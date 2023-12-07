9.

"As I age, I will no longer get the cheapest hotel option with three other girls just to cut down on costs. Gone are the days I'd go on a girls trip, shove myself into a tiny 2-star hotel room, and then binge drink or stay up the entire time. Hostels are a no-go as well. My vacations have very quickly gone from partying and drinking to 4/5-star hotels with room service and a spa BY MYSELF. There is nothing better than once or twice a year getting a luxury hotel room for a couple of days and just relaxing. Eating in bed, reading a book on the balcony in the sun, shopping or museums, a night dinner, a hot shower, and bed alone. I no longer pack skimpy clothes and heels but smart sundresses with comfortable shoes for exploring. Aging is a beautiful thing if you let it."