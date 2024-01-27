45 Products That'll Help Make Your Beauty Problems *Poof* Disappear

Former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell has this hair treatment and adores it! Read more details in her full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review (it's #1).



Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel-dried it, worked about two quarter-size dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long, fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie

Get it from Amazon for $7.12.