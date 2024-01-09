8. "New video games. Everything I get is on sale. Turns out that you can wait."

—u/Flat_Revolution5130



"I recently discovered that you can borrow them from the library! You have to wait a really long time because there's often a long hold list, but as you said, you can wait. Usually quicker than waiting for a sale, too, and it's free.

"Obviously, you can't keep the game, but I usually only play them once."

—u/Level7Sorcerer