—u/dominationnation
"I watched it before watching the anime when I was 12 years old. Needless to say, I was fucking baffled. But honestly, watching the anime, the final six(?) episodes with the added scenes and dialogue, and then rewatching it made it so impactful.
Nothing is worse than being a teenager with a dead mom and shitty dad, and you’re gonna make him be your Christ figure? Ohhhh boy. Also, I love how the anime focuses on 'mech'/'alien' violence, and 60% of the movie is just brutal human violence that occurs to the cast you’ve grown to know and love/hate.
Artsy indulgence be damned, it’s still one of my favorite series and finale movies to watch."
—u/alfredojayne