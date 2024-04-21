If You Love To Travel But Hate The Journey, These 32 Products Are For You

1. An Airplane Pocket tray cover because 1) those airplane pockets are so NOT elastic and all they can hold is a barf bag and 2) think about the germs from all the people who have been there before you. All you have to do is slip this over the tray in front of you and you'll be able to store your snacks, drinks (big plus), and even your laptop to make your flight as convenient as possible!
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord had to say about it: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!"
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. Plus a patterned travel tray for kids if your kiddo tends to be on the messier side or is accident prone (let's be real, what kid ISN'T). You can either lay the tray flat, fold up two corners and create a play area, or fold all four for all their snackies. Plus if you put up their table, there's a slot for their tablet to keep them entertained and you relaxed.
Lusso Gear is a small business that specializes in travel products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this for traveling with kids!!! We bought this for a recent trip with our daughter and it made snack time and playtime on the flight so much easier and mess-free. It’s sturdy, high-quality, and fits perfectly on the tray table and tablet. It’s also a nice extra layer of protection from germs when traveling. Our daughter loved the cute mermaid design too!" —Laura Knotts
Get it from Amazon for $26.95 (available in three prints).
3. A lightweight backpack that you could totally use as your personal item because it fits perfectly under any airplane seat. It has a wet section, shoe compartment, anti-theft zipper pocket, and a laptop sleeve. Oh, and here's the kicker, it's waterproof *AND* has a built-in charging port! Mary Poppins who?
You still need to connect a power bank to the inside to use the charging port but reviewers still love it because it's easily accessible!
Promising review: "I have sent the link for this bag to so many loved ones because it has changed the way I’ve traveled. I have always been the over packers having to pay excess weight fees on my luggage. Since using this bag I have been able to cut down to a carry-on and personal item most trips. Come the end of this year, my husband and I will have been on eight trips. This bag has been with us for half of them. I use it as my personal item and easily pack shoes, a large cosmetic bag, hair tools, clothes, a steamer, snacks, chargers, and other small items — it holds so much. The cream color is very stylish and it is easy to clean. I cannot explain enough how much I love it. I’ll be ordering my husband one in another color for our longer trips." —Mads
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three styles, two sizes, and 42 colors).
4. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger because rifling through your nicely packed bag to find multiple chargers kinda hurts your heart. This magnificent thing can juice up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at once and all you need is *ONE* cord — aka you won't have to fight over the outlets at the airport. Plus it folds up so easily, it'll barely take up any space in your bag!
Promising review: "This has been a total game changer for my charging routine! The foldable 3-in-1 design is not only incredibly convenient but also a space-saver – perfect for home or on-the-go charging. I mostly use it for travel. The magnetic feature ensures a secure connection with my iPhone, and the ability to charge multiple Apple devices simultaneously is a fantastic bonus. The sleek and compact design makes it an ideal travel companion, and the overall build quality is top-notch. If you're tired of dealing with tangled cords and want a hassle-free charging experience, this is a must-have gadget!" —Deven D. Chambers
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in six colors).
5. Or a compact 2-in-1 charger that can charge up to three devices, including your laptop, so you'll be able to work in the terminal without having to search high and low for multiple outlets. But get this — it also doubles as a power bank so you'll never have a dead phone again!
It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.
Promising review: "I traveled for four weeks and this nice unit was perfect — charged everyone's iPhones during the day, and my iPad and my computer while taking the train for a few hours at a time. Other than it being a little heavy for all day carrying, it was a perfect unit to buy." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in two styles).
6. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount because trying to catch up on the latest season of The Bachelor with your phone in one hand and trying to eat your pre-flight meal in the other is just an accident waiting to happen. This wonderful little gadget can mount to any flat surface (the arm of a chair, carry-ons, tray tables, etc.) and hold your device so you can watch and grub without looking like a professional juggler.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in five colors).
7. An AirFly so you'll never have to deal with the internal battle of whether or not to buy those $6 headphones with horrendous sound quality. Just plug in this genius gadget into the headphone jack and connect your wireless earbuds to watch Crazy Rich Asians and ugly cry (maybe that's just me tho). Come on, JetBlue, it's 2024 and we need Bluetooth audio!!!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it instantly for an upcoming trip. I wish I knew about this sooner so I could enjoy inflight entertainment without needed additional headphones. This allows for that, which is great. It works so well, my husband bought one as well. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles and two colors).
8. A set of silicone "EarPlanes" if you simply cannot deal with the ear pressure during landing, takeoff, and turbulence — and having it affect your entire trip. Just insert them right before takeoff and then reinsert them one hour before landing so you don't have to experience all that popping or clogging!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one pair from Amazon for $8.84 (available in multipacks).
9. A space-saving compression bag because the journey starts with packing and that's never fun, am I right? If you find yourself doing that whole "I need someone to sit on my suitcase so I can zip it" bit, I think this may just be your savior. Just stuff your clothes in one of these bags, seal it, roll it, and boom — all your outfits finally fit into one piece of luggage! And no vacuum or pump is needed — hooray!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord had to say about it: "HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny."
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.91.
10. An ultra-supportive neck pillow if you find yourself sleeping on a complete stranger's shoulder next to you way too often 😳. This will prevent your head from rolling down so you won't wake up with a crick in your neck or your drool on your neighbor's shirt.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four colors and in a breathable style).
11. A luggage drink caddy because you just had to get your coffee fix, even though boarding ends in five minutes. Instead of running to the gate with a latte in one hand, spilling everywhere, and your uncooperative luggage in the other, just slide this onto your suitcase handle and place your cup in the pocket. It comes with a pocket big enough for a tablet, two cup holders, and a slim slot in the back perfect for safely stowing away your passport!
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 26 colors).
12. Plus an attachable luggage table so you can keep working (because the grind never stops) even though every single seat in the terminal is taken — it's like a makeshift standing table!
Promising review: "Ingenious. How many times I have been an an airport with nothing to balance anything on, whether it be computer or coffee? So I have to hand it to the inventor that they have accomplished something truly useful. I really appreciate the ingenuity." —Anahata
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
13. A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings that'll be part of your go-to airport 'fit because you'll be so comfy cozy. They'll keep you warm on those freezing flights but are also breathable so you won't overheat. Plus they have a hidden pocket in the waistband so you can tuck away your small, important items.
Oh, and they're also moisture-wicking and fleece-lined!
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL, in 21 colors, and in three different pocket options).
14. A stuffable travel luggage pillow because you refuse to pay that hefty carry-on fee — so fair, bestie. You can just shove your clothes into this, um, bag? pillow? both? and use it as a neck pillow so you can use your personal bag for other things. We love a loophole.
Tube is a small business that specializes in uniquely-designed storage travel pillows.
Promising review: "I bought this looking to both save space and gain comfort for those long airplane rides. I was pleasantly surprised that they worked so well and fit so much into them while not sacrificing baggage space. I could fit at least a full day's worth of clothes in it. Also works well if you have one of those backpacks with the attachment clip and loop system as you can use this as a strap to avoid purchasing another carry-on bag from airlines." —Victor Tolentino
Get it from Amazon for $34.96.
15. A memory foam contoured sleep mask if you want to get some rest but your neighbor insists on keeping the overhead light on *bombastic side eye* 👀. Plus your lashes will stay ~on fleek~, thanks to the crevices molded perfectly for your eyes.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "The BEST BEST BEST and most comfortable sleep mask I’ve found. Night shifter for years, and have tried everything. Many other sleep masks have some qualities but not all. This one is AMAZINGLY SOFT, VERY THICK, plush, high quality material, quality stitching that won’t come apart like so many others that are cheaply made, and it’s EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE even though it’s a good price. Very impressed and pleasantly surprised." —Amazon Customer
"I loved it so much, I bought a second for my boyfriend! We both travel so much that sometimes you end up in a hotel room where the blinds still let in light, and this blocks it out without compressing your eyelids where it feels like you’re being forced to keep them shut. I love that the compression contours around your eye so that you can open your eyes without feeling like you’re restricted. I love it so much I sleep with it at home now and I never travel without it!" —Jordann
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).