After A Long Day At Work, Splurge A Little On One Of These 28 Relaxing Products

1. A smart stone that one-ups traditional gua sha stones. It has nine levels of vibration and heat to help reduce any tightness and bring you complete relaxation. It can also help reduce puffiness and improve circulation — a self-care necessity.
Promising review: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine. I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" —The Amazonian
Get it from Amazon for $50.28+ (available in two colors).
2. A face steamer so you can open up your pores without needing to take an scorching hot shower. It also triples as a towel warmer and humidifier — the perfect spa night 3-in-1.
It also comes with a five-piece stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit!
Promising review: "After having seen my esthetician for a few months, I asked her for a facial steamer she'd recommend for home use. She suggested this one and I have been using it nightly since receiving it. It is VERY user-friendly and certainly is making my skin look healthy and therefore, makeup looks better when I go out for the evening, etc. I highly recommend this product and as I use it with a towel over my head in order to keep the steam more focused on my face, it's a complete joy and immensely relaxing." —Antonia O.
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in two colors).
3. A towel warmer to give yourself an at-home 5-star spa experience. Who likes being cold after a bath? Not you.
It can fit up to two towels and has a 15-minute adjustable timer.
Promising review: "After reading lots of reviews on several different towel warmers, I bought this product for my mom for Christmas. I tested it out before giving it to her. It was works great! The timer looks so sleek and fancy. Even at only 15 minutes, you get a nice warm towel! 10/10 would recommend! Already thinking of buying one for myself!" —Kaylee Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
4. A stunning rose wineglass so you can sip on your *rosé* while you indulge in your fave book or movie.
Collections By Vivi is a small biz based in Miami, Florida that makes the most gorgeous wine glasses and candles!
Promising review: "Beautiful wine cups, they're much better in person. Definitely recommend. I have purchased cups before but these sure are gorgeous." —lululuv2791
Get it from Collections By Vivi on Etsy for $21.25+ (originally $25+).
5. A heated eye massager if you experience anything from migraines to dry eyes to insomnia. It has five different massage modes, Bluetooth connection, and can heat up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit — relaxation at its finest.
Read more about temperature therapy can help — including how applying heat during the start of a migraine can help relax tense muscles, while cold compresses can have a numbing effect, which may dull pain — at Mayo Clinic. And learn more about how reducing light can lessen migraine pain at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos, and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top-notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and, most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse, and this technology has helped me get through the night easily. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in three colors).
6. And a heated massager so you can relieve your stress when you come home from work. You can use it on your back, neck, legs, and even your feet so you can knead out all those knots.
Promising review: "I have horrific tension headaches and migraines. This thing melts them away so quickly. You can adjust the pressure by pulling on the handles or lay back into it. The heat is just enough to relax. I went around and around trying to decide if something like this was worth it and I finally just decided to try it. Trust me; buy the massager!" —Kelly Dyer
Get it from Amazon for $49.98+ (available in four colors).
7. AND!!! A massage cushion because your entire back deserves a soothing experience. Plus the seat vibrates so your tush will also get a lil' TLC! This bb isn't limited to just a chair — you can put it on a couch, recliner, or any place where you want to ~chillll~.
It has four deep kneading massage modes and three massage zones: your full back, upper back, and lower back!
Promising review: "I liked this very much. It relaxes me at the end of the day when I am very much tired. All my family members use this at the end of the day so that we are relaxed with no pain and have good sleep. I would love to use this throughout my life." —Veena Dave
Get it from Amazon for $99.89+ (available in five styles).
8. A calm and de-stress soy wax candle that's infused with essential oils and smells of bergamot, lavender, and lemongrass. For a relaxing night in, light up one of these for an amazing aroma — it will not disappoint. Candlelit bath? UMM YES PLEASE.
Kindred Fires is a small biz based in the UK that specializes in hand-poured and personalized candles that are just so darn adorable!
Promising review: "Bought one as a gift and decided to buy myself one, too! Beautifully packaged, comes with a card telling you exactly what scents have been used and what effects they have. Smells great without being overpowering. Can't wait to use it!" —amyldonnan
Get it from Kindred Fires on Etsy for $27.47 (also available in four other styles).
9. A pair of Bose headphones so you can vibe to "Fast Car" on repeat without a care in the world because they're *completely* noise cancelling (aka no more hearing Teams or Slack notifs after work)! You can also change the mode to "full awareness" if you're wandering out and about and need to pay attention to your surroundings.
You can set the bass, mid-range and treble levels to your preference and create your own concert. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life.
Promising review: "I needed noise-cancelling headphones for when I go into the office as it can be noisy there and it is hard to concentrate. So when I wear these headphones I don’t hear anything! And they really keep the charge for a long time which is terrific! And they are very comfortable to wear. And they come with a great case that is very portable for traveling. Highly recommend!" —tvgirl
Get them from Amazon for $349 (available in four colors).
10. A plush beanbag chair that you can just plop onto right when you get back home from work. Look, it's so comfy that even HORSES love it, too!
Promising review: "I'm 31-years-old and recently became obsessed with getting beanbags. After doing some internet sleuthing, I came across these, took an impulsive leap, and bought two of these for my husband and I. We can't stop sitting on them. They have rendered our living room couch completely useless. If we're sitting down at home, we're sitting in these. We move them from room to room when we want to relax, and that's no easy feat, because they're GINORMOUS. I've noticed that over time (and literal everyday use), they lose a bit of their initial plumpness, but we bought extra memory foam to stuff them over time. Still haven't felt the need to do that yet though! I 100,000% recommend these. Everyone who comes over leaves wanting one of their own. We fought with our families during Christmas over who was going to get to sit in them while opening presents. You NEED this beanbag. Also: Our dogs love them too. So, human bed and dog bed all in one!" —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $164.99+ (available in 31 styles).
11. A weighted blanket so you can feel like you're wrapped in a giant bear hug and that can help reduce stress and anxiety. Plus if your body temperature is on the warmer side, reviewers say that it surprisingly keeps them cool!
You can read more about weighted blankets and how to use them properly here!
Promising review: "I've read so much about weighted blankets recently, but I was still skeptical. I decided to take the leap and ordered the queen-size Baloo weighted blanket. I chose this one because of the double quilting and the fact that it meets Oeko-Tex Standards. Let me just say that this blanket has far exceeded my expectations! The quality is excellent, and I haven't slept this well in years. It's just super relaxing and comforting, and I will definitely be taking it with me when I travel." —T. Kuczykowski
Get it from Amazon for $179+ (available in five colors, four weights, and five sizes).
12. A standing hammock chair that makes for the perfect reading (or TikTok) nook. Just grab your fave book, sit your pretty little self in here, and curl up for some R&R.
Promising review: "I got (cream color) this chair for my sunroom, and I love it! It's very sturdy, and it took my husband about 10 minutes to put together. You can make the stand go wherever you want; I have mine to the side because it saves more space that way, but you can have the bar in the back like the display picture. The chair and stand are a dark brown, not black, and the strands in between are kind of a tan string color. I wanted black, but I got it anyway because it still looks great! It’s so comfy and roomy, and it can be set in place with a tie down where it only allows you to sway, or you don’t have to use the tie down and it can spin in circles and just go all over the place. It’s so cute and worth every penny. Amazing! Get it." —Jordan Cox
Get it from Amazon for $189.95+ (available in four colors).