31 Pieces Of Decor That’ll Perk Up Your Kinda Blah Home

1. A minimalist knot pillow because you can*knot* deal with your tattered throw pillows anymore.
Promising review: "I bought this for a chair and ottoman set for a reading nook in a guest bedroom. While it’s not a pillow to be used for your head or for lumbar support, it is really cute to use for decor as an accent piece. Everyone who has seen it has complimented it, and the navy blue is rich and plush." —brenmiy
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in three sizes and 17 colors)
2. A dimmable night-light that's just so ducking adorable! You can just tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charging cable.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available as a dog or pear).
3. A trio of candle holders so you can add a eerie yet awe-striking vibe to your plain ol' mantle. Some may even say this'll give your house some *drip*?
Promising review: "I love the way it picks up color and plays with light and shadow. Amazing work of art. I highly recommend it. It arrived quickly, was boxed very well, and was super easy to set up. Light enough but also sturdy enough to stand safely." —Susan Stec
Get it from Amazon for $56.69+ (available in four finishes)
4. A wall hook if you want to add some flowers by your doorway but can't seem to keep the real ones alive. It'll give you a "hand" with your bag, keys, or coat when you come back home.
P.S. it can hold up to two pounds!
Promising reviews: "This piece is so amazing. I can’t wait to use it. I purchased one and loved it enough to purchase another." —DeeShopper
"This is exactly what I was searching for and I LOVE it!! Some comments mention that it is smaller than anticipated, and yes, it's petite. But it's so cool and unique that it stands out!! I can most definitely recommend this brass hand!" —GingerAdele
Get it from Anthropologie for $28 (available in three colors).
5. A cordless table lamp that'll spruce up your home, even if you want to keep a minimalist aesthetic. This simple and sleek lamp will provide you with the perfect mood lighting *and* you can adjust the brightness!
P.S. this only requires a tap at the top to turn on, so you can turn it on and off even if your hands are full or dirty.
Promising review: "The color is wonderful. They came pre-charged. On and off is simple — just one touch on top. Base is heavy and non-slip. Perfect for parties, tabletop, or desks. I love these darling lamps!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in eight colors).
6. A *home*y tissue box cover so you can cry in style instead of pulling out tissues from a cardboard box. It could even put a smile on your face from its cuteness!
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed Shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
7. A set of room-darkening velvet curtains because the curtains you have right now just aren't doing the trick. These block out up to 80% of light — for all you sensitive sleepers out there, this one's for you.
Promising reviews: "I am thoroughly and I mean thoroughly happy that I bought these curtains! I bought three sets (two panels each) for three windows in the living room. I bought the 108-inch as I have floor-to-ceiling windows. They just look absolutely amazing with my dark walls. The fabric is absolutely amazing — it's good quality, none of the stitching was loose or torn or anything like that, and all of the grommets were set exactly as they should be. If you're even remotely thinking about spending money on curtains...BUY THESE. SERIOUSLY...BUY THEM..." —Lexus Cherry
"Great curtains. I didn’t want the cheap-looking blackout curtains but I didn’t want to sell my left kidney for the nice ones. These are a great price, they look really nice and block light extremely well. I work night shift and now I have to worry about waking up on time rather than falling asleep in a reasonable amount of time. I would definitely recommend these." —Katy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in six sizes and 20 colors)
8. A vinyl coaster set that is so unique and fun, whoever comes over will actually want to use one instead of you having to keep reminding them. When these aren't in use, they stack neatly onto to record player holder.
9. A fancy new switch plate so you can cover up that piece of worn down plastic that your landlord refuses to replace.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DirecTV." —Karebow
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in five finishes).
10. A mirror decal because there is truly nothing better than a daily affirmation telling yourself that you look amazing. Mirror mirror on the wall, you're the prettiest of them all!
Unfortunately the mirror isn't included BUT you can find a similar one here!
See Yang Yang Designs on Amazon Handmade for more home decor, including cute decals for your bathtub and shower!
Promising review: "Super cute and easy to apply! Wanted a positive-message decal for my bathroom mirror, this is great! Cleaned the mirror first and then followed the instructions, super easy to apply and stuck on the first try. Great value for money." —Ally
Get it from Yang Yang Designs on Amazon Handmade for $9.99 (available in three colors).
11. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — basically, it'll look gorgeous anywhere.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five styles).
12. Or a negative space vase that may just be the epitome of minimalism. You'll be able to display your flowers or plants from the stem to the petals.
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer
Get three from Amazon for $21.96+ (available in three set sizes).
13. A Michael Scott mood magnet if you absolutely adore The Office (guilty!). Whether you wake up feeling like Prison Mike or like you just won a Dundie Award, there is def an emotion up there for you. Plus, it'll give your guests a heads-up if you're a little ~angsty~ that day.
Monkey Business is a small biz based in Mesa, Arizona that specializes in downright hilarious pop culture mood magnets. Check out their their Friends and Harry Styles versions!
Promising review: "Such a fantastic gift for Office fans. I've purchased a few of these in the past as gifts (and one for myself of course) and they're always so well received." —William
Get it from Monkey Business Etc. on Etsy for $24.