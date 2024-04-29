The Secret Motive Behind Grocery Stores Changing Their Layouts Explained

Do you ever go looking for the chocolate animal crackers you buy every week to eat while you’re watching Survivor, but once you reach the grocery store shelf where you’ve always found them, they aren’t there? In fact, the entire aisle is no longer filled with cookies and crackers — it’s now pasta and tomato sauce, and canned veggies?

OK — maybe you’ve never encountered that exact scenario, but odds are if you’ve shopped at the same grocery store for several years, you’ve probably faced a store layout reorganization at some point.

Why do stores do this? Isn’t making shoppers hunt for items bad for business?

That’s what we — Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson, co-hosts of HuffPost’s “Am I Doing It Wrong?” podcast — asked Kristen Aiken, HuffPost’s Editorial Director of Life and Commerce.

“My sister-in-law’s brother and his family have owned a grocery store in Brooklyn for 32 years, and I talked to him to get some intel on this,” Aiken told us. “He said it’s something that they do to try to force you to walk around and discover new products, because people like me — I’m so used to my routine that I’m never gonna discover anything new. I’m only going to buy what’s on my list.”