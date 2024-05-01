39 Little Treats To Reward Yourself With After You Finish Spring Cleaning

1. A bag of freeze-dried sour Skittle-like sweets that'll take candy to a whole new level for you. They're tangy, crunchy, airy (my mouth is literally watering right now)...I could keep going but my point is, they're absolutely delicious and you'll never want to put this bag down. You should definitely reward yourself with a sweet treat because you've worked so hard!
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes; check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
2. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in black).
3. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings that look almost the same as the Bottega Veneta ones, minus the $$$ — both are even gold-plated. Even though they look quite heavy, reviewers say they're super lightweight and don't affect their sensitive ears! Wear these all day, every day and know that you look like an absolute ~ICON~.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 colors, two-packs, and an extra large size).
4. Or a pair of constellation tassel earrings because they're just downright gorgeous and they'll be the *star* of your outfit. You can also take off the fringe backs when you want a little less ~bling bling~. After feeling like Cinderella before her transformation because of all the scrubbing you've been doing, just put these on and you'll feel like the belle of the ball.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss
Get them from Amazon for $8.66 (available in two colors).
5. An effective skin spatula to scrape all the gunk from your face. The vibration brings out blackheads, dirt, and oils from your pores, making them easy to remove. For less than $20, think about how much you'll save instead of going for a facial!
Promising review: "I have very very deep blackheads to the point where you would think they are tiny freckles. I've tried all cleansers and then went with the blackhead suction tool and nothing helped. I used this thing ONE TIME and I can not believe the wonders that it has worked. Most of the blackheads were gone after 10 minutes of use. I also have very sensitive skin, but it didn't hurt or damage the skin whatsoever! I watched a YouTube review as I was doing it to make sure I was doing it correctly. Just buy it. I swear on this amazing creation!" —Kassi Miller
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
6. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can jam out to "Beautiful Things" because that's what these bbs are. You'll never have to deal with wired headphones again *and* they'll give you up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Wow, can they get any better? Oh WAIT, they can — a reviewer said they prefer these over AirPods!
With the charging case, you'll get 45 total hours of playtime! The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "These are the fourth pair of these I have purchased because my teenagers end up loving them and I give mine to them. The quality is better than those coveted AirPods. Every person that I have try them ends up buying a pair. I HIGHLY recommend." —Aprile Wood
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors and two models).
7. A bunch of macaron boxes for decor *and* for storage — organization but make it ~cute~! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here. Oui oui, I'll take six please.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
8. A Saem hydrating eye stick that you may just buy because of how cute the lil' bear is! But wait, there's way more than just the adorable packaging — it helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide.
For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness. It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in a collagen version).
9. A cute and complimentary rearview mirror decal so every time you peek at the mirror, you'll get reminded that you. are. GORGEOUS! A daily affirmation never hurt anybody (just keep your eyes on the road)!
See it in one TikToker's car here!
Lizey Mae is a small biz based in Provo, Utah, making the cutest decals and stickers with affirmative phrases that'll put a smile on your face.
Promising review: "So cute. Every time my friends get in my car and discover the decal, they get so happy. I love it." —Christina Rikkers
Get it from Lizey Mae on Etsy for $3+ (available in 22 colors and four phrases).
10. A dimmable duck night-light because this lil' guy is so ducking over spring cleaning! You can just tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charger.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (also available as a dog and pear).
11. Or a toast night-light to light up your day if it's been a little *crumby.* This adorable face mixed with the perfect glow is the BEST way to end your night. Plus its little legs double as a phone stand!
Watch one TikToker use it here!
Promising review: "Cutest little light I didn’t know I needed! Timer function is perfect for use as a night-light or as an indicator that it’s time for bed. Brightness is perfect, especially since you can choose to keep front, back, or both lights on. Battery life is fantastic, I’ve only charged it once since getting it and it has been used every night. Would definitely recommend." —Tiff164
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four styles).