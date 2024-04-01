Just 27 Fun Things To Treat Yourself To Because You Seriously Deserve It

1. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in black).
2. A dimmable duck night-light that's just so ducking adorable! You can just tap the duck to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charging cable.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two other styles).
3. Or a toast night-light to light up your day if it's been a little *crumby.* This adorable face mixed with the perfect glow is the BEST way to end your night. Plus its little legs double as a phone stand!
Promising review: "Cutest little light I didn’t know I needed! Timer function is perfect for use as a nightlight or as an indicator that it’s time for bed. Brightness is perfect, especially since you can choose to keep front, back, or both lights on. Battery life is fantastic, I’ve only charged it once since getting it and it has been used every night. Would definitely recommend." —Tiff164
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four styles).
4. A cute and complimentary rearview mirror decal so every time you peek at the mirror, you'll get reminded that you. are. GORGEOUS! A daily affirmation never hurt anybody (just keep your eyes on the road)!
Lizey Mae is a small biz based in Provo, Utah, making the cutest decals and stickers with affirmative phrases that'll put a smile on your face.
Promising review: "So cute. Every time my friends get in my car and discover the decal, they get so happy. I love it." —Christina Rikkers
Get it from Lizey Mae on Etsy for $3+ (available in 22 colors and four phrases).
5. A bunch of macaron boxes for decor *and* for storage! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, I'll take six please.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey that you can't go wrong with no matter what you decide to put it on. Name me a better combination than sweet and spicy — YUM!
Promising review: "Saw this on a Food Network show and decided to try! LOVE IT! Great honey taste with just a bit of heat at the end. My husband loves 'hot' foods and even grows his own peppers to put on anything. He really likes this on his French toast and I like it with peanut butter. However, I just made baked beans and added a tablespoon of Mike's Hot in addition to the brown sugar (reduced amount) and they were the BEST baked beans ever!" —Ritakc
Get it from Amazon for $13.49 (also available in multipacks).
7. And Truff Hot Sauce if you loooove spice but more importantly ~truffle~. You can drizzle this on almost anything and everything, but hopefully not on ice cream (but hey, no judgement here).
BuzzFeeder Hannah Loewentheil absolutely *loves* this stuff (those are her pictures above!):
"I've been doing much more cooking lately. There's one ingredient that makes even my most average home cooking taste amazing, and it's this Truff truffle-infused hot sauce. The white truffle infused hot sauce quite literally tastes like heaven, but IMO, the classic black truffle hot sauce is the most versatile and a staple in my kitchen. And while at first $20+ seemed like an absurd price to pay for hot sauce, this stuff is worth the price tag. I mean...truffles. And I've tried plenty of truffle-infused hot sauces, olive oils, and what-nots in the past, but they often taste overpowering or low-quality. But this hot sauce is the perfect balance of decadent truffle, heat, spice, and a tiny bit of sweetness. I slather it on pretty much everything savory from eggs and tacos to sandwiches and fried rice. Even if my cooking tastes mediocre at best, a drizzle of this makes it taste almost restaurant quality and so full of flavor."
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in five flavors) .
8. A cocktail shaker set to make a drink — or a few — at home and keep yourself busy with a few margs in ya. It comes with the essential tools for making cocktails and even includes recipes to bring you one step closer to being a bartender.
Set includes: cocktail shaker with a built-in strainer, double sided jigger, mixing spoon, Hawthorne strainer, double lever corkscrew, ice tongs, bottle opener, and recipe cards.
Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend for Valentine's Day, but in reality, I just wanted him to learn how to make his own drinks so I could have yummy $9 drinks from home. He loves it, and so do I. It came with a booklet full of recipes for all sorts of drinks you find at all the trendy bars, and now he is starting to be so confident in his drink-making abilities he doesn't even need to look at it! I love it, so does he, and we are just excited to make fun things at home!" —Hailey Stover
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight styles).
9. Or an oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle with the most unique shapes combined with the most adorable designs. This baby isn't like any other — once you complete it, you can open the envelope to reveal extra pieces to add onto the completed puzzle for a ~twist~ ending!
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
10. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter that you can add to any drink because everything is better with ✨sparkles✨.
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 17 colors).
11. We're Not Really Strangers, a game if you and your friends, S.O., or even roommates have run out of things to talk about — trust me, this game will get the conversation rolling. The question cards come in three levels that get more intense the further you go and you must give an answer to move on.
The game works best with two players but can be played with up to six. You can also check our their expansion packs here!
Promising review: "I got this for my best friend and I. We’ve known each other 10+ years and found even with this game that we were learning new things about each other. It took us hours just to complete the first two parts! Super fun way to start a conversation and get to know someone on a deeper level. Cannot recommend enough for friends, family, or relationships." —Lilly
Get it from Amazon for $20.49+ (available in five editions).
12. A gentle carbonated clay mask to exfoliate your skin and remove blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam, and let the charcoal sit for a little before washing it off — fun and cleansing! Try being upset with bubbles on your face, I dare you.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
13. An assortment of Cadbury chocolates so you won't have to fly allll the way to Europe for some ~wicked~ (*in a British accent*) candy. I'm literally salivating thinking about unwrapping one of these bars.
Each set comes with with one Curly Wurly, one Picnic, one Twirl, one Starbar, one Crunchie, one Wispa, one Dairy Milk Caramel, one Double Decker, one Dairy Milk, and one Flake.
Promising review: "While watching Matilda The Musical recently on Netflix, we saw one of the kids handing Matilda a Curly Wirly bar. Having never tried one before, I went online to fine them and happened across this box. This candy has not disappointed. Fresh and delicious!" —Barbra
Get it from Amazon for $20.97.
14. A pair of constellation tassel earrings that'll be the *star* of your outfit.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss
Get them from Amazon for $8.66 (available in two colors).