"Traditionally people have said, 'Well, I don't really have a gaming background, or I don't have gaming experience, like how do I get into the gaming industry?' And to me, I always say to people that, 'Where we've been in gaming is not necessarily where we're going. If you look back, the gaming industry, similar to many software companies, started out as packaged products; we ship a game, and we move on to the next one," Ada said. "And now, we're really talking about games as a service and live operations. So, having people with diverse experiences from different industries and perspectives helps us prepare to propel and innovate in the gaming industry."