"I Think This Is The Hardest Part For Me": Frustrated People Are Sharing The Once-Normal Things That No Longer Happen Since COVID

6. "The way many people behave in public truly became unhinged during the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down."

—u/doc_g3



"I think this is the hardest part for me. It’s not as if anyone is okay now that the pandemic is over. I’ve had folks snap on me for no reason, the grocery store is filled with super-aggressive people pushing metal carts, and people are trying to run you off the road because they’re just mad at the world and they don’t want you to get over.

"People have changed, and I do not enjoy being out anymore. I'm always looking around for the person who’s going to lose it next."

—u/PBJDee