If Your Aesthetic Is “Fun,” Check Out These 37 Home Decor Pieces

1. A dimmable duck night-light that's just so ducking adorable! You can just tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charger.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in four other designs including a cabbage?? I don't know, you do you).
2. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — basically, it'll look gorgeous anywhere.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
3. Or a retro orange juice vase because who doesn't love a quirky vase? It's so realistic, you'll have to make sure to always keep flowers in it or you may end up trying to drink from it!
Promising review: "It's a nice looking vase that had zero damage when it arrived. I put some fake flowers in it too, but it can do just as well on its own without any additions. The only hard part is deciding which side to display as they are both great looking! Maybe I can alternate on a weekly basis?" —Anthony G.
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
4. A vinyl coaster set so unique and fun that whoever comes over will actually want to use one instead of you having to keep reminding them. When these aren't in use, they stack neatly onto the record player holder.
5. Or an adorable punch needle coaster that you can either put cups on or simply leave out as decor because it's so fun to look at!
Embroidery With Aycan is a small biz based in Istanbul, Turkey that specializes in all things embroidery!
Promising review: "So stinking cute!! As a year-round iced coffee drinker I’m known to leave a messy condensation ring if I’m not careful. Not anymore! I’ll be back for more!" —beth peck
Get it from Embroidery with Aycan on Etsy for $14.99 (available in 38 styles)
6. A tabletop water fountain to add a little ~zen~ to your chaotic home. It'll allow you to immerse yourself in some nature when you really don't want to leave your couch. It comes with a pump to circulate water so you don't get any algae buildup!
7. A hilarious doormat so you can 100% make your delivery person's day. But seriously, were they on a break or not?! I would love to know.
Josie B is a mom-owned small biz run by Lauren B. based in Long Beach, California that specializes in comedic mats!
Promising review: "This welcome mat is hysterical. We’ve been having a lot of fun with it, and our delivery people love it too! High quality- thick brushwork, heavy-duty backing, and the color doesn’t seem to fade with use- which was our number one concern. Product shipped very quickly, and it came well-protected in sturdy packaging. Very pleased and would definitely recommend this shop!" —Nicole Wright Lanterman
Get it from Josie B on Etsy for $44+ (originally $55; available in two sizes).
8. Or an absolutely AMAZING doormat that will either make your visitors laugh or roll their eyes. Don't be shy, scan it! Congrats, you just got Rickrolled.
...and for those of you who don't know what Rickrolling is, it's essentially an internet meme that tricks people into listening to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" unintentionally. Read more about it here!
Chic Prints Boutique is a small biz based in Miami, FL that specializes in adorable and fun home decor!
Promising review: "I was a little worried since you can’t ‘Rickroll’ off just a photo but oh man it’s the real deal! It just arrived and exceeds expectations. The mat is perfect for wiping my feet after being outside in the Idaho snow. And I love the way it looks. I’m 36 and thought maybe I’m just too old…nope! I’m awesome and classy and I have the Rickroll doormat to prove it!" —sarahjvandenberghe
Get it from Chic Prints Boutique on Etsy for $32.99 (originally $65.98).
9. A home-y tissue box cover so you can cry in style instead of pulling out tissues from a cardboard box. It could even put a smile on your face from its cuteness!
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed Shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $8.
10. A cow pitcher that's so cute, you won't have to set hourly alarms reminding you to drink water — you'll want to keep sipping out of this. The head turns into a cup; it's udder-ly adorable!
Promising review: "Too cute to pass up! Adorable!! The size makes it great for cream for coffee or tea or simply water at your bedside. Not to be confused with the larger version — this is great for a party of one. The cow’s head is small and nests perfectly into the body. Painted decor is spot on (no pun in intended) and the glass is good quality glass." —Eleni
Get it from Amazon for $16.55+ (available in two sizes).
11. A melting clock so you can turn your room into a Salvador Dali painting. Who would want to check the time on a normal clock when they have THIS? I know I wouldn't.
The clock requires one AA battery.
Promising review: "An absolute great find for such a reasonable price. Clock functions just as any clock would, but the piece itself is such a show-stopper. I gifted it to my dad for his birthday and he hung it on an office shelf. Everyone who stops through the office notices it and thinks its so cool, especially if they're familiar with Salvador Dali! Couldn't ask for a more unique, easy buy." —Connor
Get it from Amazon for $13.90.
12. An adorable cup and saucer set that'll make you feel like you're on ~cloud nine~ every time you drink from this masterpiece.
Promising review: "I recently purchased both the yellow and pink sets of cups and saucers, and I must say, they are absolutely adorable! The unique design and colors instantly caught my eye, and I couldn't resist adding them to my collection. One of the things I love about these sets is their versatility. I occasionally like to mix and match the cups with different saucers, such as using the pink cup with the yellow saucer and vice versa. This adds a fun and playful element to my table setting, and it's always a conversation starter when I have guests over. Overall, I highly recommend them to anyone looking for cute and unique cups and saucers to add a touch of charm to their table setting." —Sophie&Sam
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in five colors).
13. A dangling person clock for your bare walls. You'll be telling the silhouette (and yourself), "hang in there buddy!" as you work from home.
Sol Pixie Dust is a small business based in Cyprus run by Sol, a father of two children. He specializes in unique clocks and other home decor.
Promising review: "I was so excited to receive this clock. It came just as I imagined. It totally complements the aesthetic and energy I’m giving throughout my home. It makes my kitchen smile." —Jada
Get it from Sol Pixie Dust on Etsy for $24+ (available in eight hand colors, tons of circle colors, and customizable color options for the person).