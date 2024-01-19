33 Problem-Solving Products I Can Almost Guarantee You'll Regret Not Buying Sooner

1. A potential immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your poor lil' doggo shouldn't have to deal with sensitive skin and seasonal allergies. When they eat one, it'll give them probiotics, salmon fish oil, and other nutrients that could help support immune function, digestion, and healthy skin!
Be sure to talk to your vet before adding any supplements into your doggo's routine!
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
2. A cuticle oil that'll help renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the vitamin E and jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
3. A collagen-coating hair treatment to treat dryness and damage. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair, which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking, but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
4. A teeth-whitening pen that can help remove years of staining and only takes 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
5. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because even though that savior of a machine cleans your bowls, plates, and pretty much everything, it doesn't clean itself. All you have to do is pop in a tablet (with or without dishes) to remove limescale and mineral buildup from the pump and valve, hose, and tub. Pamper your dishwasher and think of it as a thank you for all the hard work it has done for you.
Promising reviews: "Convenient, easy, and quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." —Amazon Customer
"I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
6. A set of Wad-Free pads so your sheets actually come out dry instead of as a dripping ball of fabric. These prevent your sheets from getting tangled and keep them separate from everything else. Once you use these and take out dry, unwrinkled sheets, you'll realize that it was never your poor dryer's fault.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
7. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray to save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
8. A pack of underarm shields because your antiperspirant deodorant refuses to work even when it's freezing outside. Just stick these onto your shirt and they'll absorb the sweat and odor from your blazing pits.
Promising review: "I love these. I have a few cute summer dresses with sleeves — eeek! The first time I tried the shields, it was 104 degrees at an outdoor event, and I was sweating bullets! The shields worked BEAUTIFULLY. Not a sweat stain in sight." —Cosmic Girl
9. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash that'll exfoliate dry and rough bumps for smoother skin — all without microbeads! This scrub can also help your skin retain moisture and tame irritated skin.
Promising review: "I never do reviews...but this product WORKS! I have KP on my legs and it got rid of it 10,000%. It must be used consistently and you have to also exfoliate with an actual natural loofah or something similar, but YOU WILL SEE RESULTS. Great product for a great price! Would give 100 stars if I could!" —layla mahmoud
10. A pack of stain-removing pads because your poor carpet doesn't deserve to stink or be stained with poop or vomit. Instead of yelling, "bad dog!" you'll be screaming, "amazing stain remover!" All you have to do it place it on the stain, give it a stomp to activate it, and stain BEGONE.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
