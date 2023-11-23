33 Gifts To Make Them Feel Like A Real-Life Inspector Gadget

Flîkr Fire is a family-owned small business, and their personal fireplace is fueled by isopropyl alcohol, meaning no carbon monoxide. Simply place the fireplace on a stable surface, add the fuel, wipe up any spills, and light it with a long-handled lighter or match for 45 minutes of flames.

Promising review: "This is a really awesome little firepit. It's perfect for intimate dinners or small gatherings — it's also portable and burns clean." —Cheron

Shipping info: Free 2–6 day shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Flîkr Fire on Amazon for $99 (available in two colors).