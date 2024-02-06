27 Products That'll Help You Travel Like A Pro On Your Next Trip

1. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to watch your downloaded movies or shows on the plane without having to struggle to prop your phone up. You can mount it onto the tray or even your carry-on so you can keep yourself entertained while you're at the gate two hours too early.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
2. And an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so the next time you fly, you don't have to pay for a pair of wired headphones if you only have AirPods or other wireless headphones. Just connect your listening device to the transmitter and insert it into any audio jack!
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. It can also connect to two pairs of earbuds!
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry several headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors and two other styles).
3. A Trtl neck pillow to prevent your head from rolling down while you sleep on that uncomfy plane seat. It also acts as a scarf because as we all know, those planes get chilly.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and said: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four colors).
4. Or an inflatable wedge pillow so you can sleep comfortably without having to put your head or arms in an awkward position. Just slide your arms through the bottom and rest you head on top to get some ZZZs on the plane. Plus if you're catching a waaay too early morning flight, you can continue sleeping at the terminal!
Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a back rest for optimal comfort.
Promising reviews: "Just received this and so far so good! Inflates within mere seconds and the same to deflate. Seems really supportive and comfortable. I was influenced by a TikTok review so I’m assuming it’ll be a gem on flights!" —Katelyn
"Used this on four international flights last month, and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, quick and easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, and it doesn't rely on the tray table. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed." —Still Chilly in Colorado
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. And a pair of Mack's Earplugs because the poor little baby on your flight refuses to stop crying and all you want to do is sleep. These will mold to the shape of your ear and cancel all the noise around you so you'll be able to get some R&R and be on DND mode.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord swears by these and raves: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out.
Granted, I can still hear my alarm and like, if the fire alarm went off or something, I'd definitely wake right up. But noises that are distant and loud are pretty easily canceled out by these.
I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye." Read her full Mack's Earplugs Review for more deets!
Get eight pairs from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in a pack of 12).
6. A set of packing cubes so you'll have a designated space for all different articles of clothing — this one's for you, not-so-great packers!
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!
Promising review: "I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over and she mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with." —Magen Vaughn
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 12 colors).
7. A 16-piece travel toiletries set because hotel toiletries just don't work as well as your fave products. Every bottle is TSA-friendly, so just fill each of these babies up with you hair or skincare products and you're ready to go!
You'll get four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that fits all the containers.
Promising review: "I’ve purchased a lot of different travel sets for my toiletries over the years. Inevitably, they are hard to fill and tend to leak. This set was magic! The wide mouth made it easy to fill from a larger bottle, and the little scoops made transferring creams to the jar containers very easy and with much less mess. The only con (hardly worth mentioning) is that once you squeeze the bottle, it takes a few minutes to expand with air again, so the sides are a bit sunken. I solved that by unscrewing the top just a bit for a quick release of the vacuum pressure. I had no leaks, and plenty of containers for every toiletry." —MDC
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four styles).
8. A luggage-mounted cup caddy so you can bring your cup o' joe with you, along with your carry-on and personal bag, as you walk 10,000 miles to your gate. It comes with two slots that'll fit your precious water bottle, snacks, or Starbucks drink (or Dunkin' if that's your preference 😔).
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 25 colors and patterns).
9. A doorstop alarm because it's better to be safe than sorry! Yes, the hotel locks are pretty trusty, but this bad boy will allow you to sleep knowing you're even safer. Just set the alarm level (up to 120 dB) and put it in between the gap at the bottom of the door.
Promising review: "Loud little dude! Good for home and travel for hotel room doors. Sensitivity control and on/off switch. Be sure to measure from floor to bottom of door to make sure it will engage the alarm. After demonstrating it, my sister-in-law, niece, and mom wanted them. A little peace of mind for very little money." —Jim Walker
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two colors and multiple packs).
10. A digital luggage scale so you don't have to struggle to guess if your suitcase is under 50 pounds (ugh, what a pain). Just hook it onto the handle of your luggage and lift it for an accurate reading.
You can also alternate between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must-have item for air travel." —Robert
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
11. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband to handle your motion sickness like a champ without having to reach for the barf bag. Just slip them on and they'll press down on your P6 acupressure point, which can help reduce nausea.
Reviewers swear by these nonmedicated bands for nausea relief: they've used them while traveling on airplanes, boats, and cars and for morning sickness during pregnancies. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I bought these for an upcoming cruise, but thought I would try them out when flying (as I tend to get motion sickness even after taking Dramamine). I was very surprised that I had no motion sickness after wearing these on two different work trips. I also took these on a cruise and only had to use them once. Once I felt the motion sickness coming on, I put on the bands and the sickness was gone in about 15 minutes. They came in a nice plastic case and are reusable." —Jessica
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.52+ (available in five colors).
12. A fanny pack that'll hold all your necessities while you're out and about. You can sling it around your should or waist to wear comfortably, unlike a purse that'll keep slipping off. Plus it comes with a hidden pocket in the back for your valuable belongings, because you're on vacation and you can't afford to lose your passport or ID.
Promising review: "Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents. I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." —IWG MD
Get it from Amazon for $9.96+ (available in two sizes and 45 colors).
13. A water-resistant cosmetic bag because one little makeup bag is simply not. enough. This unfolds into four separate compartments so you'll be able to take all your needed toiletries with you.
Promising review: "I bought this bag specifically for when I traveled across the country with my two small children. One of whom is a medically complex child. I put ALL of my toiletries, ALL their toiletries, and ALL of my son's medications in this bag. Everything fit perfectly, and nothing was broken. The hanger is durable and carried lots of weight when it hung on the back of the bathroom door. I bought the largest size, and it was 100% worth what I paid for. If you are traveling by yourself, I would recommend the smaller size. But if you are packing for others or just pack heavy, definitely buy the larger size. I absolutely loved it! And it was very compact in my suitcase. Very sturdy as I carried it. I HIGHLY recommend buying." —Hannah Funderburk
Get it from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).