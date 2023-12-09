29 Gifts That Even The Pickiest Of People Will Adore

1. A Comfy that'll give them the comfort of a hoodie and the warmth of a blanket — who could possibly hate the epitome of coziness?
Promising review: "I bought this for my dad for Christmas. He is extremely hard to buy for. I knew this would be something he loves or never wears. He is always really cold. He works from home and so I got him this in hopes he could stay warm and still be able to do video on his calls. I hit a home run! He loves it. It’s so soft and warm and it’s surprisingly stylish. It’s the perfect warmth for him so he doesn’t have to continually turn a space heater on and off to keep the room at the right temp. It would be perfect for relaxing around the house while staying warm and not having to continually readjust a blanket." —Katie M
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 25 styles).
2. An instant camera so their only source of pictures aren't from their phone. It instantly prints pictures onto individual film sheets so they can hang them up on their wall right away. Plus, it comes with a selfie mode — I mean, who doesn't like a good selfie?
It doesn't come with film, but you can check out options with a Toy Story border, a rainbow border, or plain ones!
Promising review: "Great picture quality and nice little updates to the body! Bought this as a gift for my 12-year-old daughter and it has been a huge time killer for quarantine. We love it and will be buying a second one for myself!" —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $76.95+ (available in six colors).
3. And a sleek Instax Mini Bluetooth phone photo printer to print out any pictures they please onto film, whether that be a collage or a Snapchat-filtered selfie.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd loves hers! She writes: "This is one of my absolute favorite things I own. This adorable portable printer allows me the joy of having physical photos plastered around my room, without having to carry around a bulky camera that never fits in my purse. In addition to looking cute on display in my room, I've also loved using prints in my planner and on vision boards. I've even printed out some quotes I found on Pinterest. And if you are already a fan of Fujifilm Instax Mini cameras, then you'll be thrilled to know that this printer uses the exact same film. The printer is super user-friendly and allows you to print off ~any~ picture from your camera roll through the Instax Mini Link app. Once the app is connected to your printer, you can import your photo, and then you're given tons of creative options. You can adjust the crop of your photo, add a filter, or even make a collage! Another useful thing I've used my printer for is finding an old picture of me and a friend, popping on a 'Happy Birthday' filter, and giving it to them in a frame as a gift." Check out her full Fujifilm Instax Mini Printer review.
Shipping info: Free Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $109.99.
4. The famous nonstick ceramic Always Pan (the 2.0 version!) that's made with nontoxic ceramic materials. They'll be able to replace up to 10 pieces of their boring ol' cookware because this bad boy can do it all! The best part? The ~eye-catching~ colors they come in.
It comes with a steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a rest. They can even put it in the oven — talk about versatility! What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer and it's oven-safe to 450°!
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a woman-owned factory in China.
Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.
Get it from Our Place for $105 (originally $150; available in 11 colors and also in mini and large).
Shipping info: In-stock products take up to two business days for processing and typically 1–7 business days for delivery. Expedited 2–3 day shipping options are available at additional cost.
Check out our Always Pan review (number 4 in the post) from one of my BuzzFeed colleagues to learn more!
5. A popular heated massager because no one can turn down a good massage. They can use it on their back, neck, legs, and even their feet so they can knead out all those stress knots.
Promising review: "It really does feel like someone is giving you a thorough deep tissue massage. The revolving heated balls go in a circular motion, and their direction changes every 60 seconds, VERY nice! It has an auto shut-off after 15 minutes, also very helpful. Sturdy, quiet and has a strong motor. I highly recommend this massager if you don't have a masseuse on hand when you get a crick in your neck or you suddenly can't bend over because your back is screaming from lower back pain. My sleep has improved noticeably since starting to use this well-built machine a few hours before retiring." —DonnieBoy
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A little journal that no one could be picky about, because it's a book filled with reasons why you love them.
There are versions for all kinds of people in your life, from your parents to your bestie! They're filled with 50 fill-in-the-blank prompts so you can create sentimental, personalized gifts for the special people in your life!
Promising review: "This is very little, but a big hit! It's a bit bigger than the palm of my hand. We used this in place of a birthday card for my dad’s 70th birthday. Everyone (seven adult children, spouse, and grandkids) was able to fill in the blanks and sign their name to each page! The answers that people filled in the blanks with were so special! There were some hilarious responses, some super sweet, and all in all it was a total hit of a little gift! It truly evokes lots of awesome memories and my dad, who is a total alpha male, was choked up with all the love and affirmation that was exemplified through our little sayings. It's super special and I’m so glad I found this! A gem, for sure!" —zacknabi
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 12 themes, from mom to grandpa to teacher).
7. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds to bump to "Cruel Summer," and guess what — these are completely waterproof. These pair easily and when they put them in their ears, they'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)!
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
8. And an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so the next time they're on a plane, they don't have to pay for a pair of wired headphones if they only have AirPods or other wireless headphones.
They just need to Bluetooth connect their listening device to the transmitter and insert it into any audio jack!
Twelve South is a husband-and-wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina, and has just 20 team members! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two colors and two other models).
9. A Christmas gift basket that's filled with the most scrumptious treats to fulfill anyone's sweet or savory tooth.
The basket includes: a few pears, dark chocolate Moose Munch, raspberry-filled shortbread cookies, yogurt-covered pretzels, Gouda, tree-shaped crackers, milk chocolate-covered almonds, dark chocolate peppermint bark, and all kinds of chocolate truffles!! Did I just drool a little? Yes.
Promising review: "My brother and his family really enjoyed the variety of items in the basket. He said there was something for everyone to enjoy!" —Sandra S.
Shipping info: Products take up to 4–7 business days for delivery. Expedited 2–3 day shipping options are available at additional cost. (See Henry & David's full shipping info here.)
Get it from Henry & David for $89.99 and check out all their other baskets here!
10. A pair of memory foam slippers so they don't have to suffer from cold feet every morning. Plus, these'll make them feel like they're walking on cloud nine because of how soft they are.
Promising review: "These are fabulous slippers! They're everything a slipper should be: super soft and warm, easy to slip on and off, and the sole comes up just high enough on the sides to keep the slipper from 'rolling' and it’s got the right amount of grip to keep you from slipping on hardwood or tile." —Humans of Kork & Kopper
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors and women's sizes 5–12).
11. Or a pair of cross-band indoor/outdoor fleece slippers to wear anytime so they can lounge around in style.
Promising reviews: "LOVE these! They are nice and thick so they do not sink in, and get that worn flat feeling. The fluff is perfect, and so cozy. Def buying more in different colors." —Ashley Scott
"Love these slippers. Originally bought as part of a gift but they were so cute and comfy I bought my own pair! I wear a size 8.5/9. Bought a medium and they fit juuuuust right!" —Kelly
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and seven colors).
12. A sophisticated glass that's etched with their home town to let them know home is always where the *drink* is.
Promising review: "Great gift. Recipient was super excited and instantly started identifying places on the map!" —ks2019
Shipping info: Usually ships within 24 hours and shipping is free with Uncommon Perks membership. Expedited shipping also available for an additional cost.
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $18 (available in 39 cities).
13. A Stanley Cup because honestly, who doesn't want this trendy tumbler? I can guarantee you that it's on their wishlist.
Promising review: "Love this tumbler! Have it filled with water or diet Mountain Dew and ice all day long! Leave water and ice at night to take morning pills! The ice stays frozen all day and night…love the handle and straw combo! We and our children and grandchildren use them! Easy to clean too." —Dave B
Shipping info: Order placed before December 13th will arrive before December 24th.
Get it from Stanley for $20+ (available in five sizes and tons of colors). Several colors and styles are also available on Amazon.
14. Or an insulated tumbler that is basically like a Stanley Cup, just without the price tag and logo. It comes in so many gorgeous designs, you'll find the perfect one for them. Aside from it looking absolutely ~fab~, it'll keep their drinks cold for up to 20 hours *AND* it's leakproof!
It'll also keep their drinks hot for up to five hours and comes with a straw lid with two straws as well as a flip lid!
Promising review: "Excellent design! I bought this flask a year ago. It has worked perfectly. First and foremost, it keeps my beverages cold for hours, even without a top on. It has two tops, one that holds a straw and another that has a flip mouthpiece. Both are great for travel, and I use both depending on where I am going. Definitely leakproof with both tops. At home I use it without a top. I put ice in the flask with water and it stays cold for hours." —Linda
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 16 designs and three sizes).
15. A Birthdate candle because zodiacs are the talk of the town right now. They'll get a personalized label and scent based on what day of the year they were born!
The label includes their star sign, ruling number, ruling planet, personality description, 2024 horoscope, tarot card, and their strengths and weaknesses based on the zodiac.
Birthdate Co. is a small business hand-pouring candles in the Northeastern US.
Promising review: "I ordered two of these and they were great hits with my friends. I’ve just ordered four more! They really make perfect personalized gifts!" —Pamela M.
Shipping info: Since every candle is personalized to the day, it can take up to 1 week after ordering for them to ship. Expedited 1–2 day shipping is available for an additional cost.
Get it from Birthdate Co. for $49.99 (originally $59.99).
16. A classic Kate Spade bangle that is inscribed with the cutest message that says "heart of gold," because that's what they have. Plus, it's such a simple piece of jewelry, it'll go with anything and everything.
Promising review: "The perfect gift. If you are looking for a simple quality gift for the wife this is it. She loved this. I was impressed by the quality of finish at this low of price. I could not be happier about this purchase and highly recommend to anyone looking to make a big splash for a lower price point." —Andrew B
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.40.
17. A splurge-worthy towel warmer to give your dear ones an at-home, 5-star spa experience because no one can turn down the feeling of a warm, snuggly towel. Who's winning gift giving this year? You.
It fits two large bath towels at a time and they can program the heat in 15-minute intervals up to an hour.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this warmer. I got this as a Christmas present for myself and use it every time I shower. It is definitely worth the price. I usually put clothing inside first, unravel a towel and place it in next, then turn the warmer on before I shower. In 15–20 minutes, the towel is HOT. If you’re contemplating purchasing this warmer, do yourself a favor and submit your payment ASAP!" —Brittvny Thomvs
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $126.62.