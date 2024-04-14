Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer that glides onto your skin and blurs your pores, giving you the perfect base layer for your makeup to grip onto. Its squalane formula keeps your skin hydrated while looking matte. It's *quite* similar to Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer and other big name brands — without the $$$.
Promising review: "Okay so first, nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $10.
2. A set of gorgeous human hair clip-in extensions to give your hair more length and volume so you can 🎶 whip your hair back and forth 🎶. Reviewers compare 'em to Bellami and say these are almost the same or even better. They look so real everyone will think they're ~all natural~. And for the price? They *def* beat getting your hair done at the salon.
A set comes with seven pieces and the colors?! *Amazing.* From balayage to platinum blonde to ombre, you're sure to find your perfect match.
Promising reviews: "I was super shocked at how nicely these were able to blend with my hair. I have 4c hair with a silk press. I’ve had them in for three days — I wanted an easy go-to look, and I wanted some highlights. I bought TWO SETS for volume. I love them. They don’t tangle up in the neck, and they stay soft! Love this hair." —Jermaine & Cardell Williams
"I have ordered from this company three times, and I am obsessed. I currently use a mix of the platinum and the blended blonde, and it matches my hair perfectly. The price is unbeatable. My current sets I have had for over a year (and wear 3–4 days a week). Highly recommend!" —Cass Smith
Get them from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 10 lengths and 38 colors).
3. A simple tennis bracelet that'll have you looking seriously ~iced out~. This'll have people thinking that you splurged at Swarovski and didn't think twice about it. Now this is what I call bougie!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman has to say about it: "I just got this beauty in my Christmas stocking and I am BLOWN away. It looks so, so classy, shiny, and REAL!!!! I am someone who wears everything from expensive jewelry to the cheapest of costume stuff, and I'm treasuring this like I do my designer pieces. Like all tennis bracelets, the clasp is a bit pesky at first, but after just a few minutes of practice you should definitely be able to get it on and off by yourself, and it it feels secure. 100/10 recommend as a gift for yourself or anyone you love!!!!"
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski alternative for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two styles, a two-pack, and three colors and sizes).
4. A set of press-on acrylic nails because as much as you love getting a full set, those numbers really add up *cries in $20 tip.* You can just stick these babies on without spending over $10 and you'll have the most gorgeous, bedazzled nails ever!
You'll get 24 pieces in 12 different sizes, a mini file, a glass nail file, a wooden stick, a tutorial card and a sheet of glue stickers. You can use a top coat to seal rhinestones so they don't fall off as easily! Reviewers suggest using nail glue to apply them.
Promising reviews: "Very durable and so pretty! I got a lot of compliments. Get it, you won’t regret it. Be a baddie on a budget. 👌🏼👌🏼" —Kathie
"Love these nails, very sturdy and elegant for the price. Looks just like you walked out of a salon for 10% of the price. I will buy again." —NisaSimone
Get a set of 24 pieces from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 16 designs).
5. Or a gel polish kit if you refuse to use regular nail polish but don't particularly feel like hurting your bank account for a gel mani. Do your own luxe gel nails from home with so many fun colors to experiment with! Nail salon who?
The kit includes an LED lamp dryer, 12 gorg gel polish colors, 16 pieces of nail art designs, manicure tools, base gel, and two top coats — matte and shiny. The company warns that allergic reactions can happen, so do a skin test before going forward with doing an entire mani.
Promising review: "Lemme just start by saying — I never write Amazon reviews, but this nail kit deserves it. For years I have been sick and tired of spending $80+ to get my nails done only to walk out of the salon completely disappointed from having my cuticles cut and bleeding, polish missing most of my nail and the sides, or it chipping off the second I leave. Tonight I gave myself the cheapest yet quickest, most convenient, thorough, and beautiful manicure I’ve ever had! And I am not the patient, perfectionist type either — I usually hate doing my own nails. But this kit made it so simple, easy, and gave an absolutely beautiful finish. I had no mess-ups, and both hands took maybe 20 minutes?? I’m writing this review not even an hour later, so I can’t say for sure on how long it lasts, but I can tell you I’ve already cleaned the house, done dishes and laundry, and I have NO chips in the paint, so that’s a wonderful sign. I’m so excited for this kit and to save SO much money this year on doing my nails at home!!" —Bailey
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in nine kits with different colored polishes).
6. A cocktail ring set that'll probably strike up so much conversation because it's just plain gorgeous, shiny, jaw-dropping, bling-bling — shall I keep going?
You can also break the two up and wear them separately!
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors and sizes 5–10).
7. A retro-style baguette purse because there is no other purse worthy of holding your phone, wallet, and keys when you're out and about — except maybe a Birkin, but we won't go there...
Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in nine colors).
8. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses that look quite similar to Prada and will have you looking super ~sleek and chic~.
Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager in buying them and let me tell you they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 16 styles)
9. A basic long-sleeve shirt because it pairs well with just about anything and everything — aka an essential item to have in your closet. Plus, a reviewer mentioned how similar this is to the Aritzia contour line, just way cheaper!
Promising review: "I’m absolutely delighted with this long-sleeve top! The fit is impeccable, snug but not restrictive, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The material is soft and offers just the right amount of stretch. It’s become a staple piece in my wardrobe because of its versatility — it pairs beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and even office wear for a touch of modernity. After several washes, it maintains its shape and vibrant color. It’s rare to find such a quality top at this price point. This top has exceeded my expectations and has been a fantastic addition to my collection." —Alaina Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors).
10. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes, thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better!) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 247,000 5-star ratings!
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.