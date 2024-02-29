Even though it's incredibly important to celebrate teachers for all the work they do, sometimes, parents and kids will have a teacher who has a very particular way of doing things in their classroom.
So, since we've already discussed the most bizarre "house rules," I would like to know: "What is the weirdest 'classroom rule' you've encountered in a teacher's classroom?"
For instance, maybe a teacher set a rule that every student needed to stand at least two feet away from his desk when they talked to him because he believed "germs are the devil."
Or perhaps, every time a student made a mistake, they had to sing the lyrics, "I'm sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real" from OutKast's song "Ms. Jackson" because her name was Ms. Jackson.
Oh, and they had to do a little silly dance, too.