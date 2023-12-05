Since prices of everyday items still haven't gone down, it makes sense why people are still incredibly frustrated with the current financial climate. So when asked: "What is horribly overpriced?" a lot of people from the BuzzFeed Community shared their thoughts. Here's what they had to say below:
1. "Event/attraction parking. I had a good discount on tickets to Sandcastle Water Park two weeks ago. I get there, and it’s $20 to park!! Also, the food inside the park is ridiculous! They don’t even have size options or kids' portions. One order of their delicious potato patch fries was $9 before tax! Thankful for free cups of iced water!"
2. "The Airbnb inflation was heartbreaking. A wonderful house for the whole family one year ago was $5K a week. The following year, the same house was $10K."
3. "Ticketmaster is a big reason I don’t go to concerts anymore. While a lot of the fees and charges you see go to the venues, it’s their monopoly that bugs me. They had record profits in 2022 and have an outrageous profit-to-employee ratio. Their CEO’s salary is $3 million, but he got a $12 million bonus in 2022, and that same year, stock options worth $116 million (and yes, I just looked that up — I don’t have it memorized, but I figured it’d be something absurd)."
4. "Delivery. The fees have gotten wild on top of the increase in standard menu prices."
5. "A bag of chips is $6!! If they aren't on sale, I won't buy them. Also, I saw Wheaties for $7 the other day."
7. "I went to see Barbie in an Evansville, Indiana theater. (It's an AWESOME theater, but I mentioned the location because it's cheaper than most.) $27 for two tickets. No big deal, I guess? We ate dinner beforehand because concessions are BULLSHIT. I decided I wanted an ICEE and added it to my order on the AMC app. First, I was like 'WTF??' when I saw that an ICEE was $6.98, but it said they would bring it to my assigned seat, and once I saw the total, I said, 'NOPE!'"
8. "Apps with subscriptions. You used to just be able to buy a certain feature or element you want, you know, pick and choose."
9. "It’s so expensive to be single! Living alone costs way too much. But I don’t want to have a roommate for multiple practical reasons. Life would be cheaper if I had a boyfriend; it really sucks, I feel like I’m penalized for not having found love yet."
10. "It's a first-world problem, but all equipment and parts for pools. I had to buy a very simple pressure relief valve for the top of my filter. A similar valve for normal plumbing might cost $5. The pool-specific version cost $65. My very simple pool cleaning robot, which doesn't have any electronics, is made entirely of plastic and rubber and is driven only by water pressure from the pool. It costs two times more than a high-end Roomba. It's bonkers."
11. "Europe is so overpriced, especially the flights going there is always $4,500+."
12. "College textbooks have always been a gigantic ripoff."
"Yes, required nursing school books are literally $1,200 for the first semester only!!"