13.

"Childcare — and the price is not necessarily reflective of quality. Many home providers charge like a center to microwave chicken nuggets and park kids in front of a TV; plus, they are caring for their own kids, too, who will always take priority over yours. We toured a few that had dangerous dogs, random shady adult relatives living with them, weren't childproofed, etc. Going to a center there is more regulation, but no matter how much you pay, they will still take the maximum number of kids that the state allows, so it's not like you pay more, you get a lower ratio. We are beyond grateful for our amazing childcare provider; they were tough to find. But most working two-parent families can barely afford childcare, us included, and moms tend to be the ones pushed out of the workforce."