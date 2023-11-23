33 Gifts To Make Them Feel Like A Real-Life Inspector Gadget

1. A portable fireplace for anyone who asked for 🎶 chestnuts roasting on an open fire 🎶 but the only fire they have is their gas stove.
Flîkr Fire is a family-owned small business, and their personal fireplace is fueled by isopropyl alcohol, meaning no carbon monoxide. Simply place the fireplace on a stable surface, add the fuel, wipe up any spills, and light it with a long-handled lighter or match for 45 minutes of flames.
Promising review: "This is a really awesome little firepit. It's perfect for intimate dinners or small gatherings — it's also portable and burns clean." —Cheron
Shipping info: Free 2–6 day shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Flîkr Fire on Amazon for $99 (available in two colors).
2. A space pen that may be the most durable, indestructible gadget ever made. It can write upside down, under water, on wet surfaces — it can do anything!
The patented ink cartridge was designed by Paul Fisher for NASA in the 1960s!
Promising review: "I keep this in my back pants pocket because it is small enough that I can do so. It gets sat on, dropped, and occasionally sent through the washing machine...and it is still as good as new. I have worn this pen on my person, daily, for the last FOUR YEARS, and the coating is as good as ever. It needs refills every once in a while, but other than that, no maintenance is needed." —Segv
Get it from Amazon for $67.50.
3. A Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot for the Monica Geller in your life who is going to love, appreciate, and use this forever. Expect a thank you card from them because their life just got so much easier.
Promising review: "What can I say!!?!? It was delivered today and I couldn’t help but give it a spin after charging it up and connecting to the app. I have a 'robot mop' from another brand but all it does is release water slowly and drag a microfiber pad over the floor. The spinning pads in the back are what sold me on the SpinWave. It vacuums the floor as it mops. It’s extremely quiet so I can run it while my kids are sleeping. When it’s in the wet mop mode, it avoids my area rugs and random toys left on the floor. I’ve searched for something like this for a while and couldn’t be happier with my purchase." —Wertz81
Get it from Amazon for $163.03+ (available in six styles).
4. A nitro cold brew maker that's perfect for the "iced coffee only" drinker who'll probably use this gizmo every day.
Promising review: "This product is wonderful. I would buy it for every coffee lover in my life. You can mix and match flavors of coffee for a unique taste every refill. This product is meant to sit in the fridge (it's a cold brew!). My fridge isn't huge by any means but, while the coffee pot sits in the fridge, it never seems to be in my way! The coffee comes out delicious every time. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. I can't imagine a morning without a cold cup of this brew!" —Brooklyn
Shipping info: Economy, standard, and express (one to two business days) shipping options are offered. For free standard shipping, you can sign up for Uncommon Goods Perks here.
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $249.
5. A Ninja Thirsti Drink System for those who refuse to drink unflavored, still water. This baby turns water into a bubbly, fruity-flavored drink with just a push of a few buttons.
I have one of these in my home and let me tell you, it is an absolute game changer. I used to buy sparkling water every day and it reaaally added up. With this I can choose how fizzy I want my drink, whatever flavors I want, and how intense I want it! IMHO, the best part is the variety of flavors it comes in and the benefits they have! The starter pack comes with caffeine, electrolyte, vitamin, and unsweetened flavor drops and they all taste DELICIOUS. You can even mix two flavors together! Plus, it's super easy to make and takes about a minute — just fill up the water reservoir, set your preferences, and press start. This is the BEST investment for carbonated drink fanatics out there!
Promising review: "Ninja Thirsti Drink System is such an awesome innovation!! First off, Ninja is an AMAZING brand. Quality is everything, let alone technology! The Thirsti Drink System is cute and does not take up space! Can convert any Drink to carbonation!! AMAZING!" —NN2109
6. An Echo Auto because we all have that one person in our lives who insists on texting or changing the music on their phone while driving. With the help of Alexa, it'll allow them to control everything with their voice — from choosing songs to making calls!
Promising review: "I bought two, one for my wife's vehicle and one for my truck. We love it and works perfectly. With Amazon music and our phones. No more messing with my phone at red lights. This is perfect for anyone that wants an excellent hands-free device. Plug and play, easy to set up and sync with our phones and Prime music." —Al Fernandez
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A rechargeable LED dog collar to spoil your or your friend's doggo. With this juiced up collar, Snoopy will go from dog to ~dawg~.
Promising review: "Now that the evenings are getting darker...and so are the mornings...this collar is exactly what we needed for our two puppies. We got one in green and the other in blue and both are BRIGHT. It gives us peace of mind because no matter what they are up to, we can see them. I will also add in that it has added a wonderful entertainment value to our evenings because it is like attending a rave in our backyard. We get to watch two glow sticks run and wrestle; it has been pretty fun. Beyond that, it gives us peace of mind that they will be seen by others so there is a built in safety measure. We also got the leashes but haven't used them yet. I am sure after daylight savings ends, we will need them for walks. I highly recommend these collars (and leashes!)." —TReader
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes XXS–XL and six colors).
8. A pair of aerating wineglasses so you and your friends can have a New Girl binge and gossip sesh while sipping on elevated wine. It'll basically be like a gift to yourself, too!
Give them the gift of drunk TV time. They're worth it.
Promising review: "I got these for my mom and she loves them! They are great conversation pieces, and fun to use. The wine fans out and falls into the glass as pictured. She runs them through the dishwasher and hasn't had any issues cleaning them that way. These are fun for wine drinkers." —Kaitlyn G.
Get them from Amazon for $59.98.
9. A portable mini projector for a big screen theater vibe (it can project a picture up to 170 inches!) without having to step foot outside. This is perfect for any movie buff — plus they'll be able to do everything they can't do a. the theater, like talk, sing, and eat their own snacks.
Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.