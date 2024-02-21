Skip To Content
Teachers, Tell Us The Parenting "Red Flags" You Notice Right Away When Meeting A Parent Or A Kid For The First Time

Whether they're sudden behaviors one-off comments or reactions, we want to know the things you notice that other

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been a teacher for some time, you've probably come in contact with hundreds of parents and kids with different personalities, behaviors, and habits.

Teacher assisting a student with a worksheet in a classroom, surrounded by other students
10'000 Hours / Getty Images

While some may exhibit "green flags" of great parenting styles (i.e. the kids have manners or the parents kindly communicate with you about their child's needs), I'm curious to know: What are the automatic tell-tale signs that a parent or kid's behavior exhibits "red flags" parenting styles.

Three people wearing lanyards in conversation, one man smiling and gesturing, indoors
10'000 Hours / Getty Images

For instance, maybe after teaching for years, it's a clear sign a kid may be brought up with a toxic-like parent when the child tends to beat themselves up over the smallest things.

Teacher comforting a distressed boy in a classroom while other children continue working
Skynesher / Getty Images

Or maybe parents with a pessimistic viewpoint about their child or their schooling usually means they are highly critical of their children (and themselves).

Woman and boy engaged in discussion with open books on the table in a library setting
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Finally, maybe when you see that both parents have hugely different parenting styles, it can indicate that the child will be confused about how to proceed in certain areas in school or friendships.

Girl looking upset in foreground with two adults arguing in the background
Dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Once you notice these parenting-style "red flags," do you, as the teacher, try to support the child in a particular way? If so, tell us what you've done and how it has impacted them — or you as a teacher.

Teacher assists a young student with her schoolwork in a classroom
Fatcamera / Getty Images

If the above resonates with you, and if you feel comfortable sharing, please tell us the automatic parenting style red flags you can easily pick up from a kid or parent when first meeting them in the Google Form or the comments to possibly be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.