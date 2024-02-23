10.

"A girl of 14 years of age in my class was painfully anxious before the annual Parent-Teacher meeting. I had no issues with her, and she had really good grades and was always interactive in class. I met the mother who had the most judgmental and Karen vibe about her. She talked me down and refused to believe that her daughter was an excellent student and was very vibrant in the class. I could clearly see the girl losing all her confidence while she was with her mom and understood the situation right away. On Monday, when I had the girl again, I told her that no one could take away her light and she would always shine if she believed. I guess she believed this because she now has a very good income-earning job with a good company."