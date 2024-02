2.

"I was a teacher for 15 years, and I still work in schools, but now, I’m a school behavior specialist. I help kids who need behavior management plans, and I respond to kids in crisis or conflict. There are a lot of parenting red flags that I see, but the biggest one, especially for young kids, is when they have no idea how to self-soothe or find comfort when upset. When given the option to come to a calm down room or a counselor’s office to talk about their feelings, there are some kids who have no idea how to do that! I’ll ask them how they calm down at home, and always, without fail, they’ll tell me that mom or dad lets them watch TV or go on a device when they’re sad or mad. Of course, devices have their place, but they should never replace human connection after strong emotional events. It’s happening more and more that that’s the case, and then these very young children have no idea how to process their emotions ."