Just 32 Products That Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

1. A sleek baguette purse that looks just as bougie as a 🎶 Louis, Gucci, Fendi, Prada 🎶 bag for a *fraction* of the price so you won't have to blow through your savings. It's the perfect everyday bag and can fit your phone, wallet, keys, and more — now you can always say "I have purse."
Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary
2. An antique-inspired decorative mirror tray if you love that vintage aesthetic. You can put your finest jewelry, trinkets, and candles out for display on this lovely piece of decor.
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt for a vanity tray, but they’re all so pricy. Not going to lie, when I saw this I was like, 'No way this is going to be that nice for that price.' I can let you know I happily was surprised! It’s perfect! I want every color now!" —xxitsjess69
3. A layered necklace set that'll make any drab outfit ~fab~ because you'll have some bling bling around your neck. They're also perfect for stacking since they come separated, so you can add on other pieces, too! Reviewers rave about how great the quality is for the price because they don't tarnish.
Promising review: "I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong
4. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can jam out to "Beautiful Things" because that's what these bbs are. You'll never have to deal with wired headphones again *and* they'll give you up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Wow, can they get any better? Oh WAIT, they can — a reviewer said they prefer these over AirPods!
With the charging case, you'll get 45 total hours of playtime! The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "These are the fourth pair of these I have purchased because my teenagers end up loving them and I give mine to them. The quality is better than those coveted AirPods. Every person that I have try them ends up buying a pair. I HIGHLY recommend." —Aprile Wood
5. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings that look almost the same as the Bottega Veneta ones, minus the $$$ — both are even gold-plated. Even though they look quite heavy, reviewers say they're super lightweight and don't affect their sensitive ears! Wear these all day, every day and know that you look like an absolute ~ICON~.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
6. A bunch of faux tulips because trying to keep real flowers alive and/or buying new bouquets every week is just such a hassle. Just plop these babies into a vase and you'll always have, well, the facade of fresh flowers. They look JUST like the real deal, so you may just be able to trick your guests into thinking that you're capable of being a plant parent!
Promising review: "They look so real, and I get a ton of compliments on them. Everyone always thinks my husband surprised me with tulips (my favorite flower) and are shocked to learn these are not real. I have several of them throughout my house, and plan to buy more because they are great!" —Abbey S.
7. A sleek time-marked water bottle for anyone who "forgets" to drink water throughout the day and functions on Diet Coke and lattes. This will serve as your hourly reminder to drink some agua so you can stay hydrated. Plus it's absolutely gorgeous and looks like it would be sold at Equinox (for like a bajillion dollars).
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
8. A CZ tennis bracelet because even though "diamonds are a girl's best friend" they may just be a little out of your price range — not to worry, because cubic zirconia isn't! Reviewers say this looks like the real deal and doesn't tarnish.
Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
"I just lost my very real gold tennis bracelet. I’ve heard good things about this company and decided to order one that looked like the one I lost. It just came in, and it looks as nice as my real one. I don’t know how it will do as time goes, but for $19, it’s a great buy" —Alina
9. A marble board wire cheese cutter that'll not only be your go-to when you're constructing a charcuterie board but will also look so *goud-a* sitting on your kitchen counter. It's un*brie*lievable how easily it slices through any block of cheese #satisfyingtok. Sorry for the puns, I know they were *cheesy* — okay I'll see myself out now.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
10. Velvet room-darkening curtains to transform your window game and make you feel like you're living in a palace. Plus they'll reduce the light that enters your home so you'll be able to get a few more hours of shuteye instead of the sun rudely awakening you at ungodly hours. 😒
Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advise you steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex
11. An adorable chunky knit bag because big and chunky is in, just ask Moto Moto. This bad boy is quite the statement piece and you're sure to receive nonstop compliments, according to these reviewers. Plus it's so soft and plush, you could prob use this as a pillow and catch a few zzzs — not that you would but you absolutely COULD.
Reviewers love this bag but warn that you shouldn't put anything *too* tiny in it, because it isn't lined on the inside.
Promising review: "I received endless compliments on this bag! So very unique and well crafted! The stitches are very well done and nothing falls out. The bag is secure and is the perfect size to fit your keys, phone, wallet, and lip gloss. I feel it is an all seasons bag, meaning you can carry it anytime of the year and feel secure." —Dierra Wilson
12. A candle that radiates luxurious vibes without even being lit because of the gorgeous jar and bold scent. When you light this bad boy up, it'll give off a captivating aroma of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood — making your home even more bougie.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
