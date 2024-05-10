38 Unique Decor Pieces To Zhuzh Up Your Home

1. An Uno rug to grace your floor with a Draw 4 card (obviously the best in the deck) OR a Reverse card to ward off unwanted guests — just kidding...or am I?
Promising review: "I didn’t believe it would be that good, seeing as that it was so cheap. But to my surprise, this carpet is absolutely incredible. It’s soft and colorful, and all of my guests love it! You will not regret buying this funky carpet. I can assure you, you are not going to be disappointed. I know that’s hard to believe because you don’t know me, but trust me, you’re going to want to buy this. Believe me." —izzella
2. A Michael Scott mood magnet if you absolutely adore The Office (guilty!). Whether you wake up and feel like you just can't deal with your version of Toby or excited because you just met your own Holly Flax, there is def an emotion here for you. Plus, it'll give your roommates or S.O. a heads-up if you're feeling a little angsty that day.
Promising review: "Such a fantastic gift for Office fans. I've purchased a few of these in the past as gifts (and one for myself, of course), and they're always so well received." —William
3. And a reversible Michael Scott/Prison Mike dishwasher magnet so you'll have a status update on your dishes in case (*ahem*) someone always puts dirty plates in when everything else is clean. This is so genius, it deserves a Dundie Award. 🏆
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
4. A dino nugget pillow because these were all the rage during your childhood, and honestly, they still are. Not only is it the perfect piece of quirky decor, but it's so plush that you'll be cuddling it all day long — no biting, though!
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
5. A plug-in mushroom night-light so you can feel like you're sleeping in an enchanted forest. It activates when it's in the dark, and these magical 'shrooms even change colors! You'll never have to blindly run to the restroom in the middle of the night, because you'll have this cutie to guide your way.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job — it's just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
6. Or a dimmable duck night-light that's just so ducking adorable! You can tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness, and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This cute light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable and comes with a USB charger!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
7. A tabletop water fountain to add a little ~zen~ to your chaotic home. Close your eyes, and you'll feel immersed in nature (even when you don't want to leave the couch). It comes with a pump to circulate water so you don't get any algae buildup!
8. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — it'll look gorgeous anywhere. 💐
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty, I bought a second one! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
9. Or a negative space vase that may just be the epitome of minimalism. You'll be able to display your flowers or plants from the stem to the petals.
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer
10. A hilarious doormat so you can 100% make your delivery person's day. But seriously, were they on a break or not?! I would love to know.
Promising review: "This welcome mat is hysterical. We’ve been having a lot of fun with it, and our delivery people love it too! It's high quality with thick brushwork and heavy-duty backing, and the color doesn’t seem to fade with use — which was our number one concern. Product shipped very quickly, and it came well-protected in sturdy packaging. Very pleased and would definitely recommend this shop!" —Nicole Wright Lanterman
11. Or an absolutely AMAZING doormat that will either make your visitors laugh or roll their eyes. Don't be shy, scan it! Congrats, you just got Rickrolled.
Promising review: "I was a little worried since you can’t ‘Rickroll’ off just a photo but oh man it’s the real deal! It just arrived and exceeds expectations. The mat is perfect for wiping my feet after being outside in the Idaho snow. And I love the way it looks. I’m 36 and thought maybe I’m just too old…nope! I’m awesome and classy and I have the Rickroll doormat to prove it!" —sarahjvandenberghe
