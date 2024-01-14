20 Parenting Products From Target That'll Make Everyday Inconveniences *Poof* Disappear

16. A kid-sized electric toothbrush that uses an app to keep you kid engaged and brushing for a full two minutes. Electric toothbrushes already keep teeth cleaner, but the addition of the app helps kids work through brushing without getting distracted or hurrying through the process. Making teeth brushing easier? Sign me up.

Promising review: "I like this toothbrush because it is easy to use on my 3 year old. Some of the other brushes were a bit to big for her. She likes the stickers and I like that she is letting me actually brush her teeth without a fight!" —S Fred

Price: $29.99 (also available with The Mandalorian theme)