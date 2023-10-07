BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    41 Parenting Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

    If parenting takes a village, our readers have you covered.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    • A 10-pack of amazing bath crayons that are my — and over 6,000 people who gave them 5 stars — favorite bath toy. These crayons wash off easily with a cloth and turn bath time into a creative art session! Your little one will love trying out those art skills and wiping their creations up over and over.

    • A seriously fun — and seriously well-reviewed — card game that the whole family will enjoy playing together. The premise is simple — just slap matching cards — but things get wild fast and they'll love playing it at home or with friends!

    1. touchless forehead thermometer to measure your little's temperature in seconds. Since there is no contact and a vibrating feature for quiet measurement, this thermometer makes it easy for you to sneak in to take the temperature and ease your nerves without waking your sleeping child. It's also significantly easier to use than many of the forehead thermometers out there. 

    The forehead thermometer in white
    Reviewer taking temperature of their child
    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a number of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!" —BearDownChi1

    Price: $19.99

    2. A leave-in conditioning spray and restorer for curly hair so those oh-so-cute baby curls stay curled, but the bedhead stays mild. This spray is also delightfully paraben, phthalate, gluten, wheat, and nut free for those worried about chemicals or certain food allergies. 

    Reviewer's before photo showing their child's curly hair before using the spray and after photo showing glossy curls with the spray
    Reviewers say this spray works on a wide range of curls to detangle, soften, and hydrate. 

    Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland

    Price: $7.99

    3. And a detangling brush to save you from the daily and nightly battle of the tangles. If you're tired of dreading the ordeal of brushing hair, it's time to take control of the situation with this awesomely-reviewed brush. Plus it works on all types of hair — from straight and fine to thick and curly!

    The ergonomic shaped brush in turquoise
    Reviewer's before photo of their child with knotted hair
    Reviewer's after photo of smooth hair from using the brush
    Promising review: "Finally...a brush my kids will actually use! We have two girls, both of whom are under 10 and have long hair. The crying and screaming we've always gotten during hair-brushing time has been out of control. I saw a recommendation of this brush somewhere online so I took a chance (less than $20 for a chance of no more tears? I'm in). Flash forward to a few weeks later...we've gotten a second brush, because my youngest wanted her own. They both now spend ages brushing their hair, enjoying how soft it feels and how easy the brush goes through tangles. The little one actually asked me to brush her hair last night...just because she likes how it feels. I am beyond thrilled. If you have a kid who struggles to let you brush her hair or get out tangles, GET THIS BRUSH! You will not be sorry." —L. Clark

    Price: $11.99+ (available in ten colors and in two-packs)

    4. A three-pack of adorable floating shelves that can add some much-needed storage without sacrificing that nursery aesthetic you worked so hard for. They also make perfect, easy-to-reach bookshelves for little hands.

    Floating shelves hold books and decor
    Promising review: "These were quick and easy to put together. I was able to put two stacks of baby books side-by-side on each shelf. They look nice and fit well on a wall that doesn’t have a ton of open width space to work with, but can utilize the vertical space." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $38.97+ (available in five finishes and a three-pack or four-pack)

    5. A self-sealing toothpaste cap that will finally prevent your kids' toothpaste from being a sticky, messy disaster area. It also portions out toothpaste with a gentle squeeze and saves your counter and your nerves from toothpaste stick everywhere. Literally where has this been for eternity thus far? I, for one, am ready to live in the future.

    A messy toothpaste tube and a clean one with a cap
    Promising review: "If you are the parents of young kids, just buy them. If you are tired of lost caps or having toothpaste on every single surface of your counter, these are for you. This little invention should not bring me the amount of joy that it does." —teachkk

    Price: $7.94 for a three-pack

    6. A set of Magna-Tiles that are one of the gold standard of kids' toys. Kids are able to create amazing buildings, fun designs, and even take them outside for play on a magnetic garage door! Magna-Tiles are great for almost any age and can inspire years of creative play.

    Child plays with magnetic tiles
    Promising review: "My kids never stop coming up with new ideas while playing with the Magna-Tiles. My husband and I end up finding ourselves playing with it with and without the kids. We started with a smaller amount and plan to increase the amount as the kids get more creative. Perfect birthday present, too!" —Caroline Colomb

    Price: $49.99 for a 32-piece set

    7. A pack of TikTok-famous Crayola Globbles you can hurl against a wall and slowly roll back down without leaving a sticky residue! Because there is something so satisfying about sticking things to walls, these are fun for adults to play with, too!

    Promising review: "My nieces and nephews LOVED these. My sister loved them because they didn't leave any mess around her house. I have a nephew who is autistic, and I ordered these with him in mind. He loves to squish and grab anything he can, so these were great for him." —Taylor Henry

    Price: $11.99+ for a set of six (also available in 16-pack)

    8. sight word Bingo game perfect for any kid who loves games and might not love homework. Play is proven to be the best way for kids to learn and this game takes the stress out of learning for even the most reluctant of kids. It's just like the game we all love, but it uses sight words instead of numbers. Get ready to have a little fun yourself!

    Word board with chips, cards, and packaging
    Promising review: "Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally something that gets her excited about learning!!" —Rebecca

    Price: $16.55

    9. batter mixer and dispenser with a BlenderBall wire whisk that will save you from all of the reasons you don't want to make your fan-favorite pancakes — dishes and mess. You can make your batter right in the dispenser and the BlenderBall will get the clumps out all in one go. Then just squeeze and be on your way! This is also an awesome way to get your little — or not so little — one in the kitchen helping out.

    Someone holding the Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with BlenderBall Wire Whisk
    Someone pouring out batter from the Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with BlenderBall Wire Whisk
    Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $13.24

    10. A stroller fan for keeping your littles cool during the hot summer months. This small, battery-operated fan has a flexible tripod clip for keeping it secure and has three speeds, which is perfect for when you've had enough of the heat and cool yourself off for a change.

    A fan is attached to a stroller and cooling a baby
    Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase! I charged it for six hours the day I got it. I used it for three hours straight the first day and have been using it on daily walks for about 30–40 minutes for a week. It still turns on at full power and has not required a recharge. The light and the three brightness settings are very useful and convenient. The airflow on levels one and two is good and ultra quiet, and level three is very strong." —Grace S.

    Price: $23.99+ (available in three colors)

    11. sandwich cutter and sealer perfect for your Uncrustables-obsessed kid who refuses crust on their PB&J. With the rising cost of groceries, these can help ease the burden of picky eating — plus they're fun to use!

    The sandwich cutter and sealer
    Reviewer's photo showing homemade uncrustables
    Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak

    Price: $16.96 for a pack of three shapes

    12. A set of low-profile corner protectors that will help protect your little mover's head from spills, but will help you feel like you're keeping your adult aesthetic. Give yourself some peace of mind knowing that these protectors are durable, sticky, and effective.

    A corner protector on an end table
    Promising review: "These are perfect for baby proofing your house and adding some protection to those sharp corners on furniture. So far they have stayed on and held up well. I love the clear, low profile look." —Ashley

    Price: $9.98+ for a 12-pack (also available in packs of 18 or 24).

    13. An amazingly ridiculous Silly Poopy game because if you can't beat your kid's love of bathroom humor, you might as well have fun with it. Simply hide the poopy and your kiddo can follow the flatulent clues to find it! Plus it's easy enough for your kids to play by themselves while you take a moment to sit for once.

    Light up Silly Poopy game
    Promising review: "I bought this after watching a video review and let me just say, my kids absolutely love this! It's a very simple idea but it works so well. My 3-year-old and 6-year-old love playing together and have actually stumped me while hiding it. It's a very simple game to play as you just hide it and press a button, which activates the hiding mode. While the kids are looking for it, the poopy will make sounds — thus giving clues to its location. Once the poopy is found, you press the button again and it sings a victory song. Who knew that poop can be so much fun!! This product is reasonably priced, much less expensive than many other toys that won't keep the attention of a child. This is perfect for rainy days indoors and a great alternative to watching TV. This is probably one of the best purchases that I've made in regards to activities and every household should have one." —Michael J. Deldue

    Price: $12.99

    14. An LCD writing and doodle pad to create fun pictures without the need for crayons and paper. My kids bring these along on car rides and love drawing and practicing writing. I love how little space they take up. They're also great for restaurants and doctors appointments since they store easily in a backpack or diaper bag.

    Writing tablet displays a drawing
    Promising review: "My son and daughter both love their drawing tablets. We even use them to learn our letters and numbers. They have so much fun and they are great, especially for traveling." —Heidi

    Price: $19.99 (available in four colors)

    15. A pair of kid binoculars that will take your little explorer to the next level. These kid-friendly binoculars are durable, easy-to-use, and will delight kids of all ages. There's something so fun about binoculars for kids and, who knows, maybe they'll be just as excited to see hummingbirds at the feeder as you are these days.

    Child looks through binoculars
    Promising review: "My 3-year-old loves having his own pair of binoculars. They really work well and are very durable. They've been dropped several times already and it doesn't phase these a bit." —BrookeLinn

    Price: $11.99

    16. A carpet spot remover to clean carpet and upholstery quickly and drama-free. Reviewers praise how effective it is and how quickly it works! Good-bye juice stains, hello peace of mind.

    Promising review: "This stuff is the GOAT!!! It has been a godsend. My son spit up baby Tylenol on my couch like eight years ago and nothing would get that stain out until this stuff. AND NOW it has proven itself once again. As I colored my mom’s hair dark brown last week with one of those cheap, crappy box dye kits, I did so wearing my FAVORITE Homage 'Clear Eyes Full Hearts Can’t Lose' T-shirt andd lo and behold, I got that awful dye on my favorite shirt. AND FOLEX GOT IT OUT. If it can remove permanent hair dye, it can do anything." —cmccask

    Price: $6.65

    17. A grape cutter so efficient, it'll quickly cut grapes for your littles under four. Grapes are considered a choking hazard for a surprisingly long time and although slicing them for lunch might not take too long, trying to get through a bunch for a party or if you have a little grape-monster can really get tedious. This grape cutter is also *grape* for tomatoes and other small foods.

    Bowl of cut grapes with the grape cutter
    Promising review: "Let's face it, cutting grapes, cherry tomatoes, and such isn't hard. It's just tedious, and when your toddler wants 'More, more, MOOOOOORE,' it's nice to have a faster way to do it. Thankfully, this little cutter whacks through a bag of grapes or a carton of cherry tomatoes like a champ, straight onto my kid's plate whenever he wants more. No worry about a knife slipping off the side of a tomato, just lock and load and push the plunger to cut into quarters. Easy. Now I have two, so when one is in the dishwasher, the other is busy at work. Mine got lots of mileage fast." —Bodhran777

    Price: $11.95

    18. And a watermelon slicer and cutter that will finally make watermelon significantly more worth it. When my kids ask for watermelon, I have to make sure I have the the mental capacity for fighting with a giant melon. Thanks to this tool, all you'll have to do is insert and pull out along with perfect cubes. Get ready to be the watermelon hero.

    Watermelon slicer cuts watermelon
    Promising review: "The best tool to deal with a watermelon ever! It only takes a couple of minutes to provide well-sized pieces of watermelon for kids. Minimum mess and much more convenient than regular knife. A must have for everyone who eats watermelon often!" —Valery

    Price: $11.99

    19. A set of easy-to-clean, colic free baby bottles because literally all other baby bottles have too many stinking parts. These BPA, phthalate, and PVC bottles come in a swoon-worthy THREE parts. Honestly just that is enough for me because cleaning five different small parts with three different brushes just isn't OK.

    Hand holds a baby bottle
    While you'll love them because they're nontoxic and easy to clean, your baby will love them because they are made of soft, malleable silicone that mimics skin, meaning a breastfed baby has a higher chance of accepting the bottle and avoiding nipple confusion. I've seen these bottles in action and they really are surprisingly soft. Although as some one who bottle fed from bottles with a million tiny parts and brushes, I'm still going to stick with how easy these *babies* are to clean. 

    Promising review: "Baby bottles are tricky! After a lot of research and trial and error we landed with these bottles. We are OBSESSED! I love how compact these bottles are. They can hold up to eight ounces and last for as long as your child is still drinking milk! I have tried many other bottles that were able to hold more than five ounces of milk and I felt like I was feeding farm animals they were so big and bulky. The ONLY thing that may detour someone is the price, but sooo worth it for a good bottle that lasts awhile!" —Lindsay

    Price: $19.98 for a set of two (available in two sizes and colors)

    20. A seriously fun — and seriously well-reviewed — card game that the whole family will enjoy playing together. The premise is simple — just slap matching cards — but things get wild fast and they'll love playing it at home or with friends!

    Game contents on a table
    Promising review: "Oh my goodness — my kids and I have a good time playing this game. There’s lots of laughter as we throw down cards. It’s easy to follow and fun for everyone. The pictures are cute, too." —KezziaHicks

    Price: $7.97

    21. An adorable and hilarious singing and dancing cactus toy that's just ridiculous enough to be funny and diverse enough to be educational. On top of 120 recorded songs that the cactus sings and dances too, it can also record and repeat things that you or your child say!

    the dancing cactus on a countertoo
    Promising review: "I call it 'the happy toy' because it just makes everyone smile and happy. My 2-year-old son loves it. Just laughing and smiling and he loves the pre-set songs, too! What a great little toy!!" —Rebecca

    Price: $18.99+ (available in six designs)

    22. A soft-serve maker that turns frozen fruit into an ice cream-like treat in minutes! If your kiddo is as obsessed with ice cream as mine is, this handy gadget will help you serve fresh fruit in the texture kids — and adults — love. You can play around with flavor combinations for a fruity concoction, or try your own pineapple whip every single day. The possibilities are endless!

    A soft serve maker with a bowl of soft serve
    This is an awesome buy for kids with food allergies since many ice creams are manufactured on equipment with other allergens and dairy-free versions of ice creams can be very expensive. As a parent of a kid with food allergies, myself, I know how important it is to help our kiddos feel as included as possible. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this. I bought it and didn't use it at first because I thought I would be disappointed. I thought it would be choppy and icy more then smooth and creamy. I just tried it with some frozen bananas and I am shook. It is creamy and delicious. I love ice cream, but have been trying to do away with it and this is too good to be true. I would think it’s actual ice cream. Six stars. Super easy to use as well as to put together and take apart and clean." —Gina

    Price: $38.70+ (available in six colors)

    23. A safe and sturdy car seat that will grow with your kid from infancy to toddlerhood. This car seat has an impressive safety rating and is an investment that will keep your baby safe for a long time. I have an older version of this exact seat and my almost 4-year-old is still happily and comfortably rocking it.

    Car seat in a car
    Promising review: "Love, love, love the Extend2Fit. Bought one in 2016 for my oldest and still using it in 2023 for my youngest. My husband bought this one for his truck when the oldest outgrew the infant carrier. I'm big on extending rear facing so I love that this weight limit is higher than most. It has a 10-year-old car seat life and a 65-pound limit. It's not a forever so eventually you'll have to get a high back, but to keep them rear until 50 pounds is a great feature. My oldest was rear facing until halfway through kinder." —Harley

    Price: $199.99+ (available in three colors)

    24. An OK-to-wake clock that will become your favorite product for more sleep. This programmable clock is one color at night, then switches to green when it's OK to get up — allowing your little one who can't tell time visual cues rather than coming up to you to ask if it's time to get up yet. Goodbye to waking up terrified from a toddler breathing 2 inches from your face, hello more minutes of precious sleep.

    An alarm clock glows
    Promising review: "We struggled for a long time with my now 2.5-year-old daughter waking up EVERY MORNING at 5–5:30 a.m. Had tried every trick — pushing her bedtime back, pushing it to earlier time, capping her daytime naps at 1.5 hours, but none had helped. With the help of this clock, we were able to train my daughter to sleep all the way to 6:30 now, pushing the wake window five mins back every day. We are so thankful for this clock." —Hadi Ghasemi

    Price: $26.39

    25. Or this sound machine and OK-to-wake clock to help sleep train your little. There is also a nightlight mode or a blackout mode, depending on how dark you like the room. This light turns yellow 15 minutes before it's time to wake, signaling to your little that wake time is coming. It also pairs with Bluetooth in case you have your own favorite white noise for those middle of the night feedings.

    An ok to wake clock displays the time
    Promising review: "I had another high priced sleep machine for when my 3-year-old was born and let me just say that this is perfect for the whole family. The simple fact that this basically doubles as an alarm clock to where I don’t have to have the clock showing me the time, plus a sound machine and everything else on my nightstand is enough for me. And it’s not obnoxious! It’s a sleek design and even though I’m preparing to transition the infant to his own room: I may just keep this one for myself and get him a new one!" —Dani

    Price: $40.28

    26. A set of beautiful building blocks that are not only fun, they also teach colors and shapes. Your kids will love building with these blocks and the light projection when the sun shines through them is sure to delight them. These are the blocks kids know and love with extra wonder thrown in.

    A child plays with blocks
    Promising review: "These are the prettiest blocks! The colors are reminiscent of stained glass. They're wood on the outside and are good quality. My son and I have enjoyed making structures on our windowsill to see the sunlight streaming through. I wish I had ordered more!" —Hannah Leah Creel

    Price: $29.96 for a set of 24 blocks 

    27. An indoor play set because weather is always unpredictable, but that shouldn't stop your kids getting that unending energy out. This three-piece Montessori structure has a number of climbing options and can even convert into a slide, allowing your kids to be creative while having a blast. Getting kid energy out is so key to a happy afternoon — let this play set help!

    A play set in a room
    This 5-in-1 set supports up to 132 pounds, so it can get years of use and several children can play together. 

    Promising review: "This is perfect for my twin boys to get exercise and play indoors on rainy days or when it’s too hot. Easily assembled (by my husband) and doesn’t take up too much space. I recommend this product." —Elyse Chussler

    Price: $269 (available in three color options)

    28. A leakproof lunch box that is 100% worth the hype. These lunchboxes keep each food separate so that even after jostling around in a backpack, lunch won't be a soggy, jumbled up mess AND you don't have to waste so many sandwich baggies. They're also compact enough to fit in almost any lunch bag, so you can kick brown paper bags to the curb for good.

    Food in a lunch box
    Promising review: "I have three boxes for my three kids — 3, 7 and 9-years-old — and we have loved using them for the past three years. They are the perfect size for kids lunches and they really do keep all compartments airtight and separated. Bentgo mades a great product and stand behind them. Would definitely buy again and again for preschool to upper elementary-age kids." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $27.99 (available in eight colors)

    29. A mealtime booster seat that will keep your kid secure AND happily able to reach the table. Both of my kids were desperate to get out of the highchair and boosters were LIFE. This one folds up and sets up easily, can be transported easily, and keeps those wandering toddler feet from getting up and running around. Take back mealtime!

    A booster seat on a chair
    If you're short on space, this also works as a regular high chair! I love a product that cuts clutter and can be used for years. 

    Promising review: "I have bought this chair twice and I have no regrets! Super easy to clean since there’s no fabric on it and very easy to install. It scoots up to the kitchen table so my son can eat at the table or use the table it came with for on the go. It can sit up high so I can also do his hair without breaking my back." —Leah

    Price: $39.99 (available in two colors)

    30. A 10-pack of amazing bath crayons that are my — and over 6,000 people who gave them 5 stars — favorite bath toy. These crayons wash off easily with a cloth and turn bath time into a creative art session! Your little one will love trying out those art skills and wiping their creations up over and over.

    Bath crayons and scribbles
    Promising review: "My 18-month-old LOVES these. As a future OT, I love that it’s promoting grasp patterns and scribbling! We are going on week three or four of using these every single night for bath time and she’s still not bored. Easy to clean up and seem to hold up well! I would recommend for creative play, fine motor, writing development — all the good things for baby’s brain!!" —Carly Jackson

    Price: $8.39 for a set of 10

    31. And an adorable nonslip bathmat to help keep bath time safe AND cute. Your kiddo will love the bright colors, you'll love how much it reminds you of the dot candy from childhood. Either way, it's a total win for everyone.

    Child stands on a bathmat while a woman helps
    Promising review: "This bath mat is worth every penny! I absolutely LOVE IT! I had looked at other mats, but they all just seemed so thin and cheap until I found this one. This particular mat has a thick base (so it won’t easily degrade or tear), powerful suction cups (to keep it from easily moving around) and three dimensional brightly colored dots to help keep your little one entertained. The Munchkin Dandy Dots Bath Mat is cute with bright fun colors and it’s also easy to install! Simply lay out the bath mat where you want it located in your tub, push it firmly into place and the suction cups on the bottom of the mat will do the rest! Not only is this bath mat easy to install, but it also firmly stays in place! So, there isn’t any slipping and sliding on the mat, for the little ones or the grownups! We leave the mat in place no matter who is in the tub and we have no problems with it moving around. Overall, this is a great quality mat for the amazing deal on the price!" —Victoria Brisker

    Price: $13.95

    32. A classic furniture scratch cover that has been around for years as the gold-standard of furniture protection. Old English works on almost any type of sealed wood to protect from scratches and liquids. Has your toddler already shown no respect for your wood coffee table, floors, cabinets — basically all wood in your home? This polish also restores furniture to make the blemishes less noticeable. Go ahead — get that nice wooden table for YOU.

    Before and after of wood restorer
    Promising review: "It is easy to use and brings back scratched and watermarked wood. I have used it on my antique and new wood furniture. It does a great job." —Marsha Cannon

    Price: $5.92 for an eight-ounce bottle

    33. A grocery store pretend play set because there's no time like the present to prepare them for that Sunday afternoon grocery bonanza. Pretend play has so many developmental benefits for kids — from problem-solving to empathy-building — and this set has everything they'll need. While you can pair it with the Melissa and Doug grocery store, it works just fine with a play kitchen, a box, or on its own.

    Child plays with grocery store accessories
    Promising review: "This brand never disappoints! There items typically cost a little more than other items that are similar. However, one thing I've learned as a parent is Melissa and Doug items ALWAYS have a higher level of quality and are ALWAYS worth their price. I would definitely recommend this for your little humans, a classroom, or as a gift." —Alex Soper

    Price: $19.49 for a 70-piece set

    34. A baby-safe stain remover that will best any blow-out, spit-up, or sweet potato mishap your baby can throw — or drop, or smear, or explode — at it. Many stain removers use tons of chemicals, but this gentle remover gets incredible results without dyes, perfumes, bleach or other chemicals that might be too much for your baby's sensitive skin. No more mourning the loss of yet another cute outfit to yet another messy mishap.

    Promising review: "Love this stain remover! I use it on my toddler's messy clothes and I have never had any stains — even on spots or food that had been dried on for a few days. Just spray it on as I am tossing them in the washer and I am done! He also has sensitive skin and had broken out in bumps with other products and this one has been great!" —Holly Peterman

    Price: $7.99+ (available in various sizes and with a microfiber cloth option)

    35. And a Tide To Go Pen — the gold standard of on-the-go stain maintenance. Restaurant ketchup mishaps don't stand a chance.

    To-go pen. Text reads travels easily to stop stains on the spot
    Promising review: "If you haven't tried a Tide pen, and you frequently stain your clothes with food, then you must be frustrated. As soon as a stain happens, I no longer rinse with water and soap. Out comes the Tide pen and it basically eliminates the stain. If not, it will definitely come out in the wash. I keep one everywhere. If my kids stay in their clothes, I always treat it with the pen. It's a clothes saver!" —Gail

    Price: $2.99+ (also available in packs of two, three, and five)

    36. And this smoothie and slushie maker for making kid-friendly beverages without the fuss — or too many dishes. Simply pop it in the freezer overnight, pour in the juice or liquid, and squeeze the cup until you get the consistency you want. Fun beverages for the win!

    Blue slushy cup
    Promising review: "I got this on a whim for my young son who loves making smoothie/slushie drinks. He is able to use and clean it independently, which is a big plus for me. It works very well in minutes. It has no smell or flavor to the material. It is fun and fascinating to use and watch your own frozen treat form in front of you. They make great gifts as well. Very happy with this purchase." —Hannah

    Price: $10.99 (available in 49 colors and designs) 

    37. A can cover to protect that carbonation when you set your fancy seltzer down to attend to a kid but don't want to lose that sweet refreshment. This is also a great option for a kid that wants something to drink, but forgets to finish the whole thing. They also protect from spills! Saving your enjoyment one sip at a time.

    Can cover covers a soda
    Promising review: "When I got these, I had no idea on really how to use them, but I later found it was SUPER simple! You just pop them onto the drink, soda, flavored water, etc. Then, you open it, and after, pop them off and — best of all — they are reusable! And they work! No spills if you have these on! 10 out of 10, would buy again if I needed more." —Emily Hayes

    Price: $7.55+ (available in quantities of one, six, eight, nine, 12, and 24 and in two colors)

    38. An animated, dancing Bluey that will finally let you feel like you measure up to Bandit and Chilli. With over 55 phrases and hours of Heeler fun, let your kids play along to Bluey's favorite games — including "Statues," "Dance Mode," and "Copycat." Get ready for those kid giggles that only Bluey can provide.

    Woman and child play with a Bluey toy. Text reads Bluey hopes, waves, and dances
    Promising review: "As a parent, I LOVE that this was the easiest toy to unbox and start playing right away. No scissors, no batteries, no assembly. Daughter started playing with it right away. She figured out the different play modes and played Freeze Dance and Dance Party. This toy wore her out! After playing the first time, she said, 'That was fun, but I’m tired!' Great toy to get the kids moving — and I suppose me too. 😅" —Micah

    Price: $47.99

    39. An outdoor water slide that is the ultimate warm weather splurge for big kids. This 15-foot water slide comes with floats to slide on an actual drop — which is way more interesting than a regular slide. Even if the weather is getting cooler where you live, now is the time to stock up for when warm weather pops up again unexpectedly!

    Kids slide down a water slide
    Promising review: "My kids — 7 and 2.5-years-old — love this slide. I went back and forth on whether to buy this or a bigger inflatable water slide. Glad we went with this as it’s easier to store and doesn’t need constant inflation with an air blower. We’ve had it inflated for weeks outside without really needed to refill it. They play with it with and without the little inflatable sleds. I’ve even gone on the slide (130 pounds). Lots of fun!" —DCN

    Price: $79.99

    40. An interactive 100 Words book that will help your kiddo with word recognition, speech development, and vocabulary acquisition with the press of a few buttons! This fun book has three different modes and includes English and Spanish or English and Chinese for an extra boost in learning.

    A 100 Words Book
    Promising review: "I bought this for my 18-month-old niece. She was enthralled immediately. She loved all the sounds and lights for the different animals and foods and things. It’s such a cool book because the pages are really thin, but they still make noise when you press the picture. So it’s a nice size book with tons of pictures!" —benja

    Price: $15.99 (available in several colors and modes)

    41. A pack of ceiling fan pull chains so your littles (and you!) can easily remember how to turn on fans at home. No more guessing which cord to pick when you have these helpful tools on hand!

    reviewer holding the ceiling fan pull chain