39 Pieces Of Home Decor That Are As Cute As They Are Useful

1. A plug-in mushroom night-light so you can feel like you're sleeping in an enchanted forest. It activates when it's in the dark and these magical 'shrooms even change colors! You'll never have to blindly run to the restroom in the middle of the night because you'll have this cutie to guide your way.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
2. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike dishwasher magnet that's reversible so you'll have a status update on your dirty dishes in case that, *ahem* someone, always puts dirty plates in when everything else is clean. This is so genius it deserves a Dundie award. 🏆
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
3. A home-y tissue box cover to cry in style instead of pulling out tissues from a cardboard box. It could even put a smile on your face from its cuteness!
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed Shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
4. A sponge holder that is literally SpongeBob brought to life. I mean, c'mon this product is genius. You'll never have to shudder when you're picking up your dirty sponge from the bottom of the sink because you'll always have a neat little place to put it. Won't washing the dishes be a little more fun with this Goofy Goober?
It comes with two regular sponges, one SpongeBob sponge, one holder, and one clear SpongeBob print!
Promising review: "Not only was this the product of late night Amazon scrolling, but it was also something I definitely did not need. But, it sits proudly next to my sink and will be shown to everyone who comes into my house. Super cute, lovely, 10/10. There is a part of me that healed because of these. A gift to us all." —Howie
5. A vinyl coaster set so unique and fun, that whoever comes over will actually want to use one instead of you having to keep reminding them. When these aren't in use, they stack neatly onto the record player holder.
6. A hilarious doormat that will 100% make your delivery person's day and also keep your packages organized! But seriously, was there room for Jack!? Hopefully your deliveries end up on the right answer.
7. A disco ball planter for all you plant parents out there to hang on your ceilings. It comes with a sturdy chain and a macrame hanger making for easy setup — so groovy!
It also comes with an acrylic desk stand if you don't want to bother hanging it up!
Promising review: "I’m completely obsessed with this disco planter! I really liked that it came with the option to use a drip line bottom feed system. The macrame hanger was a nice bonus too! Very cute planter that catches the light well. Looks like a million bucks in my collection." —Angela
8. An invisible shelf that looks so realistic, every time you look over to your wall, you'll think Harry Potter has cast a spell. Even though we do wish those powers were a reality, this shelf just creates an optical illusion when you put a book cover under it.
Promising review: "I have several of these invisible shelves in my home. They are unique and interesting, and always attract attention. The shelves are easy to install. They come with the necessary hardware and instructions and go up quickly. I have them in spots that are too empty looking. You can place 1–10 books on them though you want at least a few to hide the shelf itself, and you'll need something bigger than a paperback for the bottommost book. These are very good quality, fun, and unique. Highly recommended." —Audrey Frances
9. A UFO jar so you can store all your sweets. The only thing out of this world about this is how cute your kitchen will look with it on your counter.
Promising review: "I looked for this container for a long time and was delighted to finally find it. I purchased it because it was funny — who doesn't love a UFO cookie jar? — but I was pleasantly surprised by how sturdy and functional it is. It's fairly small, but my hand fits inside the opening, and the cork lid fits securely on top. It seems fairly airtight. I've only stored wrapped candy inside it so far, but I'm sure it would work well for cookies, too. And it's a great conversation piece. 'Wait, is that a UFO cookie jar??' Yes, friend. Yes, it is. 5 stars!" —Sarah L. Crowder
10. A cow pitcher that's so cute, you won't have to set hourly alarms reminding you to drink water — you'll want to keep sipping out of this. The head turns into a cup; it's udder-ly adorable!
Promising review: "Too cute to pass up! Adorable!! The size makes it great for cream for coffee or tea or simply water at your bedside. Not to be confused with the larger version — this is great for a party of one. The cow’s head is small and nests perfectly into the body. Painted decor is spot on (no pun in intended) and the glass is good quality glass." —Eleni
11. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder to stick your keychain on when you get home. It definitely *won't* rain on your parade — you'll just be smiling at this adorable piece.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
12. Or a Lego key holder that'll have people thinking you crafted it yourself (but that can be our little secret). It comes with eight 2x2 keychains that you can stick on there right when you get back from work.
MP3D Shop is a small businesses that specializes in all things Lego!
Promising review: "This is amazing!! The quality is great! It’s the talk of my apartment when my friends walk in!" —David Galarza
13. A minimalist digital alarm clock to make waking up just a little more enjoyable because you'll see such a beautiful gadget on your nightstand. It also acts as a portable Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and night-light — a 4-in-1? Yes please!
It has three brightness levels, 16 volume levels, and a rechargeable battery, and is compatible with all Qi-enabled phones.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for — a bedside clock that has an alarm, LED display, radio option, built-in speakers...and then it has MORE features! I didn't expect the Bluetooth capability, ability to charge my phone, or the night-light function (with three brightness settings). It's perfect for my needs and it looks great, too!" —M. Reaves
14. A three-tiered ring floor lamp that's like a ring toss but ~adult~. It's the perfect mood lighting — not too harsh but also not too dark. Each ring should last up to 20,000 hours so you'll NEVER have to replace them!
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique-looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
