These 42 Popular Problem-Solving Products Prove That Hopping On The Bandwagon Isn’t Always A Bad Thing

1. A boot and shoe spray to stretch your shoes that are just a little too tight to fit just like Cinderella's glass slipper. It works on all types of leather as well as suede and canvas. Just spray it all over your shoes, wear a thick pair of socks, and walk around until they dry.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A MakeUp Eraser that removes ALL makeup (yes, even waterproof makeup) with just water. WATER. The other side exfoliates your face, and afterward you can just toss it into the laundry with everything else.
When I found out about The MakeUp Eraser I immediately bought it and I wish I did sooner! I stopped using single-use makeup wipes and I've saved sooo much money. It feels so soft on my skin and all it takes is a few swipes to remove everything. I can use it a few times before washing it and if I don't have a load of laundry to do, I just wash the towel with face wash and everything comes right out!
Promising review: "If it works on a drag queen, it'll work for you. I'm a drag queen with pretty sensitive skin. I CAKE on the cosmetics to create my illusions, and the cold cream and terrycloth removal method was just not working. My skin would be raw, and I'd have to go through three cloths just to get 90% of my face off, and still have to go to bed with some eyeliner on. Cue MakeupEraser. This little puppy made me go from woman back to man in less than two minutes with JUST WATER. I have on full coverage stage foundation, enough powder to choke a horse, 24 hour wear lipstick, and tons of black eyeshadow with glitter. Buy it! It's awesome." —Luke
3. A car vacuum cleaner to clean all the dirt and leaves your shoes dragged in. It has a flathead nose extension for those hard-to-reach areas, an extension tube for narrow crevices, and even a brush head for carpets and upholstery. Say hello to your shiny, new-looking car!
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. The cord attaches to the 12v aux outlet.
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. Two kids + snacks in a mini van = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong, and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up Goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
4. A Bluetooth wireless transmitter so the next time you're on a plane, you don't have to pay for a pair of wired headphones if you only have AirPods or other wireless headphones. Just connect your listening device to the transmitter and insert it into any audio jack!
Promising review: "This was such a gem to find. It connected quickly and seamlessly to my headphones. I’ve only used it on one flight, but that’s all I need to give you a MUST BUY recommendation. This allows people to use their Bluetooth headphones with onboard flight entertainment that is not connected to their phone. Great find and worth the money!" —Savannah
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5. A pack of Mighty Patches to tackle those pesky pimples *white*head on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which helps speed up the healing process. Plus it hides pimples and prevents from you from picking at them! It works so well you'll forget that there was even a pimple there.
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $10.77.
6. A Squatty Potty so when you have to ~go~, you can do it effortlessly. Our bodies were designed to poop in a squatting position so when you place your feet on the stool, it helps realign you and allows your #2 to release naturally.
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I first heard about the Squatty Potty. After all, I have been pooping just fine for decades. But when a co-worker gave a glowing review of them, I decided to try one. From the first moment that I sat down, I knew it was going to be a good experience. It's just a more natural way to poop. Not only did my business take about half the time to complete, it was a more thorough job. I recommend this product 100%." —LL
Get it from Amazon for $20.33+ (available in two heights).
7. A nail-strengthening cream to help renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "About a month and a half of use has really transformed my nails! I’ve been using this three to four times a day (as well as the occasional gel manicure and some strengthening polish, no different from my prior routine). My nails have never been this long and strong — even when I picked off gel polish (bad, I know!). I really like the scent (slightly coconut-y) and a little goes a long way. I’m not even halfway through the tub and I basically dip the tips of my nails in and massage the balm into my nail beds. Definitely worth the money." —Madison
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
8. Bottle Bright tablets because shoving your hand inside a coffee tumbler to clean it just won't do the job. Just plop a tablet in, let it dissolve, and there you have it, a ✨sparkly✨ clean bottle.
Promising review: "I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, everything, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought another HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out completely, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product." —Amazon Customer
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
9. A Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer that has medium coverage and lasts for up to 12 hours — on top of that, it uses Haloxyl and goji berries to target dark circles and reduce the appearance of fine lines. It's perfect for when you "accidentally" stayed up until 6 a.m. watching Succession but you can't have your boss knowing.
Promising review: "I'm a snob when it comes to makeup, and I usually avoid drugstore makeup because of my sensitive skin. However, I find most prestige-brand concealers to be really heavy and dry, so I decided to trust the reviews on this product and try it out. And all I can say is it's amazing! Great coverage that I can sheer out when I need, or build up when I want more coverage. The applicator allows me to spot conceal any blemishes and looks natural. And best of all, no heavy feeling and no caking/creasing even with all-day wear. Now my makeup routine is just this concealer and a MAC setting powder! Highly recommend, now my mom, sister, and I all swear by it, and are saving a lot of money as well!" —Sami Ramesh
Get it from Amazon for $8.70 (available in 18 shades).
10. A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals for all the plant parents out there struggling to maintain their babies. The crystals swell to absorb water and release it at a later time to prevent overwatering. It also can protect your plants from extreme temperatures both indoors and outdoors.
Mix the crystals in with your regular potting soil, and they'll absorb water and release it when your plant is thirsty.
Promising review: "I have deck rail flower boxes, and they get full sun most of the day. I filled in the drain holes to hold more water and added these to the soil. Both made a huge difference in the quality of life for the plants. They were and still are gorgeous even if I couldn't water every day. I do have to admit I used more per planter than the recommended amount." —Pattijwr
Get it from Amazon for $12.23+ (available in packs of one or two).
11. A bottle of Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant that activates with water to release papain enzymes and salicylic acid to help reduce fine lines, fight acne, shrink pores, and brighten your complexion. The colloidal oatmeal in this formula calms skin and reduces the appearance of redness and irritation — um, YES PLEASE.
Promising review: "Great product with outstanding results. I love this product. It is really effective and easy to use, as I noticed my skin is cleaner and very fresh after using it. Having never heard of the brand, I was curious about ground rice as an exfoliant. To my surprise, I saw results after daily use within a couple of weeks. My complexion brightened in tone and some dark patches slowly began to fade." —edujapa70
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $18+ (available in mini or regular size).
12. Or a bottle of Paula's Choice Exfoliant to get to the root of the problem and deep dive into pores to remove oil, dirt, and debris with its 2% BHA formula. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. It can also remove dead skin, shrink and unclog large pores, and smooth the appearance of wrinkles. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!
In addition to receiving a 4.5-star rating, this exfoliant is under $15 and also a top skincare pick on TikTok!
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks, I've tried different products but none worked as good as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer. And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, it really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)" —Mariel Garza
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in three sizes).
13. A Tile Mate so when you're about to leave for work and you've just been searching and searching for your keys, you can just tap into the app on your phone and ring the Tile to hear its little jingle. You can attach it to basically anything and track its last known location with both iOS and Android devices!
The Bluetooth connection works up to 250 feet and if you're further than that, no worries! You can check the app to see the last know location. Or, if you happen to lose your phone, you can double-tap the Tile to find it! If you want to keep track of your wallet and can't connect a keychain to it, check out the Tile Slim.
Promising review: "Buy it. Just buy it. Have you ever been late and unorganized and you have everything but your keys? This little sucker can be activated thru your phone and the keys sing a little song. You ever lose your phone but know where your keys are? You can use this to find your phone as well. I use it more to find my phone than my keys." —Manda Moore
Get it from Amazon for $19.73+ (available in two colors and two- and three- packs).
14. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because even though this savior of a machine cleans your bowls, plates, and pretty much everything, it doesn't clean itself. Pamper your dishwasher with one tablet to remove limescale and mineral buildup, pump and valve, hose, and tub — think of it as a thank you for all the hard work it has done for you.
Promisi