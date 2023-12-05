Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing The Common, Everyday Items They Can No Longer Buy Since They've Gone Up In Price

    "I saw gum for $6.49 at the gas station yesterday. Gum."

    Raven Ishak
    by Raven Ishak

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Since prices of everyday items still haven't gone down, it makes sense why people are still incredibly frustrated with the current financial climate. So when asked: "What is horribly overpriced?" a lot of people from the BuzzFeed Community shared their thoughts. Here's what they had to say below:

    1. "Event/attraction parking. I had a good discount on tickets to Sandcastle Water Park two weeks ago. I get there, and it’s $20 to park!! Also, the food inside the park is ridiculous! They don’t even have size options or kids' portions. One order of their delicious potato patch fries was $9 before tax! Thankful for free cups of iced water!"

    a parking lot from above
    Chris Sattlberger / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    trudiva

    2. "The Airbnb inflation was heartbreaking. A wonderful house for the whole family one year ago was $5K a week. The following year, the same house was $10K."

    maryk4718c46b9

    3. "Ticketmaster is a big reason I don’t go to concerts anymore. While a lot of the fees and charges you see go to the venues, it’s their monopoly that bugs me. They had record profits in 2022 and have an outrageous profit-to-employee ratio. Their CEO’s salary is $3 million, but he got a $12 million bonus in 2022, and that same year, stock options worth $116 million (and yes, I just looked that up — I don’t have it memorized, but I figured it’d be something absurd)."

    an electronic ticket on the phone
    Edwin Tan / Getty Images

    allenbanks

    4. "Delivery. The fees have gotten wild on top of the increase in standard menu prices."

    lulupanda57

    5. "A bag of chips is $6!! If they aren't on sale, I won't buy them. Also, I saw Wheaties for $7 the other day."

    a bag of chips
    Cosmina Croitoru / Getty Images/500px

    aryren

    "Yeah, and that bag of chips is smaller than it used to be, and half full at that."

    bethechangeyouwanttosee

    "Groceries for two weeks for my family of three used to cost anywhere from $250–$325 depending on if we also needed to restock on household items like detergent, paper towels, etc. A few days ago, it was $475, and we did NOT get any household items. That was JUST food. This is getting ridiculous."

    luceilew

    6. "I saw gum for $6.49 at the gas station yesterday. Gum."

    m30www

    7. "I went to see Barbie in an Evansville, Indiana theater. (It's an AWESOME theater, but I mentioned the location because it's cheaper than most.) $27 for two tickets. No big deal, I guess? We ate dinner beforehand because concessions are BULLSHIT. I decided I wanted an ICEE and added it to my order on the AMC app. First, I was like 'WTF??' when I saw that an ICEE was $6.98, but it said they would bring it to my assigned seat, and once I saw the total, I said, 'NOPE!'"

    people at the movie concession stand
    Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

    "ICEE: $6.98

    Delivery fee: $4.00

    Service fee: $2.00

    Total: $12.98

    TWELVE. NINETY. EIGHT. For a 20-oz. cup of blue raspberry syrup, ice, and some AIR. LOL. I got a bottle of warm sake at dinner for less than that."

    violetnylund

    8. "Apps with subscriptions. You used to just be able to buy a certain feature or element you want, you know, pick and choose."

    savannahg4e56476eb

    9. "It’s so expensive to be single! Living alone costs way too much. But I don’t want to have a roommate for multiple practical reasons. Life would be cheaper if I had a boyfriend; it really sucks, I feel like I’m penalized for not having found love yet."

    a person working on their computer
    Taiyou Nomachi / Getty Images

    mariepiergauthier1991

    "I completely agree. I'm one of the only financially struggling people I know in my life, and big surprise, I'm one of the only single ones, too. Everybody who can pay their bills, go out and do fun stuff, and invest in trips or hobbies is married or living with somebody else. It's such complete crap; working full-time should make it possible for anybody to take care of their needs, not just for those who can combine incomes."

    sweetcuppincakes

    10. "It's a first-world problem, but all equipment and parts for pools. I had to buy a very simple pressure relief valve for the top of my filter. A similar valve for normal plumbing might cost $5. The pool-specific version cost $65. My very simple pool cleaning robot, which doesn't have any electronics, is made entirely of plastic and rubber and is driven only by water pressure from the pool. It costs two times more than a high-end Roomba. It's bonkers."

    axj66

    11. "Europe is so overpriced, especially the flights going there is always $4,500+."

    amsterdam
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    jlahoo12

    12. "College textbooks have always been a gigantic ripoff."

    aloysius17

    "Yes, required nursing school books are literally $1,200 for the first semester only!!"

    thelivingworst

    13. "Childcare — and the price is not necessarily reflective of quality. Many home providers charge like a center to microwave chicken nuggets and park kids in front of a TV; plus, they are caring for their own kids, too, who will always take priority over yours. We toured a few that had dangerous dogs, random shady adult relatives living with them, weren't childproofed, etc. Going to a center there is more regulation, but no matter how much you pay, they will still take the maximum number of kids that the state allows, so it's not like you pay more, you get a lower ratio. We are beyond grateful for our amazing childcare provider; they were tough to find. But most working two-parent families can barely afford childcare, us included, and moms tend to be the ones pushed out of the workforce."

    children in childcare
    Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

    lawyerlady

    14. "I’m so sick of 'processing fees!' Everywhere encourages you to pre-purchase tickets online, often advertising that it’s cheaper. Then, they add a $2–$4 fee. I truly think it should be illegal to advertise something is cheaper, then add on fees to make it the same price or even more."

    trudiva

    15. "Crummy health insurance. I'm a nurse, but I had to go to a dermatologist out of network (not realizing that), and my copay was $155!"

    a person with a health insurance card
    Photoalto / Getty Images/PhotoAlto

    ypetocchirn

    16. "I'm mostly mad at all the things that have become subscriptions, and you can't outright own some stuff. $70 a year to have Microsoft Word? No, thank you."

    oldladyintraining

    17. "I bought lightbulbs on Amazon a week ago for $4.49. I just read that the incandescent ban started. I went back to see if I could order some more — I just like the look better — and now, the same 4-pack is $7.47."

    a person changing a lightbulb
    Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

    gringaf

    18. "Existing."

    harperbaby

    "I'm waiting for the breathing fee..."

    ypetocchirn

    Is there a particular item or service you believe is incredibly overpriced? If so, tell us what it is and why in the comments below.