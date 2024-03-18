31 Products That'll Make Your Home So Clean You May Not Even Recognize It

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray to save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents).
2. And a mold and mildew remover because having this sludge built up isn't too easy on the eyes. Just leave in on the dirty kitchen and bathroom spots and with a few swipes, it'll look like you have a newly renovated home.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A two-tier sliding shelf so you can actually see all the products you own, because you've just shoved anything and everything under the sink. The baskets slide right out so you won't have to awkwardly reach allll the way to the back to find what you need. These shelves will def help you make the most out of your storage space and dare I say, maybe even tidy it up a little?
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sectionals' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors and three styles).
4. A stand mixer cable wrap because you can't stand the sight of the suuuper long cord just chillin' on the counter.
The wrap also comes with a Command strip for easy mounting.
McMaster3D is a small business based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Paul McMaster, the store owner, is a self-taught 3D printer!
Promising review: "Great accessory for mixer cord! Matched my silver KitchenAid mixer perfectly. Great product!" —Nancy McDonald
Get it from McMaster3D on Etsy for $7+ (available in 12 colors and three styles).
5. A jewelry cabinet so the next time you're frantically searching for your lucky necklace, you'll be like oh wait, it's neatly stored away! Plus it comes with a little light inside *and* doubles as a mirror!
Promising review: "Why the heck didn't I get one of these years ago?? This is a quality product. Sturdy and well made. At first I thought the light was a little gimmicky but it totally helps me see what I'm doing in my dimly lit bedroom. This is soooo much better than a jewelry box or trying to figure out your own clever storage like I have for years (trying to put off splurging for a product like this). I totally regret not getting one sooner. A lot of earring capacity, ton of everything capacity and ease of use for someone as lazy as me is critical! If you're on the fence, get one, you won't regret it! So worth the money!" —PHILLIP G.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in nine colors).
6. A beeswax wood polisher to get your furniture and floors looking back to mint condition. It'll have everything looking *SO* brand new that your guests will be wondering if you just remodeled your home.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
Get it from Amazon for $9.61.
7. A pack of stain-removing pads because your poor carpet doesn't deserve to stink or be stained with poop or vomit. Instead of yelling, "bad dog!" you'll be screaming, "amazing stain remover!" All you have to do it place it on the stain, give it a stomp to activate it, and stain BEGONE.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
8. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop so you don't have to get on your hands and knees when you clean your floors — sorry, Cinderella, this was after your time. The wringer will remove the perfect amount of excess water, and the mop is designed with a microfiber fabric that is so effective all you need is WATER to clean.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
9. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish because you left fingerprints behind from your 2 a.m. snacking, and you need to hide your evidence. It works great on any stainless-steel appliances and will make them ✨sparkle✨. Plus, it'll leave a protective barrier so you can continue on with your late-night food scavenger hunt.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business based in Dover, New Hampshire.
Promising review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." —David Brennan
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes).