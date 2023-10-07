41 Parenting Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

Popular products from this list
A 10-pack of amazing bath crayons that are my — and over 6,000 people who gave them 5 stars — favorite bath toy. These crayons wash off easily with a cloth and turn bath time into a creative art session! Your little one will love trying out those art skills and wiping their creations up over and over.
A seriously fun — and seriously well-reviewed — card game that the whole family will enjoy playing together. The premise is simple — just slap matching cards — but things get wild fast and they'll love playing it at home or with friends!
1. A touchless forehead thermometer to measure your little's temperature in seconds. Since there is no contact and a vibrating feature for quiet measurement, this thermometer makes it easy for you to sneak in to take the temperature and ease your nerves without waking your sleeping child. It's also significantly easier to use than many of the forehead thermometers out there.
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a number of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!" —BearDownChi1
Price: $19.99
2. A leave-in conditioning spray and restorer for curly hair so those oh-so-cute baby curls stay curled, but the bedhead stays mild. This spray is also delightfully paraben, phthalate, gluten, wheat, and nut free for those worried about chemicals or certain food allergies.
Reviewers say this spray works on a wide range of curls to detangle, soften, and hydrate.
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Price: $7.99
3. And a detangling brush to save you from the daily and nightly battle of the tangles. If you're tired of dreading the ordeal of brushing hair, it's time to take control of the situation with this awesomely-reviewed brush. Plus it works on all types of hair — from straight and fine to thick and curly!
Promising review: "Finally...a brush my kids will actually use! We have two girls, both of whom are under 10 and have long hair. The crying and screaming we've always gotten during hair-brushing time has been out of control. I saw a recommendation of this brush somewhere online so I took a chance (less than $20 for a chance of no more tears? I'm in). Flash forward to a few weeks later...we've gotten a second brush, because my youngest wanted her own. They both now spend ages brushing their hair, enjoying how soft it feels and how easy the brush goes through tangles. The little one actually asked me to brush her hair last night...just because she likes how it feels. I am beyond thrilled. If you have a kid who struggles to let you brush her hair or get out tangles, GET THIS BRUSH! You will not be sorry." —L. Clark
Price: $11.99+ (available in ten colors and in two-packs)
4. A three-pack of adorable floating shelves that can add some much-needed storage without sacrificing that nursery aesthetic you worked so hard for. They also make perfect, easy-to-reach bookshelves for little hands.
5. A self-sealing toothpaste cap that will finally prevent your kids' toothpaste from being a sticky, messy disaster area. It also portions out toothpaste with a gentle squeeze and saves your counter and your nerves from toothpaste stick everywhere. Literally where has this been for eternity thus far? I, for one, am ready to live in the future.
6. A set of Magna-Tiles that are one of the gold standard of kids' toys. Kids are able to create amazing buildings, fun designs, and even take them outside for play on a magnetic garage door! Magna-Tiles are great for almost any age and can inspire years of creative play.
7. A pack of TikTok-famous Crayola Globbles you can hurl against a wall and slowly roll back down without leaving a sticky residue! Because there is something so satisfying about sticking things to walls, these are fun for adults to play with, too!
8. A sight word Bingo game perfect for any kid who loves games and might not love homework. Play is proven to be the best way for kids to learn and this game takes the stress out of learning for even the most reluctant of kids. It's just like the game we all love, but it uses sight words instead of numbers. Get ready to have a little fun yourself!
Promising review: "Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally something that gets her excited about learning!!" —Rebecca
Price: $16.55
9. A batter mixer and dispenser with a BlenderBall wire whisk that will save you from all of the reasons you don't want to make your fan-favorite pancakes — dishes and mess. You can make your batter right in the dispenser and the BlenderBall will get the clumps out all in one go. Then just squeeze and be on your way! This is also an awesome way to get your little — or not so little — one in the kitchen helping out.
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Price: $13.24
10. A stroller fan for keeping your littles cool during the hot summer months. This small, battery-operated fan has a flexible tripod clip for keeping it secure and has three speeds, which is perfect for when you've had enough of the heat and cool yourself off for a change.
11. A sandwich cutter and sealer perfect for your Uncrustables-obsessed kid who refuses crust on their PB&J. With the rising cost of groceries, these can help ease the burden of picky eating — plus they're fun to use!
Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
Price: $16.96 for a pack of three shapes