31 Pieces Of Decor That’ll Perk Up Your Kinda Blah Home

Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:

"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed Shopping posts is peak adulting.

Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.