapes are cut safe so there is no risk of choking." —Doris Anderson
Price: $11.95 (available in two colors)