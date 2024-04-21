If You Love To Travel But Hate The Journey, These 32 Products Are For You

Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.



Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord had to say about it: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!"

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

