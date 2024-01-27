Just 29 Problem-Solving Products That’ll Help You Deal With Everyday Woes

1. A bottle of CND SolarOil that helps renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the vitamin E and jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
2. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Check out a TikTok of The Pink Stuff in action.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used many degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — it'll help the disposal clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that'll help remove years of staining, and it only takes 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I have bought so many products to whiten my teeth and none of them worked as good nor reasonably priced as this pen. Two days into using this pen twice a day I could see a significant difference. This took out stains from coffee, tea, wine, and even removed the discoloration from previously smoking. I wish I found this product sooner! One thing I noticed was that this doesn’t cause any teeth sensitivity. I am super impressed and will continue to use this for years to come." —Alicia
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
5. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods to finally rid your machine of old grinds and residue. Just pop it in like you would with a K-Cup and let it run. It'll extend your Keurig's lifespan and make your coffee taste super-duper fresh!
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
6. A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner so you can detangle and revive curly hair. It's made for children but loved by *all* ages. Formulated with olive oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5, this spray will help maintain bouncy curls and prevent frizz!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.26.
7. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A "flossing toothbrush" to clean those hard-to-reach areas that most toothbrushes don't. The bristles are extra long and as thin as a strand of human hair, which makes it easy to reach in between teeth, under the gum line, and especially in crevices where cavities form. Plus, the brush is so soft — perfect for people with sensitive gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about them: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
9. A cold brew coffee maker that's perfect for the "iced coffee only" drinker who's in a time crunch in the morning. With this, all you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and leave it in the fridge overnight. It'll be ready to drink the next day!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
10. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 240,000 5-star ratings!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A slim pill organizer so you can bring your medication with you on the go. Even if you forget to take your meds at home, you'll always have some on you. It comes with six compartments so you can carry pills for every emergency in here. Runny nose? Upset stomach? Headache? Have no fear, your meds are here!
It comes with a small pick to help you open each compartment.
Promising review: "This thing is my new best friend. Move aside Caitlyn, our 8 years of friendship have been great, but this pill organizer has replaced you. It goes everywhere with me. My body is what I like to call a 'needy b****,' so EVERY SINGLE ONE of these compartments has something I need in it. My antidepressants, daily multivitamins, so much Lactaid, gluten enzymes, and four different types of painkillers (I just counted). This is way better than the suspicious-looking drug bags I had to use before ordering this. Basically, 100/10, buy this thing, it’s fantastic." —Sophia B.Y.
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in five colors).
12. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover for those stains you forgot were there, or remembered but just couldn't be bothered to scrub out. That's totally okay, because you can just spray this on an old or new stain and toss it into any load of laundry.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods)."
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in OxiClean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five versions).
13. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that looks like Mike Wazowski but is no monster — it'll be your bestie. This compact cleaner uses warm water and a specialized liquid cleaner to remove all ~oopsies~ from mud, food, pets, you name it. Reviewers love this product so much that they say they can't live without it.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising review: "My couch was a disaster! I have three children, a baby, three dogs, and two cats and my couch was in rough shape. From spills to dirty shoes, our couch had seen the worst. Every time it was dirty I spot cleaned it with something from Walmart but the stains never seemed to come out. I’ve had the couch for almost two years and am still paying it off so I needed something to clean it that would work. I finally gave in and ordered this and it worked so well. Not only was it getting the stains out it was also getting all the built-up dirt underneath the cushions up. I used The Bissell Oxy formula with it and it did a really good job. These stains are not new I also want to add. It was easy to use and lightweight." —Mrs B
Get it from Amazon for $122.