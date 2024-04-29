31 Spring-y Pieces Of Home Decor That Are As Cute As They Are Useful

1. A floral arrangements book that you can leave on your coffee table to turn it from boring to "OMG FAB, I'm obsessed!" Plus look at the tutorials inside to make French-inspired arrangements yourself!
2. A rainbow-shaped door mat because April showers don't only bring flowers, they also bring beautiful rainbows! Your guests will be absolutely beaming seeing such a welcoming mat and it may even convince them to wipe their shoes before stepping into your home.
3. Or a floral doormat that's decorated with adorable daisies so you can let all your visitors know that you have welcomed spring with open arms.
Your Wedding Place is a small biz on Etsy that specializes in customizable gifts and home goods.
Promising review: "SUCH a darling spring rug. Arrived quickly and is perfect to brighten up my entry. Thank you!" —Sarah M.
Get it from Your Wedding Place on Etsy for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
4. Floral semi-blackout curtains to give your home a kinda-boho, kinda-farmhouse vibe. Plus it'll block out all the nosy neighbors that want to catch of glimpse of what you're watching on TV.
5. Colorful hanging planters that you can leave on your front porch or in your backyard garden to fill your outdoor space with some vibrant spring hues. Now that the weather is warming up, you can start growing flowers and herbs in these!
Promising review: "These little colorful pots are a perfect addition to my spring and summer outdoor decorating! I love them." —Lori Ann Coleman
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in black and white).
6. And a colorful, fun planter because spring = plants, which means you need somewhere to put 'em in. Trust me, your succulents and flowers are going to look absolutely divine living in this cartoonish pot.
Psst...it has a drainage hole on the bottom!
Promising review: "Feels very heavy. Easy to clean. Water plug at the bottom so you can drain any water if you want to. I get compliments on this planter every time I have visitors in my home. Just such a cute planter." —Maria P.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 styles/designs).
7. A dimmable night-light that's just so ducking adorable but also looks like it's suffering from spring allergies (same bestie). You can just tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charging cable.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (also available as a dog or pear).
8. A velvet flower-shaped arm chair because the tattered chair in your home office is begging to be replaced. It comes in such gorgeous colors and will definitely make your living space pop.
Promising review: "The chair looks exactly like in the pictures. It was really easy to put together, and it was fast, too. I’m someone who hates following instructions and assembling anything. But the instructions were simple, parts were clearly marked. I’m so impressed!" —Cecile H.
Get it from Amazon for $52.99 (available in five colors).
9. A candle that radiates spring vibes without even being lit because of the gorgeous jar. When you light this bad boy up, it'll give off a captivating aroma of peony, jasmine, and rose. Sugar cookie and candy cane scents are OUT and floral is so IN.
King of Candle is a small biz!
Promising review: "Smells delicious. Makes my whole house smell like fresh 💐 flowers." —Amazon 81
Get it from King of Candle on Amazon Handmade for $26.99+ (available in 10 other scents).
10. A lively shower curtain designed with wildflowers and bees that'll have your bathroom buzzing with spring vibes.
Promising review: "Very nice for spring. I needed a curtain to change the one I have at my apt. It looked beautiful with the decor I have. There are different colors so one can choose the color that matches their taste ." —Mr Mozart and Mrs Bach
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 19 other styles and three sizes).
11. A ceramic cake stand so you can show off your freshly baked goods proudly because you put so much work into 'em. Your cakes are just that delicious, even the bunnies wanna have a lil' nibble!
Promising review: "Great plate stand. Love the bunnies, it just made it extra cute. Well made and very pleased." —2154denise
Get it from Amazon for $28.89.
12. A set of four Lenox dinner plates that'll most definitely transform your dining table into The Secret Garden. With gorgeous flowers and butterflies, you'll feel nothing but pure bliss while eating from these.
Promising review: "These look attractive and are very useful. They hold a good quantity of food and have shape such that many can be placed in the dishwasher racks. Food does not easily slide off as they would on a plate." —Jim
Get a set of four from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in 18 sets and many other types of tableware).