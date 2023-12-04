Your Life Will Get *Way* Easier With These 47 Genius Products

1. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker because you know how it goes — a watched pot never boils especially when you're absolutely starving. This bad boy will give you a batch of al dente pasta in just 12 minutes!
It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas.
Promising reviews: "This little thing is great. I wish I'd bought it sooner. It's a very simple container with draining and measuring holes (for long pasta) in the lid. The container itself isn't anything special. Honestly, the part that makes it REALLY worth buying is the little instruction card. It accurately shows you how long to cook many different kinds of pasta, how much water to add, etc. It takes out all the guesswork, which saves SO much time. Every kind of pasta I've tried so far has come out perfectly al dente by strictly following the instructions." —T. B. H.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2. A super popular (100,000+ 5-star ratings!) ChomChom pet hair remover that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three styles).
3. A set of bag sealers because there is nothing worse than looking forward to eating Hot Cheetos after a long, hard day just to munch on some stale chips. One side seals and the other side opens — the perfect snack companion.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed.' Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.39.
4. A twist-bottom flower vase to finally end your internal battle of whether or not to take care of your gifted flowers, because this makes it so easy and convenient. Instead of struggling to replace the water or trim the stems, just remove the bottom of the vase for easy access!
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.
Amaranth Vase Company is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers.
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
5. An anti-soggy cereal bowl because no one should have to eat Cinnamon Toast *Crunch*less. It separates solids and liquids and can also be used for chips and dips, curry and rice, and anything else you despise eating soggy.
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in packs of two or three).
6. And a two-sided travel cup so instead of having to bring both a water bottle and coffee tumbler, you just need this genius cup!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors).
7. The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. The Car Seat Key for anyone with arthritis, carpal tunnel, or just long nails. Unclipping the buckle of your child's car seat is pretty darn hard sometimes. Luckily with this nifty tool, you just slide it over the red button and squeeze!
Promising review: "After I had my first child almost a year ago, I stopped getting acrylic nails because I couldn't get him out of his car seat without struggling or breaking a nail. I’d have to get them as an overlay or extra short. But I saw this product on TikTok and had to try it out and omg!! It works! It took me a while to figure out the best angle to get him out with it but once I did I went to the nail shop expeditiously!! Lol If you’ve been thinking about this for a while, GET IT! It’s worth it!" —Tora318
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).
9. An auto-shutoff outlet so even when you *know* you unplugged my curling iron, there's still a little voice in the back of my mind telling me you didn't, and this will give your peace of mind. You can just set this to however many hours you want your device on and it shuts off right after!
That can't be a fear just I have, right? Right??? You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya
Get it from Amazon for $11.79.
10. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask because you need sleep + it's bright out + your lashes are on fleek and you want to keep them that way = lethal combo. With this baby, the mask won't touch your eyes and provides cushy padding!
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "I'm a light sleeper and use an eye mask and ear plugs every night. They help me sleep better because I don't have dark curtains at home and my street is quite noisy. The last eye mask I bought was a cheap one I found at a dollar store. I'd have to keep buying new ones from time to time because they would tear apart pretty often. This is a game changer. It's high quality and does the job much better! Firstly, I didn't really feel like I was wearing a mask because of the design. It's super comfortable and blocks all light. The earplugs block sound, so I can finally get restful sleep. Totally worth it!" —Nisheeta Jagtiani
Get the set from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in seven colors).
11. A bath pillow and full body mat so you don't have to awkwardly rest your head on the ledge anymore. Not only will it cushion your neck but it also gives you FULL BODY comfort, giving you the bath experience you never knew you needed.
For the ultimate relaxing experience, check out this bath tray!
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
12. A door draft stopper to stick to the bottom of your door to keep the heat and AC in (I just saved your electricity bill). It also drowns out noise, keeps out bugs, and even prevents kids and pets from sliding toys under the stove and fridge — what a lovely multi-use product.
Promising review: "The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside! The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." —Wuzaaap
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
13. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers because we all know those crumbs and liquids that fall in between the way-too-narrow gap will probably never be cleaned up.
Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and five styles).
14. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike dishwasher magnet that's reversible so you'll have a status update on your dirty dishes in case that, *ahem* someone always puts dirty plates in when everything else is clean. This is so genius it deserves a Dundie award. 🏆
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
15. A set of Wad-Free pads so your sheets actually come out dry instead of a dripping ball of fabric. These pads prevent your sheets from getting tangled and keeps them separate from everything else. Once you use these and take out dry, unwrinkled sheets, you'll realize that it was never your poor dryer's fault.
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
16. And a SockDock because one sock ~mysteriously~ goes missing when you do laundry, every. single. time. It has a built-in hanger and holds nine pairs of socks, so you'll never have to sort them again after taking them out of the dryer.
SockDock is a small business founded by Kevin Bunn in March 2017 after he got so frustrated losing socks while doing laundry.
Promising review: "For the last six years, I have lost literally dozens of socks. No one would fess up to having them stuffed in their drawers or crammed underneath their beds. So, it must be the sock gnomes. I have been using the SockDock for about a month, I've washed about three or four loads and guess what, not one sock lost. It does take some commitment to load soiled socks on the tree, but it's worth the effort. They come out of the wash, and you just hang them up and pull fresh ones off. I highly recommend if you can commit yourself to the process." —S. Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
17. A brilliant ice tray so you don't even have to touch the ice cubes when you want to use them! Just fill it up with water, freeze it, and push the silicone molds down.
Icebreaker is a small biz based in Texas that sells this genius ice cube solution!
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!) Then seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).