39 Little Treats To Reward Yourself With After You Finish Spring Cleaning

Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.

Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes; check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).

