1. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to watch your downloaded movies or shows on the plane without having to struggle to prop your phone up. You can mount it onto the tray or even your carry-on so you can keep yourself entertained while you're at the gate two hours too early.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.29+ (available in five colors).
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — it'll help the disposal clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A strainer that attaches to any pot so you don't have to *strain* your arms holding up a colander. Plus, no pasta will be a flight risk and end up in the sink.
It's made of flexible silicone and designed to fit most pots and pans.
Promising review: "Years ago I had a pot strainer that worked well. When it finally broke I bought several nearer versions and NONE of them fit anything well. I ended up getting a large bowl-style strainer which worked but took up valuable cabinet space. This clip-on silicone strainer is amazing! It fits every pot in my cabinet, keeping food in and letting the water or grease out. Plus it frees up valuable cabinet space. I highly recommend it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors).
4. An eyelash comb to separate your lashes when your mascara clumps up after applying. Just brush this through a few times and you're good to go!
5. A popular, long-lasting eyeliner stamp because if you're like me and have to redo your wing a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this stamp you won't waste any eyeliner — all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before, and they were so watery and not close to the dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
6. Shout color-catching sheets so the next time you do laundry you don't have to separate your whites from your colors. These'll capture all the running dye so you can save those tears when you realize your favorite shirt is still white!
Promising review: "These Color Catcher sheets really protect colors from bleeding. It makes all clothes/laundry brighter and looking like new — not that old washed color after just one wash without these sheets. I give this product 5+ stars. Highly recommend. A few pennies spent additionally on your laundry makes one look like wearing new clothes all the time." —Nikita
Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $11.45.
7. A shower curtain with pockets because balancing all your shower products on the bathtub rim is way too chaotic. Now they won't be a fall risk and will be as secure as possible.
You can hang this shower curtain with the pockets facing either the inside or outside, depending on what you need to store.
Promising review: "I needed more storage in my shower because there are no built-in niches, and I only have room for a narrow shower caddy. I saw this idea on Pinterest, but it was geared toward college dorms and small apartments. I found that it works great in any size bathroom. It has nine pockets of different sizes, so you can store many different items. The liner itself is of heavy plastic and the pockets are of sturdy mesh. The overall quality is very good and it does not feel too thin. My shower rod is screwed into the wall, so I am not concerned about putting too many heavy items in the pockets, but if you have a tension rod, you should be aware not to overload it." —Minerva King
Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
8. A Car Caché so you can keep your bag within arm's reach without your precious items falling out every time you hit the brakes. You'll never have to put your bags on the dirty floor again, where only feet belong. Plus reviewers say it's handy for keeping their doggos in the back seat!
Psst...it also comes with mesh pockets so you can store essentials right by your side!
Promising review: "Um, holy grail! My purse has always taken up my passenger seat. If I have a passenger, it's sitting next to me in the driver's seat. I have a large LV bag that doesn't have a zipper to close it up. Any time I would brake even a tiny bit harder than usual, everything would go sliding off to the floor if I didn't mom-arm it. I got so sick of picking up the contents of my purse (I live in So Cal and drive A LOT). I saw this in a random article on FB, read the glowing reviews, and bought it immediately. YOU GUYS, this is AMAZING! It keeps my purse in place and doesn't slip out on either side. It took all of two minutes to install. LOVE!" —MsJoy
Get it from Amazon for $18.49.
9. Blind-spot mirrors because parallel parking and merging lanes can be such a pain. in. the. neck (yes, figuratively and literally). With these helpful lil' gizmos, you'll be able to save so much time trying to squeeze into that space *and* do it safely!
Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these its been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." —Mariam Abass
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four shapes and three styles).
10. A makeup spatula (as seen on Shark Tank) so you can get every cent out of your favorite beauty products. With this, you won't be cringing every time you throw out your concealer that still has a quarter left in it.
11. A handy little cleaning ball that you can leave in your bag to capture any dirt, dust, or crumbs that *dare* to enter. You can also take it out of the casing and roll it around to pick up whatever is left over! This won't end up in your junk drawer; it'll just live in your bag.
See how well it works at cleaning the bottom of a bag on TikTok!
Promising review: "I found out about this little gadget from a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little micro-crumbs at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: To open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah Couv
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors, as well as a set of three).