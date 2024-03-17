The kit includes an LED lamp dryer, 12 gorg gel polish colors, 16 pieces of nail art designs, manicure tools, base gel, and two top coats — matte and shiny. The company warns that allergic reactions can happen, so do a skin test before going forward with doing an entire mani.



Promising review: "Lemme just start by saying — I never write Amazon reviews, but this nail kit deserves it. For years I have been sick and tired of spending $80+ to get my nails done only to walk out of the salon completely disappointed from having my cuticles cut and bleeding, polish missing most of my nail and the sides, or it chipping off the second I leave. Tonight I gave myself the cheapest yet quickest, most convenient, thorough, and beautiful manicure I’ve ever had! And I am not the patient, perfectionist type either — I usually hate doing my own nails. But this kit made it so simple, easy, and gave an absolutely beautiful finish. I had no mess-ups, and both hands took maybe 20 minutes?? I’m writing this review not even an hour later, so I can’t say for sure on how long it lasts, but I can tell you I’ve already cleaned the house, done dishes and laundry, and I have NO chips in the paint, so that’s a wonderful sign. I’m so excited for this kit and to save SO much money this year on doing my nails at home!!" —Bailey

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in 13 kits with different colored polishes).