Just 27 Beauty Products From Amazon You'll Want To Add To Your Routine *Now*

1. A Wet n Wild angled liner brush so your makeup can look as ~on fleek~ as possible. It has an ergonomic handle so you'll be able to hold it easily and be super duper precise!
Promising review: "These brushes work great. Bristles are not overly stiff, but hold well enough for applying color or even blending in smaller places. The price is awesome, so no need to overly worry about stains or loss. These are usually the less expensive brushes I carry in my cosmetic bag for on-the-go touch-ups. For the price however, they pack a powerful punch in being precise and easily washable. Love the pinkish/white hue to each brush too. Gives them a soft and romantic look while sitting on my vanity. Would definitely recommend these brushes." —TB
Price: $1.70 (available in 15 other styles)
2. A jar of Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream to renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
Price: $7.94
3. A toner formulated with milk vetch root extract that can help improve your skin's elasticity and leaving you ~glowing~. It'll quickly absorb into your skin without the stickiness OR irritation!
Promising review: "been using this for a few months along with my Cosrx snail mucin serum as moisturizers and toners and I genuinely have been so happy with my skin. It doesn’t leave a thick feeling on your face but it does moisturize pretty well. I have sensitive dry skin and a lot of products have made me break out even more, but truly since I simplified my routine and stuck with these products my skin has been consistently clear, even on my period. doesn’t smell like anything and a little product goes a long way. 10/10 glad i ordered this :)" —rae
Price: $18.15 (also available in a two pack)
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help remove years of staining and that only takes 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I have bought so many products to whiten my teeth and none of them worked as well nor were as reasonably priced as this pen. Two days into using this pen twice a day I could see a significant difference. This took out stains from coffee, tea, wine, and even removed the discoloration from previously smoking. I wish I found this product sooner! One thing I noticed was that this doesn’t cause any teeth sensitivity. I am super impressed and will continue to use this for years to come." —Alicia
Price: $18.95 for a two-pack
5. A set of 18 makeup brushes that's perfect if you're a makeup fanatic and need a specific brush for each product. They're made from fiber wool so they're soft to the touch and won't irritate your skin.
The set includes: a powder, tapered, face flat, flat angled, angled, multifunctional, classic eyeshadow, angled eyeshadow, eyeshadow, blending, precision, cosmetic, eyeliner, flat angle eyebrow, halo dyeing, lip, detail, and spiral and eyebrow brush. Oh and it also comes with a case!
Promising review: "I bought this hoping for the best (sometimes you just don't know!) and I am pleasantly surprised how much I really do like them! Attractive little case, the brushes are pretty, super soft and do not irritate my skin. Nor have I had the brush hairs keep falling out like some cheaper brands. Overall I'd say I'm happy with my purchase and would recommend them. :)" —MzVelvet
Price: $12.99+ (available in eight colors)
6. A bottle of Cosrx snail mucin essence to soothe dehydrated skin and reduce dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
Price: $16
7. A lengthening mascara that'll enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its brush that'll coat every. single. hair. The best part: The formula is clump-free and smudge-proof!
Promising review: "This is the best mascara I have ever tried. It doesn’t clump up and it makes your lashes pop without making you look like you have fake ones on. And it is buildable. It washes off pretty well with water, and doesn’t irritate eyes. Came fresh and well packaged. Definitely recommend it!" —Maria
Price: $12.56+ (available in black, brown, or green)
8. A scalp massager to exfoliate and massage your scalp in the shower for a DIY spa experience. Reviewers mention that it has helped them with psoriasis, dandruff, and scalp tenderness!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "I recently started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it a few weeks ago. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH
Price: $6.98+ (available in three colors)
9. A Coco & Eve tanner and mitt set so even in the middle of summer, you'll have that sun kissed look as if you just came back from Cabo. Its coconut, botanicals, and amino acids formula will not only help hydrate your skin but also blur blemishes. And as an added bonus, it smells ~superb~.
Just rub in on your skin in circular motions and let it sit for two hours. After, take a warm shower, pat yourself dry, and you're good to go!
Promising review: "This is the absolute best self tanner I have ever used, and that is just about all of them. I got medium. The pigment is dark brown with a green tint when applied and it develops into a beautiful warm, natural-looking tan. It lasts over an entire week on me with very little fading and no streaking. I’m mean clearly it works as you see in the picture. The scent is a wonderful beachy scent and never has that smell of a typical self tanner that is such a dead giveaway." —Eva
Price: $39 (available in three shades)
10. A tube of Nyx Butter Gloss that comes in so many gorgeous colors, you'll def find the right one for you. It'll give you that glossy, tinted look that you so desire.
Promising review: "This is the best lip gloss that I have tried in a long time. I ordered it in two different shades and I just love it. I will definitely be ordering it again!!! I Highly recommend it. It’s not too sticky and it stays on well. Great colors also." —Cynthia D Rozell
Price: $4.80 (available in 34 colors)
11. A Wet n Wild matte foundation stick for sheer to full-face coverage for a flawless~er~ look (bc you're already flawless)! It's infused with argan and sunflower seed oil so your skin stays moisturized and nourished.
12. A bottle of Elizavecca Cer-100 collagen-coating hair treatment to treat dry and damaged hair. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
Former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell has this hair treatment and adores it! Read more details in her full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review (it's #1).
Promising review: "I was suffering from bad flyaway hair and broken ends...nothing helped until this! Once use and my hair looked 100% better, healthier and shiny! I can’t believe for the price. Only problem is I wish I knew about this sooner!!!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $6.85
13. A face cream that doubles as a makeup primer. It can hydrate your skin, plump fine lines, and turn your face into a prepped canvas — thanks to its aloe, beeswax, and shea butter formula.
Promising review: "This is my all time favorite moisturizer. I have been using it for years now. I have extremely sensitive skin and this product is so gentle. It's very moisturizing yet not too. It leave my skin looking dewy and healthy. I also really like to use it as a foundation primer. All around 10/10 product!" —Bailey Farill
Price: $15.30+ (available in two sizes)