31 Unique Home Decor Pieces To Add A Little Spice To Your Living Space

1. A dimmable duck night light that's just so ducking adorable! You can just tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charger.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in four other designs including a cabbage?? I don't know, you do you).
2. A tabletop water fountain to add a little ~zen~ to your chaotic home. It'll allow you to immerse yourself in some nature when you really don't want to leave your couch. It comes with a pump to circulate water so you don't get any algae buildup!
3. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — basically, it'll look gorgeous anywhere.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five colors).
4. A hilarious doormat that will 100% make your delivery person's day. But seriously, were they on a break or not?! I would love to know.
Josie B is a mom-owned small biz run by Lauren B. based in Long Beach, California that specializes in comedic mats!
Promising review: "This welcome mat is hysterical. We’ve been having a lot of fun with it, and our delivery people love it too! High quality- thick brushwork, heavy-duty backing, and the color doesn’t seem to fade with use- which was our number one concern. Product shipped very quickly, and it came well-protected in sturdy packaging. Very pleased and would definitely recommend this shop!" —Nicole Wright Lanterman
Get it from Josie B on Etsy for $41.25+ (available in two sizes).
5. A milk carton vase because who doesn't love a quirky vase? It's so realistic, you'll have to make sure to always keep flowers in it or you may end up trying to drink from it!
Promising review: "The cutest vase!!!! Seriously I get so many compliments on it." —Darrian Scott
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
6. And a cow pitcher that's so cute, you won't have to set hourly alarms reminding you to drink water — you'll want to keep sipping out of this. The head turns into a cup; it's udder-ly adorable!
Promising review: "Too cute to pass up! Adorable!! The size makes it great for cream for coffee or tea or simply water at your bedside. Not to be confused with the larger version — this is great for a party of one. The cow’s head is small and nests perfectly into the body. Painted decor is spot on (no pun in intended) and the glass is good quality glass." —Eleni
Get it from Amazon for $16.85+ (available in two sizes).
7. A UFO jar so you can store all your sweets. The only thing out of this world about this is how cute your kitchen will look with it on your counter.
Promising review: "I looked for this container for a long time and was delighted to finally find it. I purchased it because it was funny — who doesn't love a UFO cookie jar? — but I was pleasantly surprised by how sturdy and functional it is. It's fairly small, but my hand fits inside the opening, and the cork lid fits securely on top. It seems fairly airtight. I've only stored wrapped candy inside it so far, but I'm sure it would work well for cookies, too. And it's a great conversation piece. 'Wait, is that a UFO cookie jar??' Yes, friend. Yes, it is. 5 stars!" —Sarah L. Crowder
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
8. A dangling person clock for your bare walls. You'll be telling the silhouette (and yourself), "hang in there buddy!" as you work from home.
Sol Pixie Dust is a small business based in Cyprus run by Sol, a father of two children. He specializes in unique clocks and other home decor.
Promising review: "I was so excited to receive this clock. It came just as I imagined. It totally complements the aesthetic and energy I’m giving throughout my home. It makes my kitchen smile." —Jada
Get it from Sol Pixie Dust on Etsy for $24+ (available in eight hand colors, tons of circle colors, and customizable color options for the person).
9. A three-tiered ring floor lamp that's like a ring toss but ~adult~. It's the perfect mood lighting — not too harsh but also not too dark. Each ring should last up to 20,000 hours so you'll NEVER have to replace them!
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique-looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A ceramic cone mug, because who doesn't love a funky-shaped mug? With colors so vibrant they make for great decor while being useful, they'll definitely put a smile on your face as you sip on your morning coffee and get your day started on a high note.
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
Get it from Amazon for $11.49+ (available in six colors and also in sets of two).
11. An invisible shelf that looks so realistic, every time you look over to your wall, you'll think Harry Potter has cast a spell. Even though we do wish those powers were a reality, this shelf just creates an optical illusion when you put a book cover under it.
Promising review: "I have several of these invisible shelves in my home. They are unique and interesting, and always attract attention. The shelves are easy to install. They come with the necessary hardware and instructions and go up quickly. I have them in spots that are too empty looking. You can place 1–10 books on them though you want at least a few to hide the shelf itself, and you'll need something bigger than a paperback for the bottommost book. These are very good quality, fun, and unique. Highly recommended." —Audrey Frances
Get it from Amazon for $15.03+ (available in two sizes and packs of three).
12. A disco ball planter for all you plant parents out there to hang on your ceilings. It comes with a sturdy chain and a macrame hanger making for easy setup — so groovy!
It also comes with an acrylic desk stand if you don't want to bother hanging it up!
Promising review: "I’m completely obsessed with this disco planter! I really liked that it came with the option to use a drip line bottom feed system. The macrame hanger was a nice bonus too! Very cute planter that catches the light well. Looks like a million bucks in my collection." —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $27.97+ (available in three colors and three sizes).
13. A Lego key holder that'll have people thinking you crafted it yourself (but that can be our little secret). It comes with eight 2x2 keychains that you can stick on there right when you get back from work.
MP3D Shop is a small businesses that specializes in all things Lego!
Promising review: "This is amazing!! The quality is great! It’s the talk of my apartment when my friends walk in!" —David Galarza
Get it from MP3D Shop on Etsy for $25.62 (available in three colors).
14. A sloth jewelry holder because there's nothing cuter than a sloth — well, except one that's meditating and can hold your rings. Cute and functional? *Click* added to cart.
Promising review: "The ring holder is so cute! And comes with a cleaning pad to clean it. Holds a few rings on each side i got it for my friend as a gift and she loves it!" —Nikki Thacker
Get it from Amazon for $4.89+ (available in two styles).