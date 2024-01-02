39 Fun TikTok Products To Help Brighten Those Post-Holiday Blues

1. An adorable mushroom night-light so you can feel like you're sleeping in an enchanted forest. It activates when it's in the dark and these magical 'shrooms even change colors!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
2. A super popular set of matte hair claws so you can put your hair up with a looser look compared to rubber bands. Plus they come in so many cute colors, it'll add some ~spice~ to your locks!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
3. A National Geographic geode kit that both kids and adult can marvel at. You just have to crack 'em open to reveal some beautiful, shiny crystals. Show them off on every shelf, corner, and table in your home — we love hands-on decor!
The kit includes a magnifying glass, safety goggles, display stands, and a full-color geode learning guide.
Promising review: "Not just for kids! I’m 25 and I still love this kit! My boyfriend and I break these open together and it’s so much fun!! We got a great variety and will be ordering another!" —Stephanie Lawson
4. A nifty cereal dispenser because why reach up into the pantry, grab a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch...you get the process...when you could have a full bowl of cereal with just the twist of a knob? Plus you can keep trail mix, candy, and more in here for easy snacking!
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
5. A fantastical 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle that has the most unique shapes combined with the most adorable designs. This baby isn't like any other — once you complete it, you can open the envelope to reveal extra pieces to add onto the completed puzzle for a ~twist~ ending!
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
6. A highly rated Revlon hot air brush to dry and style hair at the same time so you won't have to take so many steps in your styling routine. This one's for you "fashionably late" people!
Promising reviews: "I have mid-length 4c hair and this works perfectly! It doesn’t take too long to do. I started off on the low setting and went back over it with the cool setting. It really got the full length of my hair and my hair didn’t feel dry or damaged at all ( I rinsed it and used hair lotion and combed out my hair before I used the dryer)." —Jess
"I kept seeing this all over social media. I assumed it was a gimmick and I wasn't going to love it, let alone like it. I was going to use it, and figured with Amazon's amazing return policy I was probably gonna just return it. What do I have to lose? I have wavy/curly hair. Normally, my hair is still frizzy after I blow it out with a round brush and dryer. I have to add product to smooth it out and then go over with my iron. Not anymore. No more adding smoothing gels and serums that just weight down my hair, making it look dirty, or flat ironing it after. And...it feels so soft. And it lasts. Currently on day three of waking up with the best hair ever. What is this magical device?!?" —Kelli Michele
7. An ingenious candle warmer lamp so you don't have to worry about putting out the flame or waking up to the sound of sirens. This floral beauty of a lamp has a bulb that heats up to melt the wax of a candle and is adjustable so you can control how fast your candle burns.
It includes a halogen warming bulb, and even has a dimmer so you can adjust it to your desired brightness level.
Promising review: "This is perfect! It’s beautiful and super sparkly! One thing I didn’t know is that it’s dimmable! So you can have a really low ambiance or super bright light! It’s absolutely perfect!" —Heather Marie
8. Some ridiculously beautiful Porter Seal-Tight Glass Containers because you deserve to eat your leftovers from a pretty container. Since they're leakproof, you'll be able to tote around your favorite foods without the fear of spilling everywhere!
The jars are BPA-free as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel says: "Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shedded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean *super* well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."
9. A set of Crayola Globbles that may be marketed towards children, but I know this would keep ME, an adult, entertained for hours. Just toss them at the wall and watch as they roll down for countless hours of fun. Plus they leave no residue behind if you want a mess-free toy for your kids — your holy grail.
Promising review: "Super duper fun. Bought my adult self something silly-fun and have no regrets. Had my niece in mind to play with them as well. Works on any kind of ceiling, tried them all except popcorn style so far. Easy to clean and after they dry on their own they are even better than new! Helpful hint, if you have a salad spinner, put some hot water and soap in it and spin them until clean. Definitely let them dry on their own, but they only take a few minutes to do so. 10/10 will buy more whenever these wear out. Thank you!" —Sabrina S.
10. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for a homemade frozen treat, especially on nights where you really don't want to run to the store. Just freeze your fruits (that's all you need!) and insert them into the chute for some delicious "sorbet."
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
11. The Flick Stick, a waterproof eyeliner stamp that creates a perfect wing — because if you're like me and have to redo it a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this stamp you won't waste any eyeliner; all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
12. A popular and affordable pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can bump to "Cruel Summer" in the shower, because guess what, they're completely waterproof. They pair easily and when you put them in your ears, you'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)!
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
13. A handheld milk frother to create cafe-esque lattes and cappuccinos with delicious foam. The battery-powered handheld frother will turn your cup of joe foamy in just a matter of seconds! I mean, even if you don't use it, it'll look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
Promising review: "Best frother that I've ever used...very comfortable to use and powerful, too. Got this to replace another branded one that zonked out on me after only a couple of months. Love love this frother. I use it to 'blend' my morning coffee with coconut oil. This frother is more powerful than my last. The stand is a nice little bonus to keep the frother off the table and from rolling off the counter. The handle is very comfortable to hold. The back (if the label is facing you), has an index finger rest. I highly recommend this frother." —N Duong
